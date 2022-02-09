Here's a look at this week's district wrestling assignments

Wrestling
DISTRICT ASSIGNMENTS
Class A meets on Saturday; Class B, C and D meets on Friday and Saturday.
CLASS A
A-1 at Millard South: Creighton Prep, Elkhorn South, Fremont, Millard North, Millard South, Millard West, Omaha Burke.
A-2 at Bellevue East: Bellevue East, Grand Island, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Pius X, Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha Benson, Omaha Northwest.
A-3 at Kearney: Columbus, Gretna, Kearney, Lincoln High, Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Central, Omaha South, Omaha Westside.
A-4 at Lincoln East: Bellevue West, Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Bryan, Omaha North, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South.
CLASS B
B-1 at Nebraska City: Adams Central, Auburn, Broken Bow, Nebraska City, Ogallala, Omaha Gross, Omaha Roncalli, Platteview, Seward, South Sioux City, Waverly, Wayne, West Point-Beemer.
B-2 at Aurora: Ashland-Greenwood, Aurora, Bennington, Boys Town, Columbus Scotus, Concordia/DC West, Elkhorn North, Fort Calhoun, Mount Michael, Northwest, Plattsmouth, Ralston.
B-3 at Minden: Blair, Columbus Lakeview, Crete, Elkhorn, Hastings, Minden, Norris, Omaha Skutt, Pierce, Schuyler, Wahoo, York.
B-4 at Sidney: Alliance, Beatrice, Boone Central, Chadron, Cozad, Gering, Gothenburg, Holdrege, Lexington, McCook, Scottsbluff, Sidney.
CLASS C
C-1 at Madison: Aquinas, BRLD, Bishop Neumann, Elkhorn Valley, Fillmore Central, Grand Island CC, Hartington CC, Lutheran High Northeast, Madison, Raymond Central, South Central, Superior, Syracuse, Tekamah-Herman, Tri County, Twin River.
C-2 at Oakland-Craig: Central City, Clarkson/Leigh, Conestoga, Fairbury, Falls City, Logan View, Malcolm, Milford, Norfolk Catholic, Oakland-Craig, St. Paul, Sutton, Tri County Northeast, Wakefield, Wilber-Clatonia, Winnebago.
C-3 at Centennial: Archbishop Bergan, Arlington, Battle Creek, Centennial, Crofton/Bloomfield, Cross County/Osceola, David City, HTRS, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Louisville, North Bend Central, Ponca, Quad County Northeast, Yutan.
C-4 at O'Neill: Amherst, Arcadia/Loup City, Centura, Chase County, Gibbon, Gordon-Rushville, Hershey, Kearney Catholic, Loomis/Bertrand, Mitchell, O'Neill, Ord, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, Valentine, West Holt, Wood River.
CLASS D
D-1 at Maxwell: Ainsworth, Alma, Ansley-Litchfield, Arapahoe, Axtell, Cambridge, Doniphan-Trumbull, East Butler, Elm Creek, Harvard, Hastings SC, Heartland Lutheran, Hi-Line, Howells-Dodge, Maxwell, Palmyra, Pender, Sandhills Valley, South Loup, Southern Valley, Stanton, Wilcox-Hildreth.
D-2 at Pleasanton: Cedar Bluffs, Dorchester, Franklin, Freeman, Friend, Fullerton, Guardian Angels CC, High Plains, Kenesaw, Meridian, Nebraska Christian, Neligh-Oakdale, Pleasanton, Sandhills/Thedford, Shelby-Rising City, Southern, Summerland, S-E-M, Twin Loup, Weeping Water, Winside.
D-3 at Burwell: Anselmo-Merna, Brady, Burwell, Central Valley, Creighton, Elgin/PJ, Niobrara/Verdigre, North Central, Osmond, Overton, Palmer, Plainview, Ravenna, Riverside, Santee, Scribner-Snyder, Shelton, Southwest, St. Mary's, Thayer Central, Wisner-Pilger.
D-4 at Bridgeport: Banner County, Bayard, Bridgeport, Crawford, Dundy Co.-Stratton, Garden County, Hay Springs, Hemingford, Hitchcock County, Hyannis, Kimball, Leyton, Medicine Valley, Minatare, Morrill, Mullen, North Platte St. Pat's, Paxton, Perkins County, Sioux County, Sutherland, Wauneta-Palisade.