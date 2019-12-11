'Family' key for Lincoln East in pursuit of another state title

However, one of the most interesting storylines of the new season comes at 106 pounds. After wrestling on junior varsity behind Baustert last season, Keith Smith will get the nod as the starter along with some high expectations. The sophomore begins the year ranked No. 1 in Class A after having one of the most successful offseasons you’ll ever see. Smith was a Cadet Greco All-American at the Fargo Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, as well as a preseason national champion.

“The biggest thing that we’ve seen from him (Smith) is resiliency and just toughness. He wasn’t the varsity wrestler last year because Brandon (Baustert) was at that spot, but he didn’t let that get him down and ruin his trajectory,” said McCurdy.

Even with all the preseason expectations, McCurdy and his staff have already had the chance to see their guys in action. The Spartans went down to the Gardner-Edgerton Invite in Gardner, Kansas, one of the premier Midwestern tournaments in the early season. East finished sixth out of 16 teams, including four that were nationally ranked. McCurdy was pleased with the result, but results are not what he will be looking at as the Spartans continue their season.