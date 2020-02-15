District wrestling glance: McLaughlin leads state charge for seven Silver Hawks; Millard South qualifies 14

Lincoln Southwest’s Landan McLaughlin led seven Silver Hawks into the state wrestling tournament, finishing second at 113 pounds at the A-2 district Saturday in Grand Island.

McLaughlin lost a major decision to Grand Island’s Juan Pedro 9-1 in the championship match. Other Hawks advancing to state are Kash Bates (fourth at 120), Brody Wojtasek (fourth, 126), Cooper Jackson (third, 152), Ethan Carstens (fourth, 160), Alex Ho (fourth, 195) and Eli Nitzel (fourth, 120).

Lincoln North Star qualified five wrestlers, including 2019 qualifiers Sheldon Isom (second, 182) and Ethan Hallett (fourth, 113). They’ll be joined by Paxton Maynard (fourth, 106), Angel Hernandez (third, 138) and Justin Yost (fourth, 152).

Grand Island won the district with 189½ points. Southwest was sixth with 90 and North Star eighth (63).

A-1 at Papillion-La Vista South: Lincoln Northeast qualified two wrestlers for state. Garrett Morgan finished in fourth at 152 pounds and Jayden Schrader was also fourth at 285.

Millard South, which won the Class A state duals title last week, rolled to the district crown behind a 277½-point effort. The Patriots qualified all 14 wrestlers for the state tournament.