District wrestling roundup: Spartans send nine to state after strong day; Pius X qualifies seven

Lincoln East upped the ante Saturday.

All seven state tournament qualifiers a year ago for the Spartans will return to the CHI Health Center Omaha for the state wrestling tournament next week, and two more added their names to the list.

The Spartans took second place Saturday in the A-4 district at Omaha Central High School and qualified in nine of 13 weight classes.

Gabe Turman (106 pounds) finished third and Collin Miigerl (145) finished and fourth to punch their ticket for the first time.

"Super-proud of Collin Miigerl," Lincoln East co-head coach Keegan McCurdy said. "He's always leading by example. He's got an above 4.0 GPA in the classroom and he's an incredibly hard worker. So that is the big thing we want to praise in respect to Collin. We want to exemplify to the other guys that Collin is all about hard work and how Collin's hard work pays off."

They'll join returning state qualifiers Keith Smith (120), Brandon Baustert (113), Case Jurgens (126), Cole Toline (132), Nic Swift (138), Chase Kammerer (160) and Aidan Ingwersen (195).

Smith is a returning state champ, winning the Class A 113-pound weight class last year as the Spartans finished runner-up.