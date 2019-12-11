'Family' key for Lincoln East in pursuit of another state title

Most teams are family, but for the Lincoln East wrestling team, the word “family” has a little more meaning.
When co-head coaches Keenan McCurdy and Jeff Rutledge took over, they instilled their culture by using an acronym, "Forget About Me I Love You," which spells out “family."
“The idea behind it is that we want each guy to think about the fact that wrestling is a team sport every bit as much as it is an individual sport. Most people tend to think of it as an individual sport, but we really want our guys to buy into the philosophy that what you’re doing on the mat is just purely about making the team better,” said McCurdy.
That will be ever more important as the Spartans aim for their second state championship in three seasons. Coming off a fourth-place finish last season, Lincoln East returns one of the most potent lineups in the state with eight 2019 state qualifiers.
You have free articles remaining.
Although the Spartans graduated three-time state champion Chance Fry, they return one of the top wrestlers in the country and recent Northwestern commit Maxx Mayfield, who will wrestle at 160 pounds. In addition, senior 170-pounder and preseason No. 1 Grant Lyman returns to the mat. The roster also includes state placewinners Brandon Baustert (113), Nick Swift (132), Breckin Sperling (145), Noah Sprieck (195) and Ge'Auvieon Crayton (285).
However, one of the most interesting storylines of the new season comes at 106 pounds. After wrestling on junior varsity behind Baustert last season, Keith Smith will get the nod as the starter along with some high expectations. The sophomore begins the year ranked No. 1 in Class A after having one of the most successful offseasons you’ll ever see. Smith was a Cadet Greco All-American at the Fargo Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, as well as a preseason national champion.
“The biggest thing that we’ve seen from him (Smith) is resiliency and just toughness. He wasn’t the varsity wrestler last year because Brandon (Baustert) was at that spot, but he didn’t let that get him down and ruin his trajectory,” said McCurdy.
Even with all the preseason expectations, McCurdy and his staff have already had the chance to see their guys in action. The Spartans went down to the Gardner-Edgerton Invite in Gardner, Kansas, one of the premier Midwestern tournaments in the early season. East finished sixth out of 16 teams, including four that were nationally ranked. McCurdy was pleased with the result, but results are not what he will be looking at as the Spartans continue their season.
“We have to get our guys to continue to buy into the mindset that they need to focus on doing their best and not on the end result,” said McCurdy. “My opinion is what allows you to perform your best is to think as little as possible about the end result; so we’re not going to talk much about state and our state finish, but focus on our process goals.”
The Spartans return to action Thursday when they travel to Gretna for a dual against the Dragons before heading off to the Mid-America Wrestling Classic in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday and Saturday.