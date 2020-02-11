Dual wrestling state tournament is same sport, but sometimes produces much different results

There is a saying that high school wrestlers rarely get to see the sun during the winter.

That’s because they sometimes enter the school building in the morning before sunrise, and don’t leave until after it’s dark. In the morning they run or lift weights. After school it’s practice. Then on Saturday it’s tournaments that last most of the day.

But in Nebraska one of the rewards is that wrestlers have an opportunity athletes in no other sports have — a chance to win two state championships in the same year.

Wrestlers can be on the winning team at the traditional state tournament, which is held each year in Omaha. And for the past eight years, teams can also win a dual wrestling state championship.

The state dual championship was last week in Kearney, with Millard South (Class A), Hastings (Class B), Aquinas (Class C) and Plainview (Class D) winning titles.

And while the two state events are in the same sport, it’s a different game. In dual wrestling you need several good wrestlers to win, while at the individual state tournament, having just a few wrestlers win three matches to reach the finals can go a long way toward winning a team title.