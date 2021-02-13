District wrestling: Class C results and state qualifiers

Wrestling
C-1 AT ALBION
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
David City 182-11, Boone Central 126-8, Fillmore Central 106½-5, Crofton-Bloomfield 61-8, St. Paul 64-7, Fort Calhoun 64-4, Arlington 62½-3, Tri County 55-3, Wood River 49-3, North Bend Central 32½-1, Tekamah-Herman 27-2, Nebraska Christian 26½-1, Wisner-Pilger 3-0.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106: 1st--Robbie Fisher, Crofton-Bloomfield, dec. Travis Meyer, Fillmore Central, 10-9; 3rd--Trey McCoy, Fort Calhoun, dec. Nick Busse, St Paul, 6-1.
113: 1st--Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun, dec. Zach Bongers, David City, 4-1; 3rd--Carson Wood, Boone Central, dec. Hudson Barger, Crofton-Bloomfield, 8-5
120: 1st--Lance Olberding, Fort Calhoun, dec. Simon Schindler, David City, 7-2; 3rd--Gavin Dozler, Boone Central, dec. Kaleb Baker, St. Paul, 4-0.
126: 1st--Alex Schademann, Fillmore Central, pinned Owen Sack, St. Paul, 1:37; 3rd--Trevor Cooley, Arlington, dec. Ethan Zegers, David City, 6-2.
132: 1st--Josh Spatz, David City, dec. Zaid Martinez, Tri County, 12-2; 3rd--Jaxon Schafer, Boone Central, pinned Kaden Kocian, St. Paul, 2:09.
138: 1st--Dylan Ancheta, Wood River, dec. Logan Burt, Tekamah-Herman, 7-4; 3rd--William Poppe, Crofton-Bloomfield, dec. Ethan Underwood, David City, 5-0.
145: 1st--Hunter Gilmore, Arlington, pinned Aiden Hinrichs, Fillmore Central, 1:21; 3rd--Harley Eickmeier, David City, dec. Tyson Sauser, Crofton-Bloomfield, 6-4.
152: 1st--Ethan Mullally, North Bend Central, dec. Clayton Harris, David City, 4-2; 3rd--Carson Thompson, Wood River, dec. Caden Reedy, Tri County, 15-4.
160: 1st--Jacob Stoner, Fillmore Central, dec. Ashton Schafer, Boone Central, 13-5; 3rd--Ashton Meinecke, St. Paul, pinned Dawson Schram, Tekamah-Herman, 1:55.
170: 1st--Josh Miller, Arlington, dec. Tre Daro, David City, 6-0; 3rd--Garret Buschkamp, Crofton-Bloomfield, dec. Hank Hudson, Boone Central, 11-8.
182: 1st--Dylan Vodicka, David City, pinned Richard Cleveland, Boone Central, 2:46; 3rd--Grant Nixon, Fort Calhoun, pinned Calvin Dather, Crofton-Bloomfield, 2:43.
195: 1st--Brandon Beeson, Tri County, pinned Taylor Weber, Boone Central, 1:26; 3rd--Eli English, Wood River, pinned Tanner Mrkvicka, St. Paul, 1:31.
220: 1st--Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian, sudden victory-1 over James Escamilla, David City, 3-1; 3rd--Jared Janssen, Crofton-Bloomfield dec. Nathan Scheer, St. Paul, 13-6.
285: 1st--Jake Ingwersen, David City, won by medical forfeit over Connor Asche, Fillmore Central; 3rd--Dakota Rose, Boone Central dec. Paxton Bartels, Crofton-Bloomfield, 6-1.
C-2 AT BATTLE CREEK
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Central City 191½-10, Yutan 105½-6, Raymond Central 93-5, Bishop Neumann 85-6, Battle Creek 80-5, Conestoga 68-4, Syracuse 63-4, Wilber-Clatonia 57-4, Oakland-Craig 39-3, Sutton 34-2, Archbishop Bergan 33-2, Quad County Northeast 33-2, Lutheran High Northeast 27-1, Hartington CC 17-2, Wakefield 5-0.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106: 1st--Drew Garfield, Central City, dec. Trenton Arlt, Oakland-Craig, 11-3; 3rd--Pedro Hernandez, Wilber-Clatonia, pinned Janson Pilkington, Yutan, :59.
113: 1st--Cole Kunz, Central City, dec. Cade Lierman, Bishop Neumann, 5-1; 3rd--Ben Loftis, Oakland-Craig, dec. Jacob Schultz, Raymond Central, 3-0.
120: 1st--Tristan Burbach, Central City, dec. Aaron Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann, 2-1; 3rd--Braden Ruffner, Conestoga, dec. Jace Goebel, Syracuse, 12-1.
126: 1st--Mitch Albrecht, Raymond Central, pinned Keaghon Chini, Conestoga, 3:10; 3rd--Boston Reeves, Battle Creek, dec. Josh Urlacher, Bishop Neumann, 7-2.
132: 1st--Cameron Williams, Conestoga, dec. Logan Bryce, Raymond Central, 7-2; 3rd--Johnny Scarlett, Central City, dec. Kerby Hochstein, Hartington CC, 12-2.
138: 1st--Dyson Kunz, Central City, pinned Tommy Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia, :31; 3rd--Seth Fairbanks, Bishop Neumann, pinned Carter Plowman, Conestoga, 4:53.
145: 1st--Cal Janke, Archbishop Bergan, dec. Korbyn Battershaw, Battle Creek, 9-3; 3rd--Colby Homolka, Wilber-Clatonia, pinned Sean Henkel, Yutan, 2:11.
152: 1st--Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City, sudden victory-1 over Conner Kreikemeier, Raymond Central, 3-1; 3rd--Tie Hollandsworth, Quad County Northeast, pinned Tavis Uhing, Oakland-Craig, 1:19.
160: 1st--Joseph Hinrichs, Sutton, pinned Bryce Sutton, Central City, 1:09; 3rd--Derek Wacker, Yutan, pinned Conner Hochstein, Hartington CC, 2:30.
170: 1st--Sam Moore, Central City, dec. Josh Jessen, Yutan, 10-0; 3rd--Samuel Vrana, Bishop Neumann, dec. Owen Wander, Syracuse, 11-0.
182: 1st--Caden Egr, Yutan, dec. Sawyer Kunc, Wilber-Clatonia, 3-1; 3rd--Trent Moudry, Bishop Neumann, dec. Jaramie Elton, Central City, 6-2.
195: 1st--Burton Brandt, Syracuse, pinned Kase Thompson, Battle Creek, 1:36; 3rd--Kolby Casey, Quad County Northeast, pinned Clay Hedges, Archbishop Bergan, 1:18.
220: 1st--Jazper Ames, Lutheran High Northeast, pinned Quran Cook, Yutan, :56; 3rd--Skylar Sterns, Raymond Central, pinned Elijah Hintz, Battle Creek, 2:16.
285: 1st--Dahlas Zlomke, Battle Creek, pinned Zachary Burr, Syracuse, 1:39; 3rd--Gunner Bailey, Central City, pinned Vance Smith, Sutton, 2:58.
C-3 AT CENTENNIAL
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Aquinas 196-11, Milford 159½-10, Logan View 110½-6, Cross County/Osceola 80½-5, Norfolk Catholic 56-4, Twin River 54-3, Centennial 53-3, Malcolm 41-4, HTRS 26-2, South Central 23-2, Ponca 21-2, BRLD 13-1, Lincoln Lutheran 11-1, Palmyra 9-1, Lincoln Christian 5-1, Louisville 3-0.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106: 1st--Conner Kohout, Milford, pinned Grady Romshek, Aquinas, 1:18; 3rd--Dominic Liess, Norfolk Catholic, pinned Tyler Shoup, Cross County/Osceola, 4:21.
113: 1st--Jakob Kavan, Aquinas, dec. Jacob McGee, Logan View, 8-7; 3rd--Colton Kirby, Cross County/Osceola, pinned James Watts, Malcolm, :39;
120: 1st--Dru Mueller, Logan View, dec. Ashton Johnson, Twin River, 7-0; 3rd--Zander Kavan, Aquinas, pinned Isaac Wegrzyn, Lincoln Christian, 3:00.
126: 1st--Konner Schluckebier, Milford, dec. Zach Zitek, Aquinas, 5-3; 3rd--Dalton Anderson, Ponca, dec. John Brodrick, South Central, 6-4.
132: 1st--Eli Vondra, Milford, dec. Ryan Payne, Centennial, 14-6; 3rd--Noah Scott, Aquinas, dec. Grant Wells, Lincoln Lutheran, 5-2.
138: 1st--Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas, dec. Roberto Valdivia, Logan View, 5-0; 3rd--Jarrett Dodson, Centennial, dec. Jack Chapman, Milford, 8-2.
145: 1st--Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas, dec. Hunter McNulty, Logan View, 7-2; 3rd--Trent Stauffer, Milford, dec. Allan Olander, Norfolk Catholic, 5-2.
152: 1st--Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola, dec. Ethan Schmid, Aquinas, 6-0; 3rd--Carter Springer, Milford, dec. Dedrick Dowding, Palmyra, 10-2.
160: 1st--Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm, dec. Nolan Eller, Aquinas, 9-7; 3rd--Bryce Reed, Cross County/Osceola, dec. Francisco Mendez, Norfolk Catholic, 5-3.
170: 1st--Jaxson Jones, Twin River, dec. Christopher Scdoris, Milford, 9-4; 3rd--Brayton Jarosik, South Central, dec. Hunter Bennett, Ponca, 4-3.
182: 1st--Michael Andel, Aquinas, pinned Thomas Vance, Milford, :42; 3rd--Jed Jones, Twin River, dec. Caleb Courter, Malcolm, 3-2.
195: 1st--Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola, dec. Logan Booth, Logan View, 13-7; 3rd--Hunter Oborny, Milford, dec. Aiden Worthey, HTRS, 3-2.
220: 1st--Andrew Cone, Logan View, dec. Coy Meysenburg, Aquinas, 6-2; 3rd--Isaac Bittner, HTRS, pinned Lorenzo Temple, Milford, 1:41.
285: 1st--Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial, sudden victory-1 over Isaac Wilcox, Norfolk Catholic, 3-1; 3rd--Daven Whitley, BRLD, pinned Kale Nordmeyer, Malcolm, 4:59.
C-4 AT VALENTINE
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Ord 135-8, O'Neill 129½-7, Amherst 113-6, Ravenna 106-7, Valentine 89½-6, Bridgeport 82-4, Mitchell 68-4, Gordon-Rushville 50-5, Loomis/Bertrand 31-2, Gibbon 29-2, Kearney Catholic 28-1, Arcadia/Loup City 23-1, Hersey 22½-1, Chase County 21-2, Centura 4-0, Ainsworth 3-0.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106: 1st--Trevin Edwards, Loomis/Bertrand, dec. John Alden, O'Neill, 9-8; 3rd--Ace Hobbs, Mitchell, dec. Garrett Wedemeyer, Ravenna, 2-0.
113: 1st--Jose Escandon, Gibbon, pinned Tristin Grooms, Valentine, 4:48; 3rd--Thomas Hughson, Mitchell, pinned Cayden White, Chase County, 1:54.
120: 1st--Joseph Yates, O'Neill, pinned Clayton Wedemeyer, Ravenna, 3:00; 3rd--Caleb Bivainis, Amherst, dec. Tucker Banister, Gordon-Rushville, 7-2.
126: 1st--Chris Williams, Valentine, pinned Chance Cooper, Bridgeport, 1:14;3rd--Ian Hughes, Amherst, pinned Traiton Starr, Gordon-Rushville, 2:34.
132: 1st--Ty Rainforth, O'Neill, dec. Quentyn Frank, Amherst, 2-0; 3rd--Matt Bruns, Hershey, tech. fall over Brendan Boyce, Ord, 4:59, 19-2.
138: 1st--Damien Bell, Bridgeport, pinned Ashton Lurz, Valentine, 4:51; 3rd--Hayden Kluthe, Ord, won by medical forfeit over Hunter Douglas, Ravenna.
145: 1st--Brady Thompson, O'Neill, pinned Quenton Ackley, Ravenna, 4:11; 3rd--Kadin Perez, Mitchell, sudden victory-1 over Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 5-3.
152: 1st--Christopher Feldner, Kearney Catholic, dec. Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia/Loup City, 6-3; 3rd--Trevor Widener, Bridgeport, dec. Levi Drueke, O'Neill, 8-0.
160: 1st--Steven Menke, Bridgeport, won ultimate tiebreaker over Garret Kluthe, Ord, 4-4; 3rd--Payton Reisbeck, Ravenna, pinned Drake Janssen, Valentine, 2:43.
170: 1st--Servando Gonzalez, O'Neill, dec. Ryan Gabriel, Ord, 7-5; 3rd--Tegan Snyder, Gordon-Rushville, pinned Tagg Buechle, Valentine, 3:42.
182: 1st--Kelen Meyer, Ord, pinned Jesse Drahota, Ravenna, 3:07; 3rd--Brody Bogard, Amherst, pinned Taylon Pascoe, Gordon-Rushville, 3:43.
195: 1st--Riley Gallaway, Amherst, pinned Salvador Rodriguez, O'Neill, 2:13; 3rd--Trey Warner, Ord, won by medical forfeit over Joel Abramson, Loomis/Bertrand.
220: 1st--Nathan Coley, Mitchell, pinned Drew Bogard, Amherst, 3:33; 3rd--Alex Flessner, Ord, pinned Jaret Peterson, Chase County, 2:02.
285: 1st--Bridger Rice, Ord, pinned Thomas Psota, Ravenna, 2:54; 3rd--Steven Fullerton, Valentine, dec. Daniel Yepez, Gibbon, 8-3.