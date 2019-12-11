High school wrestling: Storylines for the 2019-20 season

Millard South is loaded

The defending Class A state champion Patriots are again the team to beat. Defending 182-pound state champion Isaac Trumble, who went 56-0 last year, is one of four finalists returning. Antrell Taylor (53-4) is back. Another 51-match winner, Caleb Coyle, is back, too, and the Patriots add Scott Robertson, a state champion from Utah.

Skutt looks to regain crown

Omaha Skutt won 20 of 21 Class B state titles heading into the 2019 state championships, but Northwest outmuscled the SkyHawks for the top spot. Skutt brings back a lot of talent, including seniors Caleb Lazure, Nicholas Stoltenberg (state champ at 138) and Eli Jansen (state champ at 182). Hastings has the talent, led by Damen Pape, and depth to win a state title, too.

Going for 4

One wrestler is looking the join the prestigious four-time state champions club. Valentine's Gage Krolikowski won title No. 3 at 132 pounds last season, and it capped a 41-0 season. Krolikowski will look to sweeten the deal. His Badgers team is among the top contenders in Class C.

Watching Burks

One of the state's top wrestlers in recent memory, Jakason Burks, is back for his final season. The Omaha Burke standout and Oklahoma State recruit is ranked among the top 120-pounders (No. 2 by Intermat) in the country, and he's looking to build off a 58-0 junior campaign.