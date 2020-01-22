'It's all out every time:' Norris' Dylan Meyer brings a football mean streak to the wrestling mat

Dylan Meyer takes no offense. He wants to be your least favorite person in the heat of competition.
The Norris junior is first and foremost a football player. He loves to hit opponents. He's all about showing a little mean streak. He's old school.
It comes from film study. Meyer grew up watching clips of the national championship Nebraska football teams. He was drawn to the 1990s Blackshirt aura.
"I just try to be as physical as I can," Meyer said. "My mentality is play like an older-style player, just how they used to play, just of being mean, just kind of making your opponent not want to wrestle you or play you anymore."
Meyer, a 6-foot-1 middle linebacker, steps onto the wrestling mat with the same mentality.
"He'll just blow right through you like a football tackle," Norris wrestling coach Brian Duran says.
Meyer went out for wrestling as a seventh-grader with the intent of using the sport to improve his football skills.
It's working.
Meyer said wrestling has helped with footwork and leverage, and it helps him take better tackling angles. He's been in contact with college football programs, including South Dakota State.
Football, in turn, has made Meyer one of the top wrestlers in Class B.
After finishing in fifth place at 195 pounds at state last year, Meyer moved up to 220. It's been a good transition for Meyer, who is 18-1 and ranked third in his weight class. He has pinned 12 of his opponents.
"He's a good rider on top because of his strength and his ability to shift his weight," Duran said. "He's really good at reading the opponent, to keep him down on the mat. Of course, on his feet, he's got a good takedown because of his speed."
Meyer has added more weight, but he hasn't lost his quickness. He credits that to speed and agility work during summer workouts.
Mixing that speed with strength makes Meyer a tough wrestler to beat at a higher weight, though wrestling at 220 has come with some changes.
"It's just a total different wrestling style," said Meyer, who is closing in on 100 career wins. "With the 195 class, you have kids trying to take shots on you, trying to take you down, and then you get to the 220 class and you've got kids that are trying to throw you instead of taking a shot."
But what makes Meyer stand out is his intensity. It doesn't matter if it's state or a small meet, Duran says, Meyer is going to bring it every time.
And the coach would know.
"I wrestle him every day in practice," Duran said. "Oh, my gosh, he's very strong, very smart wrestler, so you really got to be on your feet when you wrestle him because he doesn't show any mercy.
"He's pretty intense, whether he's practicing or in a match. For Dylan, it's all out every time."
Sure, Meyer won't break out the football cleats for a while. But that isn't stopping him from attacking every wrestling meet like he's in pads chasing down a running back.
"Football to wrestling, it's just the mentality of out on the football field wanting to dominate your opponent and bring that to the wrestling mat," Meyer said.
