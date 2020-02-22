From more than 100 one-time contenders, only one joined club of four-time state wrestling champions

OMAHA — At the 2017 Nebraska state wrestling tournament, there were 102 freshman wrestlers in the field for all four classes, technically making them contenders to join the club of four-time state wrestling champions in 2020.
Of course, some of those wrestlers were quickly eliminated from contention, some even with a quick pin in their first match.
Valentine's Gage Krolikowski was never eliminated, winning all 16 matches he wrestled at state over four years. He’s the only one from that group of 102 freshmen in 2017 to win four state titles.
He joined the four-time state champion club on Saturday. Krolikowski defeated Chris Nickolite of Aquinas 7-2 in the Class C 138-pound championship match.
That’s when one of the coolest announcements in high school sports was heard at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
“Ladies and gentleman, direct your attention please to mat No. 3. Gage Krolikowski of Valentine has become the 33rd wrestler in Nebraska high school wrestling history to be a four-time state champion. Congratulations, Gage Krolikowski.”
That’s when the newest four-time champ always gets a standing ovation from the crowd, which started out at about 11,500 spectators on Saturday.
Moments after the match, Krolikowski jumped into the arena seating to greet his family and others in the Valentine cheering section, which is always one of the largest groups at state.
His match was the last one of the day, so then Krolikowski stood on the mat and did an interview heard both by fans at the arena and those watching on the statewide TV broadcast, including about six hours away from Omaha in Valentine.
In 2017, Krolikowski won at the 113-pound class. That year two seniors joined the four-title state champion club. Krolikowski respected all the wrestlers in the four-time club, not knowing he’d one day join them.
“It’s amazing,” Krolikowski said. “After my first one I wanted to put my name up there with them. It’s just amazing I got up there with them.”
Krolikowski's final match this year had some suspense, with neither wrestler scoring a point in the first two periods. Krolikowski wasn’t too worried.
“It’s a long match. Six minutes is a long time,” he said.
He is the first wrestler from his school to become a four-time state champion. Krolikowski finished his career with a 165-1 record. The only loss came during his sophomore season against a wrestler from Winner, South Dakota. Next year he'll wrestle in college at Nebraska-Kearney.
One wrestler in the state will begin next season with the chance to join the four-time club. Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff won his third title on Saturday, but only just barely. He beat Paul Ruff of Gering 4-2 in overtime in the Class B 120 final. Garcia had two other close matches at state.
