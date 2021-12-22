'Get a job' or find a sport: Warriors' Grant Wells took up wrestling and now his work in the sport is paying off

When Grant Wells needs a quick reminder of why he's all in on wrestling, he can take a quick glance over his shoulder at practice.
Wells and his Lincoln Lutheran teammates wrote midseason and end-of-season goals on notes and posted them on the wall where the team practices.
Wells' goal is to become a state champion, the first in school history.
"It's been very motivating to look up there in practice and see it," the senior said. "It's not going to be easy, that's for sure, but it's definitely doable."
Wells is proving that early in the season. He's 18-1 at 126 pounds and is ranked No. 5 in his weight class. His only loss came to the No. 2 wrestler.
Wells' progress is more impressive when one considers he's only been wrestling for four years. In fact, if it wasn't for an ultimatum from his father, there would be no piece of paper with such a lofty goal scribbled on it.
Until four years ago, the only sport Wells had played was football. He even played varsity as a freshman for the Warriors.
Once winter rolled around, Wells needed something to do. Or so his dad told him.
"My dad said, 'You either get a job or you find something else to do,'" Wells recalls. "I was like, 'Well?'
"We had this open mat (practice) and I did that and said, 'Dad, I kind of like this.'"
No, Wells, didn't go the job route, but that doesn't mean he didn't put in a lot of work. His freshman year, learning the sport while competing against experienced competitors, was "very eye-opening."
He won about six matches and lost more than 30.
"I was able to have a lot of fun with it but it was definitely humbling because I had come from football where I was on the varsity special teams, and I'm like, 'You know what, I'm the dude,'" Wells said. "And then I went on the wrestling mat and my first matches (I) got pinned and spent a collective probably a minute on the mat."
It didn't deter Wells from sticking with the sport. In fact, when the season came to a close, Wells looked forward to his sophomore season on the mat.
Things started to click a little, he says, and they clicked more last year wrestling at 132 pounds. His junior season included his first state tournament victory, coming in the consolation bracket. But the match that sticks out the most from that weekend in Omaha was a tournament-ending loss in his third match.
"I lost by takedown in the last second and that really stuck with me," Wells said. "I just decided to dedicate myself to the sport so that would never happen again."
Wells went all in. He took two weeks off after state and then started competing in tournaments throughout the region, including qualifying for the Fargo freestyle nationals. He even gave up football last fall to keep his focus on wrestling, and it allowed him to stay sharp while wrestling against different styles.
Now it's paying off.
Of his 18 wins, 10 have come via pinfall and he's won tournament titles at the Bob Arehart and Johnson County Central meets, which are both very competitive.
Wells has made great strides each year, his coach says, and a lot of it has been the mental game.
"He's a testimony that you can start out as a freshman in high school and hard work will pay off," Lutheran coach Jeff Hergott said. "He only had six wins his freshman year and now he's looking at possibly hitting 100 (career) wins as a senior."
What started with dad's proposal, Wells hopes ends in a podium finish to his prep career.
"It's very enjoyable to see because wrestling is not an easy sport and there's definitely been times where I've wanted to quit or take a beak and I haven't," Wells said. "Now all the hard work is paying off. It makes me realize that I'm glad I didn't quit.
"I just like putting in the work, seeing the process evolve and totally buying into it."
