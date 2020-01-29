For the first time ever, a girls wrestling champion will be crowned in Nebraska

Registration opened at the beginning of January, and Mandstedt would have been pleased with 50 and 60 girls competing. Registration closed last Thursday with 112 entries represented by 39 teams in the one-class tournament.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schools are allowed to have more than one wrestler in the same weight and a state championship team title is also on the line. Each weight will have six placement medals, while the team titles will be first, second and third.

“Leave it all out on the mat, ladies," said Tamyra Mariama Mensah-Stock, a 2019 Team USA world champion. “Whatever you have been practicing and whatever you feel you are capable of, leave it on the mat. Don't hold back and don't have any regrets. Having regrets in this sport is definitely heartbreaking because you only have 6 minutes.”

After Team USA held the Team USA trials and Final X events in Lincoln over the course of the past couple of years, interest in girls wrestling grew.

“With women's wrestling in the Olympics, high school girls have role models to look up to,” Manstedt said.

And just like when Mensah-Stock became a world champion, Manstedt believes it will be a similar feeling for the first girls state wrestling champions.