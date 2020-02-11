Dual wrestling state tournament is same sport, but sometimes produces much different results

There is a saying that high school wrestlers rarely get to see the sun during the winter.
That’s because they sometimes enter the school building in the morning before sunrise, and don’t leave until after it’s dark. In the morning they run or lift weights. After school it’s practice. Then on Saturday it’s tournaments that last most of the day.
But in Nebraska one of the rewards is that wrestlers have an opportunity athletes in no other sports have — a chance to win two state championships in the same year.
Wrestlers can be on the winning team at the traditional state tournament, which is held each year in Omaha. And for the past eight years, teams can also win a dual wrestling state championship.
The state dual championship was last week in Kearney, with Millard South (Class A), Hastings (Class B), Aquinas (Class C) and Plainview (Class D) winning titles.
And while the two state events are in the same sport, it’s a different game. In dual wrestling you need several good wrestlers to win, while at the individual state tournament, having just a few wrestlers win three matches to reach the finals can go a long way toward winning a team title.
There may be no better example of how the formats can produce different results than in Class B. In 2019, Blair won the dual championship, but at the individual state tournament the Bears only placed 15th.
How did Blair have so much success at state duals?
“We had one stud wrestler, Jackson Nielson, who won an individual state championship,” said Blair coach Erich Warner. “And we had some other guys who maybe just missed out on a medal (at state). We had a lot of good kids through the lineup, we just didn’t have top six-type of kids that could score points at the state tournament. Rather than having five or six really good guys where you can win, or place high at a state championship, we just had 14 really good kids, and that produces a really good dual lineup.”
You have free articles remaining.
Blair had 10 athletes qualify for the traditional state tournament, so several wrestlers who didn’t make state were still on a dual championship team. At state, duals teams can have 20 athletes on the roster.
And Omaha Skutt is the most dominating program in Class B, with 20 state titles, but Skutt doesn’t always have a great dual team.
“You think about how many championships Skutt has, and this is the second year in a row they didn’t qualify for state duals,” said Ron Higdon, the Nebraska School Activities Association assistant director responsible for wrestling. “They have a fantastic tournament team. They have point-getters for the individual tournament. But they couldn’t qualify for duals because they don’t have a full team. They’re giving up too many forfeits.”
There are other examples of teams that have had more success in the dual format. In 2017, Tri County finished fifth at state duals but was 44th at the traditional state tournament. The same year Northwest was sixth in Class B at duals, and 17th at state.
In 2011, the member schools of the NSAA voted to add a dual wrestling championship, prior to Higdon joining the NSAA, and after a year of planning, the first tournament was held in 2013.
Changes have been made to the championship to improve it, such as moving to an earlier spot on the calendar before the traditional state tournament, and improving the qualifying process to a wild-card system based on regular-season dual results.
Any comparison to the individual state tournament isn’t fair, because only 32 teams qualify for state duals, while 227 teams are eligible to send athletes to the state tournament.
“Not everybody loves it,” Higdon said. “The people that are nonwrestling people are like, ‘Why do you get two championships? Why are you special?’ Our board probably hears that sometimes. And the part with (state duals previously coming one week after the state tournament) was really an issue with pretty much everybody, and I didn’t disagree with them.”
Attendance for state duals has been about 3,000 each year. This year spectators filled most of the seats in the arena at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds during the semifinal round.
“I really like the venue,” Warner said. “The crowd is on one side, and I think the atmosphere is better. When good things happen, the crowd erupts in different spots.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.