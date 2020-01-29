For the first time ever, a girls wrestling champion will be crowned in Nebraska

A new champion will be born, and it is one the state of Nebraska has yet to see.
For the first time ever, Nebraska will have a girls high school state wrestling championship, hosted at York on Saturday.
“Last year, when the girls wrestling proposal failed (to become a high school sport) by two votes, our coaches association (Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association) decided we were going to have a state tournament, because the girls deserve one,” said Norm Manstedt, CEO of the association. “That's how it started, and we started planning it.
“The numbers last fall, when the girls took their hydration test, we could really see we had a really good amount of girls coming up. It was a no-brainer that we were going to do it.”
NSAA high school state duals begin next week, and with the district and state tournaments coming the following weeks, it was a conflict Manstedt and the coaches association had to overcome.
Nearly 160 girls are wrestling in Nebraska during the high school season, and all are eligible to qualify for the state tournament.
“Next weekend is the state duals tournament and some of these girls may be wrestling on some of those dual teams,” Manstedt said. “We didn't want to take away from that … we wanted to make it during the season and this was a pretty logical time this weekend. We just felt this would be the ideal time to do it.”
Registration opened at the beginning of January, and Mandstedt would have been pleased with 50 and 60 girls competing. Registration closed last Thursday with 112 entries represented by 39 teams in the one-class tournament.
Schools are allowed to have more than one wrestler in the same weight and a state championship team title is also on the line. Each weight will have six placement medals, while the team titles will be first, second and third.
“Leave it all out on the mat, ladies," said Tamyra Mariama Mensah-Stock, a 2019 Team USA world champion. “Whatever you have been practicing and whatever you feel you are capable of, leave it on the mat. Don't hold back and don't have any regrets. Having regrets in this sport is definitely heartbreaking because you only have 6 minutes.”
After Team USA held the Team USA trials and Final X events in Lincoln over the course of the past couple of years, interest in girls wrestling grew.
“With women's wrestling in the Olympics, high school girls have role models to look up to,” Manstedt said.
And just like when Mensah-Stock became a world champion, Manstedt believes it will be a similar feeling for the first girls state wrestling champions.
“I had a hard time sleeping (Monday night),” Manstedt said. “The biggest thrill is watching the expression on these girls' face when they realize they are a state champion. Something they always wanted to do. Fourteen girls are going to be state champions and they are going to be one of the first ones.
“I'm really looking forward to their excitement and all the things that go with it.”
The event starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, with weigh-ins beginning at 8:30.