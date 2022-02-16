From tackles to takedowns, these future DI football players have chance to close wrestling careers on podium

He will not arrive there until late July, but Vince Genatone can't wait to get to Montana and throw on the pads for the first practice with the Griz.

The North Platte senior recently signed his letter of intent to play FCS football there.

But before the 6-foot-1 linebacker records his first college tackle, he looks to record a few more takedowns.

Genatone, ranked No. 1 at 220 pounds in Class A, has a chance to win back-to-back state wrestling titles at this week's tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.

The thought of his wrestling career, which started when he was in the fourth grade, ending soon feels a bit weird, Genatone said.

"It's kind of sad that I'm not going to be wrestling again because I love the sport, but at the same time, I'm excited about what's going to happen after," the Super-State first-team football player said.

Sure, there are a lot of football players who wrestle and a lot of wrestlers who play football. Many football-wrestling standouts are in Omaha this week.

This year's field, in particular, includes a handful of future Division I football players.

Genatone is headed to Montana. Waverly's Trevor Brown, ranked No. 1 at 285 in Class B, will be playing at FCS power North Dakota State.

Millard South's Christian Nash, who could see Genatone in the Class A 220 bracket, signed in December to play football at Northern Illinois.

Tyson Terry of Omaha North is just a freshman, but he's the No. 1 heavyweight in Class A and he has an offer to play football for Scott Frost.

Genatone and Brown each have a chance to win back-to-back state championships.

Brown contemplated not going out for wrestling this season so he could focus more on weightlifting for football. But after talking to his mom, he decided to pursue another title.

"It's good workouts, keeps me in shape, and hopefully gets me another state championship," said Brown, who was a Super-State first-team lineman.

Brown has lost just one match this year — it came against a standout wrestler from South Dakota — while Genatone has yet to lose a match at 220 after winning a title at 195 in 2021.

Football has given Genatone an edge on the wrestling mat, he says. He's much quicker than most guys his size.

Did wrestling help Genatone land a football scholarship?

Absolutely, he says.

"I think it was huge just because for one, I just got my name out there," said Genatone, who also played running back at North Platte. "A lot of football coaches, they want wrestlers and they see guys winning state titles. They play football, it catches their eye."

Brown actually started wrestling before he got into football and won a middle school state title on the mat. By his freshman year, he wanted to enjoy both sports without thinking about college, and eventually, he began pursuing football scholarships.

"It obviously got me in shape ... just the physical aspect of it," Brown said. "The two kind of played hand in hand with me being successful."

