District wrestling: Class A results and state qualifiers

Wrestling
A-1 AT PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Millard South 277½-14, Papillion-La Vista South 196-11, Bellevue East, 146-8, Omaha Westside 124-8, Creighton Prep 78-5, Bellevue West 74-5, Elkhorn 48-3, Lincoln Northeast 39-2, Omaha Benson 16-0.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106—1. Tyler Durden, Papillion-La Vista South, dec. Bryce Jackson, Millard South, 3-0; 3. Logan W. Edwards, Omaha Westside, pinned Francisco Becerra, Creighton Prep, 2:22.
113—1. Caleb Coyle, Millard South, pinned Cam Ralston, Papillion-La Vista South, 0:41; 3. Truman Koehler, Bellevue East, pinned Victor Kaminski, Creighton Prep, 2:42.
120—1. Garrett Grice, Bellevue East, maj. dec. Joel Adams, Millard South, 14-3; 3. Kooper Brandle, Omaha Westside, maj. dec. Kenny Needham, Papillion-La Vista South, 9-1.
126—1. Aiden Robertson, Millard South, dec. Grant Moraski, Bellevue West, 3-2; 3. Daniel Rangel-Kramp, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Kyrell Jordan, Bellevue East, 0:23.
132—1. Conor Knopick, Millard South, dec. Daniel DeRosier, Bellevue East, 12-5; 3. Michael J. Myers, Omaha Westside, dec. John Enzolera, Papillion-La Vista South, 3-0.
138—1. Tyler Antoniak, Millard South, maj. dec. Caelan Hester, Bellevue East, 13-4; 3. Stone Sindelar, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Jaden Overman, Creighton Prep, 2:11.
145—1. Antrell Taylor, Millard South, dec. Alex Irizarry, Papillion-La Vista South, 3-2; 3. Noah Aken, Omaha Westside, maj. dec. Sean Stara, Elkhorn, 8-0.
152—1. Scott Robertson, Millard South, dec. Dalton Flibotte, Bellevue East, 7-3; 3. Parker Harrahill, Elkhorn, pinned Garrett Morgan, Lincoln Northeast, 1:55.
160—1. Caleb Connor, Papillion-La Vista South, dec. Blake Smith, Millard South, 6-0; 3. Jacob Vincentini, Omaha Westside, dec. William McCann, Bellevue West, 6-4.
170—1. Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West, dec. Trace Marco, Papillion-La Vista South, 10-5; 3. Alex White, Millard South, tech. fall Ashton Evans, Bellevue East, 15-0.
182—1. Cade Schendt, Papillion-La Vista South, dec. Ian Byington, Millard South, 3-0; 3. Cole D. Haberman, Omaha Westside, dec. Joey Glogowski, Creighton Prep, 11-10.
195—1. Tony Pray, Creighton Prep, dec. Chris Wortman, Millard South, 7-2; 3. Evan Johnson, Elkhorn, pinned James Keller, Bellevue West, 3:51.
220—1. Tyler Robinson, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Connor Hoy, Millard South, 3:30; 3. Ryan D. Zatechka, Omaha Westside, pinned Benjamin Hazel, Bellevue West, 3:27.
285—1. Isaac Trumble, Millard South, pinned Cade D. Haberman, Omaha Westside, 1:47; 3. Preston Welch, Bellevue East, dec. Jayden Schrader, Lincoln Northeast, 5-1.
A-2 AT GRAND ISLAND
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Grand Island 189½-11, Omaha Burke 179-9, Gretna 141-9, North Platte 106-5, Omaha North 90½-6, Lincoln Southwest 90-7, South Sioux City 67-4, Lincoln North Star 63-5.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106—1. Julio Reyes, Omaha Burke, dec. Ein Obermiller, Grand Island, 2-0; 3. Micah Bernal, Gretna, pinned Paxton Maynard, Lincoln North Star, 0:47.
113—1. Juan Pedro, Grand Island, maj. dec. Landan Mclaughlin, Lincoln Southwest, 9-1; 3. Ayden Hall, Gretna, dec. Ethan Hallett, Lincoln North Star, 8-2.
120—Nathan Rubino, Omaha Burke, dec. Devon Mahone, Omaha North, 8-3; 3. Rogelio Ruiz, Grand Island, pinned Kash Bates, Lincoln Southwest, 2:44).
126—1. Blake Cushing, Grand Island, dec. Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte, 1-0; 3. Sammy Rubino, Omaha Burke, pinned Brody Wojtasek, Lincoln Southwest, 4:49.
132—1. Jakason Burks, Omaha Burke, dec. Darian Diaz, North Platte, 4-2; 3. Kael Kingery, Grand Island, dec. Dylan Shelden, Gretna, 3-1.
138—1. Brody Arrants, Grand Island, pinned Luke Figi, Gretna, 5:48; 3. Angel Hernandez, Lincoln North Star, dec. Jayden Looney, Omaha Burke, 10-4.
145—Tyler Salpas, Grand Island, pinned Raymen Riley, North Platte, 1:52; 3. Dayton Bailey, Omaha North, pinned Keegan McArtor, Gretna, 4:37.
152—1. Blaine Miller, Omaha Burke, maj. dec. Luke Rathjen, North Platte, 9-1; 3. Cooper Jackson, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Justin Yost, Lincoln North Star, 3:19.
160—1. Deson Stapleton, Omaha Burke, dec. Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island, 6-3; 3. Caleb Kriens, South Sioux City, dec. Ethan Carstens, Lincoln Southwest, 5-2.
170—1. Jack Larchick, Gretna, pinned Austin Dougherty, Omaha Burke, 2:59; 3. Adan Cruiel, South Sioux City, pinned Izaiah Deras, Grand Island, 1:40.
182—1. Gavyn Brauer, North Platte, pinned Sheldon Isom, Lincoln North Star, 3:04; 3. TJ Huber, Gretna, TB-1 Tyler Stewart, Omaha North, 3-2.
195—1. Jackson Arend, Gretna, pinned Joshua Denton, Omaha North, 1:24; 3. Saul Morales, South Sioux City, dec. Alex Ho, Lincoln Southwest, 8-1.
220—1. Orlando Hernandez, Omaha North, dec. Alex Rodriguez, Grand Island, 16-11; 3. Breken Heiman, Gretna, pinned Eli Nitzel, Lincoln Southwest, 4:49.
285—1. Nolan Olafson, Omaha Burke, pinned Jacob Ngeleka, South Sioux City, 1:32; 3. Michael Isele, Grand Island, dec. Isiah Guzman, Omaha North, 6-4.
A-3 AT PAPILLION-LA VISTA
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Columbus 179-11, Papillion-La Vista 164-10, Omaha Central 154½-9, Norfolk 148-10, Omaha Bryan 104-5, Millard West 76-5, Fremont 67-5, Omaha Northwest 16-1.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106—1. Adrian Bice, Columbus, dec. Mohamud Abdi, Omaha Bryan, 6-2; 3. Dominic Martinez, Papillion-La Vista, pinned Darrelle Bonam, Omaha Central, 4:59.
113—1. Noor Salat, Omaha Bryan, pinned Blake Cerny, Columbus, 4:15; 3. Jacob Williams, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Calvin Empkey, Norfolk, 8-2.
120—Emilio Haynes, Omaha Central, maj. dec. Clay Cerny, Columbus, 14-3; 3. Wyatt May, Millard West, dec. Jordan Bobier, Papillion-La Vista, 12-5.
126—1. Ian Rudner, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Weston Godfrey, Norfolk, 8-3; 3. Nate Hartman, Millard West, dec. Ryan Turner, Omaha Central, 6-4.
132—1. Gabriel Grice, Omaha Central, dec. Josh Richardson, Papillion-La Vista, 2-0; 3. Aaron Dittmer, Norfolk, dec. Cayden Kucera, Columbus, 4-0.
138—1. Cody Niemiec, Papillion-La Vista, pinned Alex Korte, Columbus, 4:36; 3. Tobin Wingender, Omaha Bryan, dec. Christopher Kueny, Omaha Central, 4-1.
145—1. Ray Hubbard, Omaha Central, pinned Jacob Licking, Norfolk, 2:19; 3. Coleton Haggin, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Levi Bloomquist, Columbus, 8-1.
152—1. Cole Price, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Joshua Licking, Norfolk, 5-3; 3. Deon Davis, Omaha Central, pinned Rylee Iburg, Columbus, 0:43.
160—1. Ethan Valencia, Millard West, dec. Brayden Splater, Norfolk, 2-0; 3. Mac Shevlin, Columbus, pinned Thomas Wentz, Fremont, 4:17.
170—1. Blayze Standley, Columbus, dec. Justin Davis, Omaha Central, 10-7; 3. Austin Miller, Norfolk, pinned Chase Pokett, Omaha Bryan, 2:56.
182—1. Anthony DeAnda, Columbus, dec. Carson Maas, Papillion-La Vista, 7-3; 3. Hunter Mangelsen, Norfolk, pinned Seth Redding, Fremont, 2:16.
195—1. Kasten Grape, Columbus, pinned Alek Abels, Papillion-La Vista, 4:31; 3. Laikon Ames, Norfolk, dec. Benny Alfaro, Fremont, 3-2.
220—1. Jaylon Walker, Omaha Bryan, pinned Brayden Heffner, Norfolk, 0:55; 3. Garret Moser, Fremont, SV-1 Ryan Kocovsky, Millard West, 3-1.
285—1. Jacob Frezell-McClinton, Omaha Central, pinned Kade Richardson, Fremont, 0:32; 3. Tyson Danner, Omaha Northwest, pinned CJ Ziemba, Millard West, 0:42.
A-4 AT LINCOLN EAST
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Lincoln East 219-12, Kearney 209-12, Millard North 138½-9, Elkhorn South 100½-8, Lincoln Southeast 89-7, Lincoln Pius X 46-3, Lincoln High 37-3, Omaha South 31-2.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106—1. Keith Smith, Lincoln East, maj. dec. Perry Swarm, Kearney, 15-5; 3. Tanner Clanton, Millard North, dec. Kieran McGlynn, Elkhorn South 3-2.
113—1. Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East, fft. Archer Heelan, Kearney; 3. Solomon Allerheiligen, Millard North, tech. fall Mathew Parker, Elkhorn South, 17-2.
120—1. Hunter Nagatani, Kearney, pinned Case Jurgens, Lincoln East, 3:14; 3. Caleb Durr, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Evan Fuchs, Lincoln Pius X, 2:51.
126—1. Rylie Steele, Kearney, dec. Pla Plot Soe, Lincoln High, 8-4; 3. Cole Toline, Lincoln East, dec. Jose Hinz, Lincoln Southeast, 7-5.
132—1. Nic Swift, Lincoln East, dec. Daniel Schuman, Elkhorn South, 8-4; 3. Luke Andres, Lincoln Pius X, maj. dec. Korbin Arnold, Lincoln High, 18-6.
138—1. Brayden Smith, Kearney, dec. Peyton Meink, Millard North, 4-2; 3. Grant Kingston, Elkhorn South, dec. Taye Hill, Lincoln Southeast, 4-2.
145—1. Breckin Sperling, Lincoln East, dec. Gage Ferguson, Kearney, 5-2; 3. Nick Groth, Elkhorn South, dec. Brian Petry, Millard North, 8-7.
152—1. Gauge McBride, Kearney, dec. Ayden Welch, Elkhorn South, 10-3; 3. Chase Kammerer, Lincoln East, maj. dec. Jackson Okereke, Lincoln High, 12-2.
160—1. Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East, pinned Brogan Zegers, Lincoln Southeast, 1:09; 3. Guillermo Espinoza, Millard North, pinned Tate Kuchera, Kearney, 2:10.
170—1. Grant Lyman, Lincoln East, pinned Joshua Pierson, Kearney, 3:24; 3. Connor Rinn, Millard North, pinned John Friendt, Lincoln Southeast, 1:29.
182—1. Edward Lankas, Lincoln East, pinned Lucas Nigh, Millard North, 1:27; 3. Mateo Benito-Garcia, Omaha South, dec. Henry Thomsen, Elkhorn South, 7-1.
195—1. Jon Keller, Millard North, dec. Alex Hunt, Kearney, 5-0; 3. Zack Belmudez, Lincoln Southeast, maj. dec. Aidan Ingwersen, Lincoln East, 8-0.
220—1. Mikey Vasquez, Omaha South, dec. Dario Rodriguez, Kearney, 2-1; 3. Cody Genetti, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Ben Uhl, Elkhorn South, 0:37.
285—1. Zephaniah Sivels, Millard North, dec. Ge`Auvieon Crayton, Lincoln East, 5-1; 3. Garrett Beeck, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Peter Kreutzer, Kearney, 2:27.