 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls state wrestling: Nagatani, George and Gallaway become two-time champions; South Sioux City wins team title
View Comments
GIRLS STATE WRESTLING

Girls state wrestling: Nagatani, George and Gallaway become two-time champions; South Sioux City wins team title

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Kearney's Flavia Nagatani became one of the first two-time state champions on Saturday in York at the NSWCA girls state tournament, claimed by South Sioux City.

South Sioux City claimed the team title with 135½ points, highlighted by several top-five finishes, including Aridiana Zamora's runner-up performance at 170 pounds.

Nagatani defended her 103-pound title by pinning Battle Creek's Afftynn Stusse in 5 minutes, 27 seconds. Winnebago's Zeriah George, who became the first girls state wrestling champion last year, also became a two-time champion, winning the 240-pound weight class.

Amherst's Reagan Gallaway is the third two-time winner, claiming the 120 bracket in 2020 and the 132 division Saturday.

Weeping Water took sixth place with 56 points and was led by Raelyn Wilson's second-place finish at 109 pounds. The Indians' Riley Hohn added a fifth-place finish at 103 pounds, but dropped the placement match by a 7-1 decision to South Sioux City's Gina Gonzalez.

Kaylee Ricketts capped an undefeated season on her way to the 170-pound title to help Wahoo finish eighth with 49 points. Ricketts totaled four pins, including an overtime pin against South Sioux City's Aridiana Zamora in the championship match. 

Watch now: Drew Arnold becomes Beatrice wrestling's all-time wins leader as Orangemen roll despite limited practice
High school wrestling logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: The newest 4-time state wrestling champions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News