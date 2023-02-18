OMAHA — Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts has been a catalyst for girls wrestling for the past two years.

But Saturday was not just about growing the sport for girls, but also inspiring young women in general with her second undefeated season and second consecutive state title.

Despite another state title and capping off a historic season, Ricketts had already won when she stepped out on the mat. Ricketts sported a shirt that said “Pro Girls Wrestling.”

“I wanted to wear it to show the girls and the girls in the crowd that they can do anything, they can be anything and do whatever they want and be a part of this sport if they want to," Ricketts said.

Ricketts, 52-0, won the girls 170-pound division over Crofton-Bloomfield's Annabelle Poppe in 2:39 at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

“It means the world to me,” Ricketts said. “To be a state champ. I'm so excited. I hope little girls or even little boys can see this and come out and even try. Even if they don't like it they just have to try. That's all it takes.”

After winning the 165-pound weight class in 2022, Ricketts knew to wrestle to her strengths.

With a near pin at the end of the first period, the Wahoo senior found what she needed and captured her second state title early in the second.

“I wasn't going to take any chances,” Ricketts said. “I knew I didn't get a pin, but I knew (I) still had time to work.”

Ricketts finished her high school career 101-0.

“It's fantastic knowing I haven't lost in nearly three years,” Ricketts said. “It was hard, but I did it. The competition is getting better-and-better-and better and I appreciate that.”