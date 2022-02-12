District wrestling: Class C results and state qualifiers

Wrestling
C-1 AT MADISON
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Aquinas 231-10, Raymond Central 146½-8, Fillmore Central 135½-8, Syracuse 106-6, Bishop Neumann 92-4, Superior 76-3, Tri County 75-3, Elkhorn Valley 71-3, Twin River 66-3, Tekamah-Herman 58-3, Hartington CC 39-2, BRLD 34-1, Grand Island CC 30-1, South Central 15-1.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1st: Grady Romshek, Aquinas, pinned Blayne Williams, Tekamah-Herman, :16; 3rd: Sophia Shultz, Raymond Central, dec. Colton Sprague, Syracuse, 9-7.
113--1st: Zander Kavan, Aquinas, won in sudden victory-1 over Rowan Jarosik, South Central, 10-6; 3rd: Jacob Schultz, Raymond Central, dec. Aidan Trowbridge, Fillmore Central, 7-2.
120--1st: Jakob Kavan, Aquinas, dec. Mason Nitz, Elkhorn Valley, 9-2; 3rd: Jace Goebel, Syracuse, dec. Travis Meyer, Fillmore Central, 2-0.
126--1st: Hayden Neeman, Superior, pinned Dylan Gewecke, Fillmore Central, 2:46; 3rd: Zack Hartl, Elkhorn Valley, dec. Brock Skeahan, Raymond Central, 8-3.
132--1st: Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central, dec. Logan Bryce, Raymond Central, 5-4; 3rd: Braeden Kleinschmit, Hartington CC, pinned Nathan Halsey, Elkhorn Valley, 3:54.
138--1st: Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas, pinned Caden Reedy, Tri County, :45; 3rd: Barret Brandt, Syracuse, pinned Max Lautenschlager, Bishop Neumann, 2:16.
145--1st: Cy Petersen, Syracuse, pinned Conner Hochstein, Hartington CC, 2:18; 3rd: Kelby Coufal, Aquinas, dec. Aiden Hinrichs, Fillmore Central, 7-4.
152--1st: Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas, dec. Logan Burt, Tekamah-Herman, 15-8; 3rd: Kyle Peterson, Raymond Central, dec. Treven Stassines, Fillmore Central, 2-0.
160--1st: Ben Alberts, Grand Island CC, pinned Beau Zoucha, Twin River, 3:30; 3rd: Tie Hollandsworth, Raymond Central, dec. Dawson Schram, Tekamah-Herman, 12-3.
170--1st: Samuel Vrana, Bishop Neumann, won in sudden victory-1 over Conner Kreikemeier, Raymond Central, 4-2; 3rd: Owen Wander, Syracuse, dec. Jackson Turner, Fillmore Central, 6-3.
182--1st: Michael Andel, Aquinas. pinned Jed Jones, Twin River, 5:19; 3rd: Jurgen Baker, Tri County, pinned Thomas Vrana, Bishop Neumann, 0:52.
195--1st: Trent Moudry, Bishop Neumann, dec. Paul Buresh, Aquinas, 5-1; 3rd: Jackson Nordhues, Syracuse, won in sudden victory-1 over Mason Kreikemeier, Raymond Central, 3-1.
220--1st: Reilly Miller, Aquinas, won by medical fft. Anders Webber, Superior; 3rd: Brevin Damrow, Tri County, pinned Carson Adams, Fillmore Central, 4:36.
285--1st: Daven Whitley, BRLD, pinned Payton Christiancy, Superior, :28; 3rd: Calib Svoboda, Aquinas, pinned Gunner Fink, Twin River, :54.
C-2 AT OAKLAND-CRAIG
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Milford 209½-9, Central City 165½-7, St. Paul 140-6, Logan View 127½-7, Falls City 123-4, Malcolm 97-6, Fairbury 95-5, Conestoga 92-3, Norfolk Catholic 74-4, Wilber-Clatonia 55-2, Oakland-Craig 45½-2, Clarkson/Leigh 44-0, Wakefield 17-0, Sutton 16½-1, Winnebago 11-0, Tri County Northeast 7-0.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1st: Yair Santiago, Norfolk Catholic, pinned Dalton Lovejoy, Central City, 1:00; 3rd: Derrick Ruzicka, St. Paul, pinned Hayden Bear, Fairbury, 2:35.
113--1st: Drew Garfield, Central City, pinned Jacob McGee, Logan View, 1:02; 3rd: Cooper Rea, Milford, pinned Morgan Bunner, Clarkson/Leigh, 4:24.
120--1st: Cole Kunz, Central City, pinned Conner Kohout, Milford, 2:49; 3rd: Ben Loftis, Oakland-Craig, dec. Nicklaus Busse, St. Paul, 13-2.
126--1st: Tristan Burbach, Central City, dec. Keaghon Chini, Conestoga, 6-4; 3rd: Zane Zoucha, Malcolm, won in tie breaker-1 over Kaleb Baker, St. Paul, 2-1.
132--1st: Eli Vondra, Milford, pinned Kaden Gregory, Logan View, 3:39; 3rd: Iverson Mejia, Wilber-Clatonia, dec. Brandon Fye, Central City, 10-5.
138--1st: Wyatt Olberding, Falls City, pinned Connor Gerths, Fairbury, 3:27; 3rd: Kanyon Talton, Norfolk Catholic, dec. Chance Foust, Logan View, 8-4.
145--1st: Carter Plowman, Conestoga, pinned Owen Sack, St. Paul, 2:54; 3rd: Robert Gilkerson, Falls City, pinned Bricen Wilkie, Malcolm, 4:14.
152--1st: Colby Homolka, Wilber-Clatonia, dec. Jack Chapman, Milford, 4-1; 3rd: Allan Olander, Norfolk Catholic, dec. Baylor Kaup, Logan View, 3-2.
160--1st: Bryce Sutton, Central City, pinned Carter Springer, Milford, 5:37; 3rd: Riley Arner, Fairbury, pinned Tavis Uhing, Oakland-Craig, 4:48.
170--1st: Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm, dec. Christopher Scdoris, Milford, 5-4; 3rd: Ashton Meinecke, St. Paul, pinned Braydon Wobken, Logan View, 4:54.
182--1st: Jaramie Elton, Central City, pinned Thomas Vance, Milford, 1:09; 3rd: Caleb Courter, Malcolm, dec. Dylan Silva, Logan View, 6-3.
195--1st: Hunter Oborny, Milford, pinned Thomas Fields, Falls City, 0:21; 3rd: Gage Totilas, Conestoga, pinned Riley Donahoo, Malcolm, 1:51.
220--1st: Logan Booth, Logan View, dec. Isaac Wilcox, Norfolk Catholic, 14-5; 3rd: Noah Hyson, Fairbury, pinned Ethan Buchli, Milford, 4:46.
285--1st: Jaden Nolte, Falls City, pinned Quade Peterson, St. Paul, 2:33; 3rd: Kazz Hyson, Fairbury, pinned Kale Nordmeyer, Malcolm, 3:33.
C-3 AT CENTENNIAL
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Battle Creek 204-10, David City 188-9, Crofton/Bloomfield 166½-8, Yutan 132-6, Lincoln Christian 91-4, Archbishop Bergan 73-3, Centennial 56-2, North Bend Central 56-3, Lincoln Lutheran 50-4, HTRS 46-1, Ponca 43-2, Cross County/Osceola 41-1, Johnson County Central 39-1, Quad County Northeast 34-1, Arlington 21-1, Louisville 17-0.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1st: Robbie Fisher, Crofton/Bloomfield, dec. Ryan Stusse Jr., Battle Creek, 8-6; 3rd: Janson Pilkington, Yutan, pinned Kendall Schindler, David City, 3:26.
113--1st: Ayden Wintz, Battle Creek, pinned Trey Hill, Arlington, :40; 3rd: Keaton Kloke, David City, pinned Dominic Roth, Lincoln Christian, 3:33.
120--1st: Zachary Bongers, David City, pinned Hudson Barger, Crofton/Bloomfield, 4:36; 3rd: Jaxson Hassler, Battle Creek, dec. Ethan Norton, North Bend Central, 6-3.
126--1st: Simon Schindler, David City, dec. Carter King, Battle Creek, 7-2; 3rd: Grant Wells, Lincoln Lutheran, dec. Dalton Anderson, Ponca, 11-7.
132--1st: Levi McGrew, Lincoln Christian, dec. Trev Arlt, Yutan, 5-1; 3rd: Boston Reeves, Battle Creek, pinned Brayden Johnson, David City, :48.
138--1st: Josh Spatz, David City, tech. fall Seth McGrew, Lincoln Christian, 15-0; 3rd: Keyden Uhrich, Lincoln Lutheran, pinned Jesse Kult, Yutan, 3:47.
145--1st: William Poppe, Crofton/Bloomfield, dec. Jarrett Dodson, Centennial, 15-1; 3rd: Ethan Underwood, David City, dec. Isaac Kult, Yutan, 3-1.
152--1st: Korbyn Battershaw, Battle Creek, dec. Jackson Cooley, Lincoln Christian, 6-4; 3rd: Jake Hunke, North Bend Central, pinned Rylen Uhrich, Lincoln Lutheran, 1:50.
160--1st: Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola, dec. Cal Janke, Archbishop Bergan, 5-2; 3rd: Barrett Andel, David City, pinned Wyatt Tramp, Crofton/Bloomfield, 0:30.
170--1st: Josh Jessen, Yutan, won by medical forfeit over Garret Buschkamp, Crofton/Bloomfield; 3rd: Wyatt Nierodzik, Battle Creek, pinned Aiden Cook, Ponca, 2:42.
182--1st: Tre Daro, David City, dec. Derek Wacker, Yutan, 6-0; 3rd: Ian Virka, North Bend Central, dec. Kaden Warneke, Battle Creek, 13-5.
195--1st: Aiden Worthey, HTRS, won in tie breaker-1 over Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan, 7-4; 3rd: Kolby Casey, Quad County Northeast, pinned Ty Tramp, Crofton/Bloomfield, 4:29.
220--1st: Jared Janssen, Crofton/Bloomfield, dec. Kase Thompson, Battle Creek, 8-7; 3rd: Clay Hedges, Archbishop Bergan, pinned Jackson Masek, Lincoln Lutheran, 0:58.
285--1st: Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial, won in tie breaker-1 over Dahlas Zlomke, Battle Creek, 2-1; 3rd: Paxton Bartels, Crofton/Bloomfield, pinned Christian Harrifeld, Johnson County Central, 0:54.
C-4 AT O'NEILL
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Valentine 188½-9, O'Neill 168½-7, Ord 131-7, Amherst 116-5, Gordon-Rushville 113-5, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 98-5, Mitchell 79-4, Kearney Catholic 74½-2, Wood River 70-4, Chase County 64½-1, Gibbon 57-2, Centura 48-1, Arcadia/Loup City 47-1, Hershey 47-2, West Holt 37-1, Loomis/Bertrand 9½-0.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1st: Ethan Elliot, Hershey, dec. Dylan Parks, O’Neill, 10-6; 3rd: Ace Hobbs, Mitchell, pinned Jhonny Matias Trejo, Wood River, 2:43.
113--1st: William Sprenger, Valentine, pinned Aiden Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 5:50; 3rd: Kaden Thompson, Hershey, pinned TC Hughson, Mitchell, 4:24.
120--1st: Jose Escandon, Gibbon, pinned Ayden Berney, Centura, 0:55; 3rd: Isaac Piel, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, pinned Tristin Grooms, Valentine, 2:38.
126--1st: John Aiden, O’Neill, dec. Sam Luther, Kearney Catholic, 12-9; 3rd: Kyler Vincent, Gordon-Rushville, dec. Carter Auten, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 8-2.
132--1st: Gavin Sandoz, Valentine, dec. Joseph Yates, O’Neill, 10-3; 3rd: Caleb Bivainis, Amherst, dec. Tucker Banister, Gordon-Rushville, 6-1.
138--1st: Ty Rainforth, O’Neill, dec. Riley Waddington, Wood River, 9-6; 3rd: Hayden Kluthe, Ord, pinned Cody Miller, Valentine, 1:44.
145--1st: Brady Thompson, O’Neill, dec. Quentyn Frank, Amherst, 3-0; 3rd: Cayden Lamb, Valentine, pinned Brendan Boyce, Ord, 4:35.
152--1st: Ashton Lurz, Valentine, dec. Dylan Ancheta, Wood River, 3-1; 3rd: Caleb Davis, West Holt, won in sudden victory-1 over Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 6-4.
160--1st: Levi Drueke, O’Neill, dec. Tobin Olson, Valentine, 5-0; 3rd: Kade Uelmen, Kearney Catholic, pinned Jakob Graham, Amherst, 2:05.
170--1st: Chase Stieb, Arcadia/Loup City, pinned Jake Hodson, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 1:22; 3rd: Tegan Snyder, Gordon-Rushville, pinned Hunter Meyer, Ord, 1:30.
182--1st: Tagg Buechle, Valentine, dec. Taylon Pascoe, Gordon-Rushville, 8-2; 3rd: Cael Peters, Mitchell, pinned Sam Boettcher, Ord, 4:42.
195--1st: Ryan Gabriel, Ord, pinned Brody Bogard, Amherst, 3:59; 3rd: Salvador Rodriguez, O’Neill, won by medical forfeit over Clayton Elliot, Valentine.
220--1st: Jaret Peterson, Chase County, pinned Trey Warner, Ord, 3:54; 3rd: Wyatt Anderson, Amherst, pinned Brody Fischer, Red Cloud/Blue Hill, 4:30.
285--1st: Bridger Rice, Ord, pinned Daniel Thomas, Mitchell, 2:19; 3rd: Tommy Leetch, Wood River, pinned Daniel Yepez, Gibbon, 4:17.