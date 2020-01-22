'It's all out every time:' Norris' Dylan Meyer brings a football mean streak to the wrestling mat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After finishing in fifth place at 195 pounds at state last year, Meyer moved up to 220. It's been a good transition for Meyer, who is 18-1 and ranked third in his weight class. He has pinned 12 of his opponents.

"He's a good rider on top because of his strength and his ability to shift his weight," Duran said. "He's really good at reading the opponent, to keep him down on the mat. Of course, on his feet, he's got a good takedown because of his speed."

Meyer has added more weight, but he hasn't lost his quickness. He credits that to speed and agility work during summer workouts.

Mixing that speed with strength makes Meyer a tough wrestler to beat at a higher weight, though wrestling at 220 has come with some changes.

"It's just a total different wrestling style," said Meyer, who is closing in on 100 career wins. "With the 195 class, you have kids trying to take shots on you, trying to take you down, and then you get to the 220 class and you've got kids that are trying to throw you instead of taking a shot."

But what makes Meyer stand out is his intensity. It doesn't matter if it's state or a small meet, Duran says, Meyer is going to bring it every time.

And the coach would know.