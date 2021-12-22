'Get a job' or find a sport: Warriors' Grant Wells took up wrestling and now his work in the sport is paying off

"We had this open mat (practice) and I did that and said, 'Dad, I kind of like this.'"

No, Wells, didn't go the job route, but that doesn't mean he didn't put in a lot of work. His freshman year, learning the sport while competing against experienced competitors, was "very eye-opening."

He won about six matches and lost more than 30.

"I was able to have a lot of fun with it but it was definitely humbling because I had come from football where I was on the varsity special teams, and I'm like, 'You know what, I'm the dude,'" Wells said. "And then I went on the wrestling mat and my first matches (I) got pinned and spent a collective probably a minute on the mat."

It didn't deter Wells from sticking with the sport. In fact, when the season came to a close, Wells looked forward to his sophomore season on the mat.

Things started to click a little, he says, and they clicked more last year wrestling at 132 pounds. His junior season included his first state tournament victory, coming in the consolation bracket. But the match that sticks out the most from that weekend in Omaha was a tournament-ending loss in his third match.