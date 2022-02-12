District wrestling: Class B results and state qualifiers

Wrestling
B-1 AT NEBRASKA CITY
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Waverly 228½-11, Broken Bow 206½-9, Nebraska City 170-8, South Sioux City 100-6, Wayne 99-5, Seward 87-2, Ogallala 68-3, West Point-Beemer 62-3, Adams Central 50-3, Platteview 49-1, Auburn 37-1, Omaha Gross 32-2, Omaha Roncalli 32-1.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1st: Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow, pinned Drew Weddle, Nebraska City, 3:23; 3rd: Will Leseberg, Wayne, dec. Juan Reyes, South Sioux City, 3-2.
113--1st: Garrison Brehm, Waverly, dec. Edward Pena, West Point-Beemer, 10-2; 3rd: Wilson Cucultzin, Broken Bow, tech. fall Rex Floerchinger, Omaha Gross, 4:24.
120--1st: Brayden Canoyer, Waverly, dec. Carlos Prados, Nebraska City, 2-1; 3rd: Cash Duncan, Seward, pinned Garrett Schultz, Wayne, 4:20.
126--1st: Trev Greve, Waverly, dec. Logan Stephens, Ogallala, 8-6; 3rd: Caleb Berg, South Sioux City, dec. Justin Barbee, Adams Central, 9-3.
132--1st: Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow, dec. Jamison Evert, West Point-Beemer, 7-1; 3rd: Cole Stokey, Ogallala, dec. Gabe Hartman, Nebraska City, 10-9.
138--1st: Garrett Rine, Waverly, pinned Andres Pro, Nebraska City, 5:46; 3rd: Connor Wells, Broken Bow, dec. Ashton Munsell, Wayne, 2-1.
145--1st: Drew Moser, Waverly, dec. Bayler Poston, Nebraska City, 3-0; 3rd: Kayleb Saurer, Adams Central, pinned Ryan Woitaszewski, West Point-Beemer, :58.
152--1st: Cameron Zink, Ogallala, dec. Kemper Reed, Waverly, 7-1; 3rd: Eliott Steinhoff, Platteview, pinned Jack Myers, Broken Bow, 1:45.
160--1st: Tony Palmer, South Sioux City, dec. Hayden Schalk, Nebraska City, 13-0; 3rd: Brad Hall, Auburn, dec. Aden Smith, Waverly, 8-5.
170--1st: Nolan Hill, Seward, pinned Logan Hobbs, Nebraska City, 1:37; 3rd: Warren Rolf, Waverly, dec. Darrius Helms, South Sioux City, 7-4.
182--1st: Max Denson, Broken Bow, dec. Nick Horst, Platteview, 5-3; 3rd: Dakota Spann, Wayne, won by injury default over Nicholas Limon, South Sioux City, 1:44.
195--1st: Wyatt Fanning, Waverly, dec. Cal Wells, Broken Bow, 3-1; 3rd: Martin Carrillo, Wayne, dec. Sean Fengolio, Omaha Roncalli, 9-4.
220--1st: Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City, pinned Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow, :55; 3rd: Brandon Kabourek, Omaha Gross, dec. Nate Leininger, Waverly, 5-1.
285--1st: Trevor Brown, Waverly, dec. Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow, 5-1; 3rd: Mwamba Ngeleka, South Sioux City, pinned Tyler Pavelka, Adams Central, 3:37.
B-2 AT AURORA
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Bennington 231-10, Aurora 136-7, Northwest 123-5, Ashland-Greenwood 106-5, Plattsmouth 105½-6, Ralston 105½-4, Concordia/DC West 97-7, Boys Town 76-3, Elkhorn North 70-3, Fort Calhoun 67½-2, Mount Michael 50½-2, Columbus Scotus 29½-2.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1st: Caden Coyle, Bennington, pinned Kaleb Keiper, Northwest, :19; 3rd: Brandon Wilson, Concordia/DC West, dec. Karsten Hohm, Aurora, 10-7.
113--1st: Kael Lauridsen, Bennington, pinned Tyler Japp, Elkhorn North, 1:19; 3rd: Jack Spiehs, Aurora, won by medical forfeit Riley Jensen, Concordia/DC West.
120--1st: Connor Ritonya, Bennington, pinned Cael Nielsen, Plattsmouth, :36; 3rd: Gavin Ruff, Northwest, pinned Colin Kennedy, Aurora, 4:43.
126--1st: Kyler Lauridsen, Bennington, dec. Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 6-3; 3rd: Austyn Cote, Ashland-Greenwood, pinned Jack Hartman, Concordia/DC West, 2:32.
132--1st: Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, dec. Lance Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 4-3; 3rd: Braxton Preacher, Bennington, pinned Jayson Patchin, Concordia/DC West, 3:50.
138--1st: AJ Parrish, Bennington, pinned Jake Harris, Mount Michael, 3:07; 3rd: Logan Wooten, Plattsmouth, dec. Johnny Radicia, Elkhorn North, 9-3.
145--1st: Michael Mass, Ralston, pinned Hunter Anderson, Bennington, 1:32; 3rd: Ty Beetison, Ashland-Greenwood, dec. Bryce Neuin, Plattsmouth, 3-2.
152--1st: Caden Corcoran, Ralston, pinned Lebron Pendles, Boys Town, 3:01; 3rd: Treyton Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood, dec. Kayden Jensen, Concordia/DC West, 5-0.
160--1st: Miguel Jensen, Ralston, dec. Dalton Rhoten, Bennington, 4-0; 3rd: Britton Kemling, Aurora, dec. Mathew Zitek, Plattsmouth, 8-2.
170--1st: Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth, dec. Riley Eickmeier, Columbus Scotus, 5-0; 3rd: Blane Boehmer, Bennington, pinned Chrystian Wieczorek, Concordia/DC West, 3:34.
182--1st: Brekyn Papineau, Aurora, dec. Tyler Weeda, Boys Town, 8-0; 3rd: Brandon Cavender, Ralston, pinned, Nolan Moorman, Northwest, 2:03.
195--1st: Luke MacDonald, Bennington, dec. Mack Owens, Aurora, 6-1; 3rd: Josh Adkins, Plattsmouth, pinned Joseph Stein, Northwest, 3:21.
220--1st: Jay Ballard, Boys Town, dec. Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood, 5-3; 3rd: Victor Isele, Northwest, pinned Spencer Wittwer, Columbus Scotus, 1:38.
285--1st: Aaron Jividen, Aurora, pinned Zach Protaskey, Elkhorn North, 5-0; 3rd: Neil Hartman, Concordia/DC West, pinned Raoul Djidjoho, Mount Michael, 1:00.
B-3 AT MINDEN
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Hastings 208-9, Blair 192-10, Minden 123½-6, Pierce 121-6, Omaha Skutt 115-7, Columbus Lakeview 91-3, Wahoo 82½-4, Norris 81½-4, Elkhorn 69-2, York 59-3, Crete 48-2, Schuyler 29-0.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1st: Hudson Loges, Blair, dec. Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings, 1-0; 3rd: Jude Kohl, Omaha Skutt, won in tie breaker-1 over Levi Lutjelusche, Columbus Lakeview, 1-0.
113--1st: Hunter Anderson, Hastings, dec. Luke Frost, Blair, 5-0; 3rd: Wyatt Clarke, Crete, pinned Benjamin Stanley, Norris, :54.
120--1st: Jesse Loges, Blair, dec. Tucker Adams, Hastings, 3-0; 3rd: Robert Nelson, Minden, tech. fall Hudson Holoch, York, 3:11.
126--1st: Braiden Kort, Hastings, tech. fall Isaiah Foster, Wahoo, 5:03; 3rd: Tyson Brown, Blair, dec. Gavin Ienn, Elkhorn, 5-2.
132--1st: Zach Ourada, Omaha Skutt, dec. Brock Bolling, Pierce, 6-2; 3rd: Orrin Kuehn, Minden, dec. Chase Eggleston, Norris, 6-3.
138--1st: Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo, dec. Drew Cooper, Omaha Skutt, 8-7; 3rd: Elijah Johnson, Hastings, dec. Owen Bargen, Columbus Lakeview, 5-3.
145--1st: Landon Templar, Blair, won in tie breaker-1 over Adam Kruse, Omaha Skutt, 5-4; 3rd: Jayden Coulter, Pierce, pinned Blake Kile, Hastings, 4:21.
152--1st: Landon Weidner, Hastings, pinned Yoan Camejo, Blair, 4:50; 3rd: Cade Ziola, Omaha Skutt, dec. Evan Smith, Minden, 13-6.
160--1st: Jett Samuelson, Hastings, dec. Charlie Powers, Blair, 5-4; 3rd: Michael Kruntorad, Pierce, pinned Benidetto Aburmuth, Omaha Skutt, 2:53.
170--1st: Cooper Spaulding, Norris, dec. Matt Christensen, Pierce, 8-4; 3rd: Kaden Sears, Blair, dec. Gage Guenther, Omaha Skutt, 4-0.
182--1st: Mason Villwok, Elkhorn, pinned Hunter Fredrickson, Minden, 2:31; 3rd: Benjamin Schoenbeck, Norris, pinned Keagyn Linden, York, 1:39.
195--1st: Oaklyn Smith, Hastings, dec. Livai Opetaia, Blair, 10-1; 3rd: Braxton Janda, Minden, pinned Kyan Lausterer, Wahoo, 3:32.
220--1st: Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview, dec. Daulton Kuehn, Minden, 7-5; 3rd: Nick Erickson, Pierce, dec. Dominek Rohleder, Wahoo, 5-3.
285--1st: Kadence Velde, York, won in tie breaker-1 over Dawson Raabe, Pierce, 4-3; 3rd: Ivery Hoyos, Crete, pinned, Seagan Packet-Trisdale, Blair, 6:00.
B-4 AT SIDNEY
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Scottsbluff 189½-12, Beatrice 165-8, Gering 142½-8, Cozad 125-6, Boone Central 118½-5, Chadron 98-5, Sidney 89-4, Lexington 82½-4, McCook 42-2, Gothenburg 40-1, Alliance 16-1, Holdrege 14-0.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1st: Ashton Dane, Gering, pinned Christopher Gamino, Scottsbluff, 6:18; 3rd: Daylen Naylor, Lexington, dec. Aaron Wilson, Cozad, 8-4.
113--1st: Chance Houser, Sidney, pinned Gavin Vanover, Beatrice, 2:52; 3rd: Isaiah Murillo, Gering, dec. Oscar Felix, Scottsbluff, 4-3.
120--1st: Daven Naylor, Lexington, dec. Carson Wood, Boone Central, 8-7; 3rd: Joey Canesco, Scottsbluff, tech. fall Tory Picket Pin, Alliance, 4:57.
126--1st: Austin Munier, Sidney, pinned Bryce Karlin, Beatrice, 2:32; 3rd: Bryan Morales, Scottsbluff, pinned Cesar Cano, Lexington, 2:26.
132--1st: Connor Whiteley, Scottsbluff, won by medical forfeit over Gavin Dozler, Boone Central; 3rd: Braden Underwood, Chadron, dec. Jackson Konrad, Lexington, 5-3.
138--1st: Davin Serres, Chadron, won by medical forfeit over Trevor Reinke, Beatrice; 3rd: Albert Stone, Gering, dec. Milo Cervantes, Scottsbluff, 1-0.
145--1st: Quinn Bailey, Chadron, pinned Samuel Grape, Boone Central, 3:07; 3rd: Mason Wagner, Scottsbluff, dec. Dreu White, Cozad, 2-0.
152--1st: Hayden Russman, Cozad, pinned Canyon Hosick, McCook, 1:40; 3rd: Keenan Allen, Gering, dec. Brett Powers, Beatrice, 4-3.
160--1st: Cole Maschmann, Beatrice, won in sudden victory-1 over Alex Anthony, McCook, 4-2; 3rd: Ashton Schafer, Boone Central, dec. Brock Malcolm, Cozad, 3-2.
170--1st: Isaac White, Cozad, de. Torrance Keehn, Beatrice, 5-3; 3rd: Frankie Trevino, Scottsbluff, dec. Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 7-4.
182--1st: Deegan Nelson, Beatrice, won in sudden victory-1, Jacob Awiszus, Gering, 7-5; 3rd: Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, pinned Dietrich Lecher, Sidney, 4:31.
195--1st: Eli Boryca, Cozad, pinned Hank Hudson, Boone Central, 2:45; 3rd: Sebastian Boyle, Scottsbluff, dec. Taydon Gorsuch, Gering, 13-3.
220--1st: Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering, dec. Brock Ostdiek, Beatrice, 16-9; 3rd: Trey May, Scottsbluff, dec. Landon Hanes, Sidney, 9-4.
285--1st: Ryan Bickel, Chadron, pinned Chance Symons, Scottsbluff, 5:17; 3rd: Jacob Olson, Gothenburg, pinned Sam Rocheleau, Gering, 5:25.