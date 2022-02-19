Girls state wrestling: Smiles all around as first-time state champions stamp their names into the record books

OMAHA — The podium usually is filled with glum expressions — well, except for one. On Saturday, all six wrestlers standing on the 107-pound podium wore a smile.

After all, who could blame them?

No matter the result, every single girls wrestler at CHI Health Center Omaha made history at the first-ever NSAA girls state wrestling championships. There will be hundreds and hundreds of future state champions to come, but only one wrestler can be the first.

At 107 pounds, that was Yutan’s Aubrie Pehrson, who capped an undefeated season with a state championship win by technical fall. Pehrson won all of her matches at the state tournament that way, needing less than two minutes to overcome Weeping Water’s Raelyn Wilson in the final.

As Wilson shared smiles with all the other wrestlers on the podium, it was clear that the history of the moment meant something to all of them. It meant even more to Pehrson, who will forever be the first girls state champion in Yutan history.

“I’m just really happy of how far our state has come; five years ago I would have never imagined I’d be the first state champion in high school,” Pehrson said. “I’m really proud of all the girls who came down and competed, whether they lost in their matches or won, because everyone left their heart on the mat and tried their best.”

As a freshman, Pehrson had no idea just how successful her season would be. A state title wasn’t necessarily her goal at the start of the year, instead being more of a distant possibility if she worked hard.

When she gazed up at a crowd of 14,000-plus fans who packed into the CHI Health Center, those dreams truly became reality. It’ll be a fun drive back to Yutan for the entire Pehrson family on Saturday night, considering that Alexis Pehrson also won state gold at 120 pounds.

“I give credit to my coaches and my dad for supporting me ever since I started and especially my sister; she’s my practice partner and we always push each other on the mat,” Aubrie Pehrson said.

The camaraderie of the entire day meant a lot to Omaha Westside’s Regan Rosseter, who helped lead the charge for an NSAA-sanctioned girls wrestling season. Rosseter has been wrestling since she was just 4 years old and has competed at multiple national tournaments in the years since, something that perhaps gave her an advantage when competing in front of another large crowd.

Her dominance in the 126-pound final showed exactly why she’s considered to be one of the best wrestlers in the country. Rosseter won state gold 8-0 over Nebraska City’s Pacie Lee, marking the second straight season Rosseter can call herself a state champion. Perhaps it was a little sweeter this time around knowing the strides girls wrestling has made in the state since last year’s unsanctioned tournament.

“It prepared me from having it not sanctioned last year so I could know what it feels like to win a state title,” Rosseter said. I’ve been wrestling for 11 years, so winning state last year and now this year is pretty awesome. I like how (many) girls are coming out and trying the sport.”

When they arrive back at their schools on Monday, there will be many welcome hugs, smiles and handshakes for all the first-time state champions. That’ll definitely be the case at South Sioux City, which captured the first girls team wrestling championship over second-place Norfolk, 95-66½.

Selena Zamora, who won a state title at 132 pounds, was already thinking of that reception at school. Before that, though, she’ll have to make two important additions to the awards shelf in her room — state wrestling’s signature gold medal and commemorative bracket.

“I’m just really excited; this is like a dream,” Zamora said. “I think I’m going to go around the (school) hallways like, ‘Yeah, I’m a state champion,’ and they’re going to be really excited because they’re the ones who believed in me.”

