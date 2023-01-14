East's Notaro becomes first HAC tourney girls champion

The Heartland Athletic Conference Wrestling Championships has always been about pioneering for what is ahead.

Girls wrestling was not sanctioned in the city of Lincoln in the 2022 season, but with a pin in 44 seconds over Lincoln Southwest's Taylor Siefken in the 100-pound weight class, Lincoln East's Mileena Notaro became the first girls HAC champion in Lincoln history Saturday at Lincoln Southwest.

“That's what is so great about this wrestling season is adding girls wrestling,” Lincoln East co-head coach Jeff Rutledge said. “(Notaro) is a pioneer for girls wrestling, really. Especially for Lincoln East, whether it is little girls wanting to get into the sport, that maybe look up to Mileena doing really well, and that adds excitement of, 'Maybe I could do that some day.'”

Notaro, an East sophomore, is currently 15-0 on the girls varsity team after wrestling on the Spartans' boys junior varsity squad last year.

“It means a lot to me and really boosts my confidence knowing I'm able to come out here and fight with anyone, and win against anyone,” Notaro said. “This is really exciting for me.”

Then there is Lincoln Pius X's 220-pounder Matt Bohy.

Bohy turned 18 years old Saturday, and made the day a little sweeter with a HAC championship and a 9-0 major decision over Lincoln East's Axel Lyman.

It was the second consecutive time Bohy has been in a HAC championship, finishing second in 2022.

“It's pretty cool,” Bohy said. “It'd suck to lose on my birthday. It was a tough tournament, though, and probably the toughest I've wrestled all year.”

A tough tournament is exactly what Bohy looked for to help prepare him with districts and the state tournament coming in the following months.

“You get a picture of who you're wrestling at state and what state is going to be like,” Bohy said. “A lot of these guys here are going to be at state, and I'll probably see a lot of the guys I wrestled here at state. It's good to see them before you get on a bigger stage.”

The HAC Tournament isn't always about wins and team championships. Rutledge likes to see every wrestler he has suffer a loss at some point in the season. Preparing them when it matters most.

“It's a huge part of wrestling tournament's is the ability to bounce back,” Rutledge said. “To suffer a loss in the semifinals and be able to strap it back up and find ways to get the next best thing. We wrestle because we want to fight and make it a struggle.

“We chase the losses. I want everyone on my team to have a loss before the state tournament so they can be reflective and have something to bring to practice.”

Lincoln East finished second with 192 points in the boys standings, putting six weight classes in the championship rounds. Norfolk walked away with the team title with 242.

Host Lincoln Southwest finished sixth with 123. Pius X was eighth with 68, with Lincoln Southeast (66), Lincoln North Star (58), Lincoln High (26) and Lincoln Northeast (2) rounding out the 12-team field.

Grand Island ran way in the girls field, hitting the 200-point mark. Fremont finished second with 151.

The Spartans finished fourth with 100, with Southeast (45) and Southwest (40) finishing fifth and sixth.