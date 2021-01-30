Girls state wrestling: Nagatani, George and Gallaway become two-time champions; South Sioux City wins team title

Kearney's Flavia Nagatani became one of the first two-time state champions on Saturday in York at the NSWCA girls state tournament, claimed by South Sioux City.
South Sioux City claimed the team title with 135½ points, highlighted by several top-five finishes, including Aridiana Zamora's runner-up performance at 170 pounds.
Nagatani defended her 103-pound title by pinning Battle Creek's Afftynn Stusse in 5 minutes, 27 seconds. Winnebago's Zeriah George, who became the first girls state wrestling champion last year, also became a two-time champion, winning the 240-pound weight class.
Amherst's Reagan Gallaway is the third two-time winner, claiming the 120 bracket in 2020 and the 132 division Saturday.
After groundbreaking moment, Winnebago's Zeriah George continues to find ways to push girls wrestling forward
No matter what happens later in the season, Zeriah George has already left her mark. For girls. For Winnebago.
Weeping Water took sixth place with 56 points and was led by Raelyn Wilson's second-place finish at 109 pounds. The Indians' Riley Hohn added a fifth-place finish at 103 pounds, but dropped the placement match by a 7-1 decision to South Sioux City's Gina Gonzalez.
Kaylee Ricketts capped an undefeated season on her way to the 170-pound title to help Wahoo finish eighth with 49 points. Ricketts totaled four pins, including an overtime pin against South Sioux City's Aridiana Zamora in the championship match.