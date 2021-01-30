Girls state wrestling: Nagatani, George and Gallaway become two-time champions; South Sioux City wins team title

Kearney's Flavia Nagatani became one of the first two-time state champions on Saturday in York at the NSWCA girls state tournament, claimed by South Sioux City.

South Sioux City claimed the team title with 135½ points, highlighted by several top-five finishes, including Aridiana Zamora's runner-up performance at 170 pounds.

Nagatani defended her 103-pound title by pinning Battle Creek's Afftynn Stusse in 5 minutes, 27 seconds. Winnebago's Zeriah George, who became the first girls state wrestling champion last year, also became a two-time champion, winning the 240-pound weight class.

Amherst's Reagan Gallaway is the third two-time winner, claiming the 120 bracket in 2020 and the 132 division Saturday.

Weeping Water took sixth place with 56 points and was led by Raelyn Wilson's second-place finish at 109 pounds. The Indians' Riley Hohn added a fifth-place finish at 103 pounds, but dropped the placement match by a 7-1 decision to South Sioux City's Gina Gonzalez.