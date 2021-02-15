'He works his tail off': After surpassing brother's wins record, Raymond Central's Albrecht aiming for ultimate prize

Raymond Central's Mitch Albrecht has had 169 wins on his mind for a long time, but now there is only one win that matters — for the state title.

Albrecht, who finished as the Class C 120-pound runner-up last year, enters this week's state wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center Omaha with a Mustang-record 171 career wins. Albrecht surpassed his older brother Grant's 168 wins earlier this month at Class C subdistricts.

"(Mitch) deserves it," Grant Albrecht said. "He works his tail off and he is a great young man. No one is more deserving than him. I was really blessed to be there and watch it (when he broke the record). They let me go out there and raise his hand for the win, too. It was very special and a great experience."

The Mustangs' 126-pounder, Mitch Albrecht broke his brother's record in the subdistrict final with an 11-3 decision.

"It means a lot to me to keep it in the family household," Mitch Albrecht said. "I'm glad that I took it from my brother, as he has been really supportive. (Grant) has helped me reach that goal of passing him and he was very glad that it was me that passed him."