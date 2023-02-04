Morgan Sindel is going to be a Lincoln East girls wrestling coach next year, but she has a state tournament to worry about first.

Sindel and two other Spartans qualified for the state meet on Saturday at the A-3 district meet at Lincoln Southeast.

Sindel, a senior, already showed her coaching side following Carson Shank's runner-up finish at 170 pounds, comforting the Spartan's emotional run that ended in defeat to Omaha Westside's Macy Barber.

"I bonded a lot this year with the girls on the wrestling team," Sindel said. "I see them a lot as a family, a second family to me, and I don't think I'm ready to let go of that yet."

It was what Shank had already accomplished this season and Saturday, qualifying for the state tournament and being one of the Spartan's first state qualifiers.

Shank upended O'Neill's No. 3 ranked wrestler Madelynne Jakubowski by major decision 13-2 in the semifinals to qualify.

"I told (Shank) she was a very good wrestler," Sindel said. "It's very hard to make it to second place in districts. She fought hard and there is still more she can do and she can do it next year as well."

Sindel finished runner-up in the 120-pound division.

"I love that about Morgan," Lincoln East coach Keenan McCurdy said. "I love the fact she kind of has the attitude of not only being the best wrestler she can be, but taking it on her shoulders to grow the sport and give back to the sport. I think Morgan will make an amazing coach. She's extremely positive, she's very technical and she knows the sport inside-in-out."

After Shank played basketball for the Spartans last year, a recruiting pitch for the wrestling mat was all Shank needed to hear.

"At the beginning of the year this was just kind of a learning curve for me," Shank said. "I played basketball last year, and the (wrestling) coaches this year said, 'I'm tall, I'm built, she looks like a wrestler.' ... As my season went on I realized I'm talented at this and this is my sport."

Mileena Notaro, ranked second in the 100-pound class, added another bracket and championship to her trophy case with a 10-3 decision over Johnson County Central's No. 3 Jocelyn Prado.

Notaro (31-0) also earned the tournament's fastest pin with a six-second fall over Omaha South's Jesulyn Alvarado in Friday's first round.

"I think we did amazing," Notaro said. "Most of our girls are first-year (wrestlers). A lot of these other teams have had girls wrestling for two years. This is our inaugural year and we've just been every day in the practice room pushing each other and making each other better."

Feryal Akpo-Idrissou qualifed for state at 155 pounds for Lincoln Northwest with a third-place mark, while Lincoln Southeast added two qualifiers in Katelyn Ruttledge (130) and Raye Aldage (145). Both Ruttledge and Aldag finished fourth in their respective weight classes.

"I think it's really cool," Aldag said. "It's my first year wrestling, I'm a freshman. I didn't think I would be able to grow so much."

Taylor Siefken also qualified for Lincoln Southwest with a third-place mark at 100 pounds.

The Spartans finished sixth as a team with 71 1/2 points, while Crete dominated the field with 133 points and six qualifiers.

"It's a huge testament to all the hard work the entire team put into the new girls wrestling team this season," Spartans assistant coach Allyn Gonsor said. "They continuously make each other better in the practice room."

Photos: City, area athletes punch their state tickets at district meet