'He works his tail off': After surpassing brother's wins record, Raymond Central's Albrecht aiming for ultimate prize

Raymond Central's Mitch Albrecht has had 169 wins on his mind for a long time, but now there is only one win that matters — for the state title.
Albrecht, who finished as the Class C 120-pound runner-up last year, enters this week's state wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center Omaha with a Mustang-record 171 career wins. Albrecht surpassed his older brother Grant's 168 wins earlier this month at Class C subdistricts.
"(Mitch) deserves it," Grant Albrecht said. "He works his tail off and he is a great young man. No one is more deserving than him. I was really blessed to be there and watch it (when he broke the record). They let me go out there and raise his hand for the win, too. It was very special and a great experience."
The Mustangs' 126-pounder, Mitch Albrecht broke his brother's record in the subdistrict final with an 11-3 decision.
"It means a lot to me to keep it in the family household," Mitch Albrecht said. "I'm glad that I took it from my brother, as he has been really supportive. (Grant) has helped me reach that goal of passing him and he was very glad that it was me that passed him."
The Albrechts are nearing almost 500 wins as a trio of brothers to pass through the Mustang program. Middle brother Easton Albrecht is sixth (156 wins) on the Raymond Central win chart.
"I think it has certainly been a motivator for him (Mitch)," Raymond Central coach Harold Pester said. "As a result, he's been around it his whole life. He's seen them do it as soon as he could remember. I'm sure his first memories were watching his brothers. He knows it and understands it to be at the level he wants to be.
"I'm just really proud of him. He's been very driven (and) very motivated his whole career. He's been very coachable, a great teammate and leader."
North Bend Central's Zach Borer holds the Class C wins record with 206, while Omaha Burke's James Burks holds the all-class and Class A records with 215 career wins. Both records were set in 2019.
Now with one goal achieved, Mitch Albrecht has moved on to his next.
"For sure finish out on top," Albrecht said. "Ever since I finished runner-up last year it has just fueled my fire to become a state champ and finish the business."
Albrecht has made the state tournament all four years with his runner-up finish marking the only time he has made the podium.
Raymond Central will send five wrestlers to the state tournament, including Albrecht, with Class C matches taking place Friday and Saturday.