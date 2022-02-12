District wrestling glance: Waverly qualifies 11 for state, including an unexpected pair

The lower-weight firepower had been the catalyst for the Waverly wrestling team all season, but it was a pair of unexpected efforts that propelled the Vikings on Saturday.

Kemper Reed finished as runner-up at 152 pounds and Aden Smith took fourth at 160 in the B-1 district meet in Nebraska City. Reed and Smith will join nine other Waverly wrestlers at the state meet next week in Omaha.

Entering districts, Reed might have been on no one’s radar to make the final of the 152-pound weight class. The junior had a solid record, 21-8, and showcased his talent en route to a 1:07 pin in the opening round and an 11-4 decision over Jack Meyers of Broken Bow to move on to the semifinals.

From there, he faced Eliott Steinhoff of Platteview, a state-runner up at 152 two years ago. But it was Reed who showed resiliency, throwing Steinhoff for a late takedown to win the match 7-4. Reed would eventually lose 7-1 to Cameron Zink of Ogallala in the final, but he'd already made his impression.

“He’s a tough kid that actually played basketball as a freshman and then came out for wrestling,” Waverly coach Eric Dolezal said. “… He just put together a good tournament and we could see him getting better every week throughout the year.”

The same could be said of Smith. Entering Saturday, he had less than a .500 record, but that didn’t stop the senior. After losing in the second round to eventual champion Tony Palmer of South Sioux City, Smith ran off three straight wins, including two pins, to reach the third-place match and a spot at state.

Smith was beaten in that match 8-5 by Brad Hall of Auburn.

“We had a guy (Smith) that came in with a losing record, but we knew he had a really good shot and he was able to get it done,” Dolezal said. “… Districts is a tough tournament and you get the emotions and everything and our kids overcame quite a bit.”

Other qualifiers for the Vikings are Garrison Brehm (113), Brayden Canoyer (120), Trev Greve (126), Garrett Rine (138), Drew Moser (145), Warren Rolf (170), Wyatt Fanning (195), Nate Leininger (220) and Trevor Brown (285).

C-2 at Oakland: It was business as usual for Milford.

With a veteran lineup of seven seniors and plenty of confidence, the Eagles were able to send nine to the state meet. That included two first-place finishes, five runners-up and one wrestler apiece in third and fourth.

“Yeah, we had a good day and good weekend,” Milford coach Joe Schluckebier said. “We thought anywhere between nine and 11 we could get in and we knew we had seven real solid guys. Seven returning state qualifiers that would probably get pushed their way through, but we really wanted them in the finals.”

Eli Vondra (132) and Hunter Oborny (195) were the two district champions for the Eagles. Both came through with bonus-point wins in each of their three matches. But it was that lineup experience that paid dividends for Milford en route to a 44-point first place cushion to take home the team crown.

“It helps a lot,” Schluckebier said. “We have seven seniors in the lineup that all have experience with these type of things, so they take care of business and they help other guys out.”

The Eagles' other state qualifiers are Cooper Rea (113), Conner Kohout (120), Jack Chapman (152), Carter Springer (160), Christopher Scdoris (170), Thomas Vance (182) and Ethan Buchli (220).

Malcolm finished sixth as a team and qualified six for state, including a first-place finish by Gavin Zoucha at 170.

C-3 at Centennial: Lincoln Christian and Lincoln Lutheran each qualified four wrestlers for state.

Both lineups did their damage in the lower weights. The Crusaders' Dominic Roth finished fourth at 113, Levi McGrew won the 132 bracket and his brother, Seth, was runner-up at 138. For the Warriors, Grant Wells wrestled back to a third-place finish at 126 while teammate Keyden Uhrich had a similar third-place finish at 138.

In the middle weights, Jackson Cooley of Christian lost a 6-4 decision in the 152 final, while Lutheran’s Rylen Uhrich took fourth in the same weight. Jackson Masek placed fourth at 220 to round things out for the Warriors.

Battle Creek won the team race with 204 points with David City runner-up at 188.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.