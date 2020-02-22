From more than 100 one-time contenders, only one joined club of four-time state wrestling champions

His match was the last one of the day, so then Krolikowski stood on the mat and did an interview heard both by fans at the arena and those watching on the statewide TV broadcast, including about six hours away from Omaha in Valentine.

In 2017, Krolikowski won at the 113-pound class. That year two seniors joined the four-title state champion club. Krolikowski respected all the wrestlers in the four-time club, not knowing he’d one day join them.

“It’s amazing,” Krolikowski said. “After my first one I wanted to put my name up there with them. It’s just amazing I got up there with them.”

Krolikowski's final match this year had some suspense, with neither wrestler scoring a point in the first two periods. Krolikowski wasn’t too worried.

“It’s a long match. Six minutes is a long time,” he said.

He is the first wrestler from his school to become a four-time state champion. Krolikowski finished his career with a 165-1 record. The only loss came during his sophomore season against a wrestler from Winner, South Dakota. Next year he'll wrestle in college at Nebraska-Kearney.