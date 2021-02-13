District wrestling roundup: Spartans send nine to state after strong day; Pius X qualifies seven

Lincoln East upped the ante Saturday.
All seven state tournament qualifiers a year ago for the Spartans will return to the CHI Health Center Omaha for the state wrestling tournament next week, and two more added their names to the list.
The Spartans took second place Saturday in the A-4 district at Omaha Central High School and qualified in nine of 13 weight classes.
Gabe Turman (106 pounds) finished third and Collin Miigerl (145) finished and fourth to punch their ticket for the first time.
"Super-proud of Collin Miigerl," Lincoln East co-head coach Keegan McCurdy said. "He's always leading by example. He's got an above 4.0 GPA in the classroom and he's an incredibly hard worker. So that is the big thing we want to praise in respect to Collin. We want to exemplify to the other guys that Collin is all about hard work and how Collin's hard work pays off."
They'll join returning state qualifiers Keith Smith (120), Brandon Baustert (113), Case Jurgens (126), Cole Toline (132), Nic Swift (138), Chase Kammerer (160) and Aidan Ingwersen (195).
Smith is a returning state champ, winning the Class A 113-pound weight class last year as the Spartans finished runner-up.
"I think the biggest thing is to make it about the wrestling and not so much the outcome," East co-head coach Jeff Rutledge said. "Sometimes we get so caught up in what we call our 'outcome goal' of 'I want to place; I want to place higher than I got last year.' I'll tell you what, the guys that make big level change jumps are the guys that are just focused on being a better wrestler, and sometimes that results in a higher state medal, a big win, and sometimes it takes a bit of time."
Lincoln Pius X finished fifth with 109 points. The Thunderbolts qualified seven wrestlers, with Dontae Thomas winning at 182 pounds. Thomas defeated Omaha Central's Justin Davis, ranked No. 2, in the semifinals before pinning Elkhorn South's Henry Thomsen in the final.
"(Thomas) has really come around," Pius X coach Jerry Clinch said. "He had a tough start the first semester. Didn't get very matches in with (Lancaster County schools) missing some matches we weren't able to wrestle. That kind of hurt his game a little bit, because he needed to get as much mat time as he could."
Pius X freshman Sam Andres (170) finished second while Luke Andres (138), Zane Faust (145), Ryan Mazour (152), Matt Bohy (195) and Ethan Bosland (220) all finished third to join Thomas at the state tournament.
The Thunderbolts qualified just three wrestlers last year.
"It was a good day for the Bolts," Clinch said. "We had a very tough district and a lot of really tough teams."
A-1 at Columbus: Lincoln Southwest finished fifth after Millard South ran away from the field with 251 points. The Patriots have claimed the past three Class A state team titles. The Silver Hawks finished with 98 points.
Seven Lincoln Southwest wrestlers punched their tickets to state. The Silver Hawks' Noah Sprieck will enter the state meet undefeated (31-0), pinning his way to the 220-pound district title.
Lincoln High finished seventh with 30 points and will send three to state.
The Links' Liam Thew (113) and Korbin Arnold (138) finished fourth, while Quinn Thew (170) took third.
A-2 at Grand Island: Lincoln Southeast finished fourth and Lincoln North Star sixth.
Eight Knights are headed to state, including four who reached the district finals. Caleb Durr (126), Jose Hinz (132), Max McClatchey (182) and John Friendt (195) all finished district runner-up in their respective weight classes.
The Navigators will send four wrestlers.
Jordan O'Conner (106) led the way for North Star with a second-place finish. Ethan Hallett (113) finished fourth. Connor Dillavou (138) and Amani Mfinanga (160) both finished third.
A-3 at Fremont: Five wrestlers for Lincoln Northeast, which finished seventh, earned their trip to Omaha.
Joshua Shaner (113) finished second, Malachi Alley (182) took third place and Camdyn Golden (126), Billy Walters (132) and Daniel Krause (145) took fourth.
B-1 at Schuyler: Waverly qualified eight wrestlers, including defending state champion Evan Canoyer at 170, and Trevor Brown at heavyweight. Both won district title Saturday.
B-2 at Blair: York won the district title with 140 points, edging Blair by three points.
Thomas Ivey (126), Kobe Lyons (160) and Kaden Lyons (182) each won district titles.
B-3 at Northwest: Beatrice qualified 11 of 14 wrestlers for state and rolled to the district title.
Drew Arnold (132), Trevor Reinke (138), Cole Maschmann (152), Torrance Keehn (170) and Aaron Jividen (285) each won titles.
Norris' Dylan Meyer, a third-place finisher at state a year ago, was champion at 220.
C-3 at Centennial: Lincoln Lutheran and Lincoln Christian each will have one wrestler at the state tournament. Grant Wells finished fourth at 132 for the Warriors, while Isaac Wegrzyn (120) finished fourth for Christian.
Aquinas rolled to the team championship.