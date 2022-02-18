Girls state wrestling: Girls wrestlers get their spotlight moment at packed CHI Health Center Omaha

OMAHA — High school girls wrestling made it to the big-time on Friday evening.

There was a loud ovation from the crowd of more than 12,000 spectators when each of the qualifiers for the first-ever Nebraska School Activities Association girls state wrestling meet marched onto the arena floor together at CHI Health Center Omaha.

When the matches started, there were fans sitting all the way in the top row of the arena.

It can be overwhelming.

“You don’t look up. That’s all I have to say,” Weeping Water senior Raelyn Wilson said. “There is so many people up there.”

Girls wrestling now has its initial 24 state finalists, and Wilson is one of them.

Girls have wrestled before in Nebraska — including against boys in this tournament and last year at a girls state meet put on by the state wrestling coaches association.

But now the girls have their own class at the NSAA state meet. The girls semifinals matches were at the same time as the boys, just 30 feet away from the Class B mat.

There are 12 weight classes for the girls, from 100 to 235.

The girls finalists come from big and small schools from all over the state — Nebraska City, Amherst and Omaha Central.

Wilson was a state runner-up at the girls meet last season. Now she’s trying to be one of the first girls champions.

For the past three years, wrestling has been a part of her high school experience, and she’s one of only a few of the girls with a chance to win a state title as a senior.

“(Wrestling has) improved me as a person,” Wilson said. “It’s made me tougher than I ever was. And it’s really good for my body. People say it’s not good for your body, but I’ve gained a lot of muscle, instead of just sitting around and doing nothing.”

Wilson won her two matches on Friday by pins. In the semifinals, she pinned Fransisca Walsh of Lexington in just 1 minute, 38 seconds.

Wilson has a record of 39-4, which is about twice as many matches as she got to wrestle last year.

“It’s a lot more mat time since the girls got sanctioned,” Wilson said. “All of the schools are trying to get girls meets at their school. And (last year) with the boys meets, a lot of boys couldn’t wrestle me, like Catholic schools couldn’t wrestle me. So I didn’t get a lot of mat time.”

Wilson was on the varsity basketball team as a freshman, but says she was a little aggressive for that sport. As a sophomore she joined the wrestling team.

“I always fouled out in basketball, so I was like, ‘I can wrestle.’ Wrestling was starting to be a thing,” Wilson said.

Weeping Water has eight girls on the team this year, after having four last year.

Many of the coaches work with both boys and girls. And they’re intense when they’re coaching the girls — yelling and contorting their bodies like wrestling coaches do.

Coach Nick Umscheid was ecstatic when McCook sophomore Makayla Pate made some aggressive moves late in the third period of her match and pinned Jayda Parker of Bellevue East.

“Just like you have that emotional attachment to the guys, you live and breathe with every win and every loss with the girls as well,” Umscheid said. “So when you see their hard work pay off at the end of the season like this, you’re going to be a little excited.”

The only finalist for McCook on Saturday will be from the girls team.

McCook started its girls program from scratch this year, with no wrestlers having any experience.

“We found a couple of diamonds in the rough,” said Umscheid of state qualifiers Gwyneth Davis and Pate.

There were 13 girls on the team.

“My stepdaughter (Kendra Rogers) is a senior this year and she always wanted to wrestle, but my wife and I never let her wrestle with the boys,” Umscheid said. “So when this opportunity came, we jumped at it to give her the opportunity, and she went out and started recruiting. A big reason why we had the numbers that we did was because of her.”

The school added one assistant coach, but Umscheid told all of the coaches they coach wrestlers, not boys or girls.

At McCook, both teams practice in the same room, with the boys on one side and the girls on the other.

“The guy wrestlers, it was a little awkward the first few days because we’d never had girls in our wrestling room, period,” Umscheid said. “So there were a lot of stares across the room like, ‘What are you doing in our room?’ The guys were watching them to see if they were going to hold up. And I think after the first week or so (the girls) started gaining a little respect from the guys. As the season went on, what was great to see was the girls were supporting the boys, and the boys were supporting the girls. They all know how hard each of them are working.”

Most fans will have to wait until Saturday to see the headliner of the girls tournament. Regan Rosseter from Omaha Westside — who is one of the top wrestlers in the nation and 41-0 this season — didn’t wrestle Friday night after winning by medical forfeit in the semifinals.

