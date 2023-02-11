It seemed like a typical dominant performance by Lincoln East on the mats Saturday — and then they added a little extra.

The Spartans qualified 13 of their 14 weight classes at the A-2 District at Lincoln East for the state tournament next week and ran away with the team title with 242½ points. The Spartans had eight district finalists, with seven walking away as the top of their weight classes.

"It's a pretty exciting day for the Spartans," Lincoln East co-head coach Jeff Rutledge said. "There is one kid that is sad tonight, but that is better than seven. Overall, just a great performance overall from our typical point scorers, but the guys that had to scratch and claw for each and every win there."

Spartan 285-pounder Jase Frost was one of those that scratched for wins. With a 12-16 record, Frost collected three pins, including a 58-second fall in the consolation semifinals over Lincoln Pius X's Noah Hunt to qualify for the state tournament.

"If there is one thing I'm proud of with our program is just the development of our wrestlers," Rutledge said. "Jase Frost is a huge testament to doing just that. At the beginning of the season he had some lumps and some struggle to even make the varsity lineup. Eventually, we kind of knew he was going to be something special for us. He's only a sophomore and has a lot more years to develop and he has seen a whole lot of improvement in a short amount of time."

Lincoln East was dominant throughout, with five of the first six wrestlers taking a district title.

Leland Sindel (106), Scottie Meier (113), Joshua Shaner (126), Gabe Turman (132) and Cole Toline (138) all claimed titles in their weight classes, and Noah Ingwersen (120) finished third to kick off an exciting finals round for Lincoln East.

Westin Sherlock (152) and Axel Lyman (220) also picked up bracket titles.

Mason Miigerl (160, third), Landon Spivey (170, fourth), Caleb Schwerdtfeger (182, third) and Grant Schwerdtfeger (195, second) were the Spartans other state qualifiers.

"It's exciting and a great experience for these guys," Rutledge said. "But I hope as coach they don't take it as a vacation. That we are down there in Omaha for some business, and before the last round (Saturday) we talked about we needed to finish strong. Those third-, fourth-place matches are huge, because at the state tournament you are going to see a district champ or a second (place finisher). It puts you a lot better spot if you finish strong in this tournament."

But it was not just the Spartans that came out strong Saturday.

Lincoln Southwest, which finished district runner-up with 164½ points, put together a school-record 11 qualifiers and added three district champions.

"We felt like we were always kind of building towards today," Lincoln Southwest coach Aaron Finley said. "We hit some bumps in the road in the course off the season and didn't have our full lineup a lot of times. Everyone is like that, but we felt like we really peaked. Had a little bit of a mini-peak today and hopefully peak even more next week. That's the plan."

Hunter Jacobsen (120), Kyan Young (145) and Jack Baptista (170) all secured championships for the Silver Hawks.

"Seven finalists is also the most we've ever had, and three champs is good," Finley added. "Actually it helps out us out throughout the course of the tournament. They've qualified and less guys we have to worry about as a coaching staff. We were pretty psyched. We thought we could qualify 11 or 12 on paper and we had a couple of matches get away from us. We are pretty happy with the result."