District wrestling: Class A results and state qualifiers

Wrestling
A-1 AT MILLARD SOUTH
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Millard South 285½-13, Elkhorn South 118-9, Millard West 113-7, Creighton Prep 110½-9, Fremont 101-8, Millard North 93-7, Omaha Burke 43½-3.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1st: Isaac Ekdahl, Millard South, dec. Brian Davis, Millard West, 14-11; 3rd--Garrett Sanchez, Millard North, dec. Clint Schumacher, Elkhorn South, 10-7.
113--1st: Miles Anderson, Millard South, pinned Enrique Haynes, Millard West, 5:07; 3rd--Presden Sanchez, Creighton Prep pinned Quinlan Johnson, Fremont, 1:55.
120--1st: Gino Rettele, Millard South, won in sudden victory-1 over Avery Russell, Millard West, 5-3; 3rd--Locklen Lemley, Omaha Burke, pinned JT Paxton, Elkhorn South, 1:28.
126--1st: Nate Sanchez, Creighton Prep, dec. Logan Glynn, Millard South, 5-4; 3rd--Kamren Robbins, Millard North, dec. Derrick Alfaro, Fremont, 3-1.
132--1st: Julio Reyes, Omaha Burke, pinned Michael Ross-Lovejoy, Elkhorn South, 0:28; 3rd--Chase Moore, Millard North, dec. Victor Kaminski, Creighton Prep, 11-2.
138--1st: Aiden Robertson, Millard South, pinned Matthew Parker, Elkhorn South, 1:02; 3rd--Casey Olson, Millard West, dec. Felix Bernal, Fremont, 7-2.
145--1st: Joel Adams, Millard South, pinned Cayden Russell, Creighton Prep, 4:34; 3rd--Jordon Boyles, Elkhorn South, pinned Kevin Perez, Fremont, 2:15.
152--1st: Tyler Antoniak, Millard South, pinned Jackson Jeanette, Millard West, 1:30; 3rd--Christian Graser, Creighton Prep, tech. fall Trot Nigh, Millard North, 18-3.
160--1st: Henry Reilly, Millard South, pinned Pierce Johnson, Creighton Prep, 3:10; 3rd--Ben Enders, Millard North, dec. Damon Jackson, Omaha Burke, 9-3.
170--1st: Antrell Taylor, Millard South, pinned Brian Petry, Millard North, 1:11; 3rd--Michael Dalton, Fremont, dec. Adonis Bonar, Creighton Prep, 15-8.
182--1st: Caeden Olin, Millard South, pinned Noah Blair, Millard West, 5:11; 3rd--Nolan Hoesing, Elkhorn South, pinned Colin Hulbert, Creighton Prep, 4:01.
195--1st: Benny Alfaro, Fremont, dec. Eliot Thomsen, Elkhorn South, 9-3; 3rd--Charlie Nosal, Millard West, dec. Brock Dyer, Millard South, 4-0.
220--1st: Christian Nash, Millard South, pinned Chris Shiney, Millard North, 4:49; 3rd--Ralph Keen, Elkhorn South, pinned Dakota Coon, Fremont, 2:04.
285--1st: Titus Richardson, Fremont, pinned Chase Emsick, Elkhorn South, 4:55; 3rd--Sam Sledge, Creighton Prep, pinned JR Lecouna, Millard South, 1:00.
A-2 AT BELLEVUE EAST
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Grand Island 203-12, Norfolk 188-12, North Platte 174½-11, Lincoln Pius X 143½-9, Bellevue East 76-6, Lincoln Northeast 51-3, Omaha Northwest 47-3, Omaha Benson 2-0.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1st: Alex Gates, Grand Island, dec. George Ivanov, Lincoln Pius X, 10-0; 3rd: Brody Pitner, North Platte, tech. fall Joseph Manson-Talley, Omaha Northwest, 15-0.
113--1st: Jesse Lewis, Norfolk, dec. Javier Pedro, Grand Island, 6-0; 3rd: Kole Weigel, North Platte, pinned Brayden Reiber, Lincoln Pius X, 1:22.
120--1st: Joshua Shaner, Lincoln Northeast, dec. Jace Kennel, North Platte, 5-2; 3rd: Madden Kontos, Grand Island, pinned Hunter Teeters, Bellevue East, 1:52.
126--1st: Ein Obermiller, Grand Island, dec. Calvin Empkey, Norfolk, 5-0; 3rd: Camdyn Golden, Lincoln Northeast, dec. Fernand Kasusa, Omaha Northwest, 6-1.
132--1st: Cristian Cortez, Grand Island, dec. Gavin Van Driel, Norfolk, 10-3; 3rd: Ethan Jackson, North Platte, pinned Josh Conway, Bellevue East, 1:49.
138--1st: Garrett Grice, Bellevue East, pinned Dane Arrants, Grand Island, 3:56; 3rd: Devan Schmit, Norfolk, dec. Lathen Huntsman, North Platte, 7-6.
145--1st: Ryan Fox, North Platte, dec. Dylan Busch, Norfolk, 13-2; 3rd: Truman Koehler, Bellevue East, dec. Tyler Salpas Grand Island, 5-4.
152--1st: Jacob Licking, Norfolk, dec. Luke Andres, Lincoln Pius X, 8-2; 3rd: Alex Dzingle, Grand Island, dec. Haedyn Brauer, North Platte, 6-2.
160--1st: Hudson Oliver, Grand Island, pinned Hudson Waldow, Norfolk, 6:29; 3rd: Brock Roblee, North Platte, pinned Will Martin, Lincoln Pius X, 1:33.
170--1st: Sam Andres, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Justyce Hostetler, Grand Island, 2:44; 3rd: Jaeden Thompson, Norfolk, pinned Branson Greib, Bellevue East, 2:37.
182--1st: Joe Andreasen, Lincoln Pius X, dec. Luke Rathjen, North Platte, 2-1; 3rd: Kayden Kettler, Norfolk, dec. Brice Eloume, Lincoln Northeast, 14-1.
195--1st: Xavier Albertson, North Platte, dec. Ben Andreasen, Lincoln Pius X, 13-0; 3rd: De Andre Brock, Grand Island, pinned Rylee Hammer, Norfolk, 1:34.
220--1st: Vincent Genatone, North Platte, pinned Matt Bohy, Lincoln Pius X, 3:25; 3rd: Jackson Bos, Norfolk, pinned Chase Timm, Bellevue East, 2:17.
285--1st: Tyson Danner, Omaha Northwest, won by injury default over Brayden Heffner, Norfolk, 1:57; 3rd: Zachary Pittman, Grand Island, won by injury default over Hector Mora, Lincoln Pius X, 1:00.
A-3 AT KEARNEY
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Kearney 178½-13, Columbus 173½-10, Omaha Westside 152-9, Gretna 97½-8, Lincoln Southeast 94½-6, Omaha Central 89½-4, Lincoln High 63-5, Omaha South 20-1.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1st: Brenyn Delano, Columbus, pinned Josh Sheard, Omaha South, :28; 3rd: Tavean Miller, Kearney, dec. Daniel Roll, Gretna, 8-2.
113--1st: Darrelle Bonam, Omaha Central, pinned Logan Edwards, Omaha Westside, 1:30; 3rd: Kaedun Goodman, Kearney, pinned Levi Cerny, Columbus, 2:19.
120--1st: Blake Cerny, Columbus, dec. Archer Heelan, Kearney, 10-2; 3rd: Kale Vice, Gretna, dec. Amir Rasulov, Omaha Westside, 5-3.
126--1st: Adrian Bice, Columbus, tech. fall Jackson Lavene, Kearney, 18-3; 3rd: Evan Fuchs, Lincoln Southeast, dec. Kooper Brandle, Omaha Westside, 11-8.
132--1st: Caydn Kucera, Columbus, dec. Perry Swarm, Kearney, 5-2; 3rd: Sam Johnson, Omaha Westside, dec. Hser Nay Ku Htoo, Lincoln High, 4-1.
138--1st: Caleb Durr, Lincoln Southeast, dec. Kevin Boston, Omaha Central, 11-5; 3rd: Thaw Kwa, Lincoln High, dec. Cisco Rivas, Kearney, 9-6.
145--1st: Noah Aken, Omaha Westside, dec. Ayden Hall, Gretna, 13-7; 3rd: Jesse Cruse, Lincoln High, pinned Rian Green, Kearney, 1:59.
152--1st: Michael Myers, Omaha Westside, tech. fall Josh Arend, Gretna, 17-2; 3rd: Carter Braun, Columbus, dec. Jakob Ransdell, Kearney, 3-2.
160--1st: Nick Sutton, Kearney, pinned Levi Bloomquist, Columbus, :52; 3rd: Palmer Hamric, Lincoln High, dec. Peyton Haupt, Lincoln Southeast, 13-12.
170--1st: Tate Kuchera, Kearney, dec. Rylee Iburg, Columbus, Dec 8-5; 3rd: Cannon McCarty, Omaha Westside, tech. fall Julius Wagner-Alley, Gretna, 19-4.
182--1st: Cameron Cunningham, Gretna, dec. Justin Davis, Omaha Central, 3-1; 3rd: Kasen Grape, Columbus, pinned Riley Johnson, Kearney, 4:18.
195--1st: Max McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast, dec. Liam Blaser, Columbus, 7-1; 3rd: Sawyer Schilke, Kearney, dec. Noah Ference, Gretna, 8-5.
220--1st: Cole Haberman, Omaha Westside, pinned Trevor Dragoo, Lincoln High, 1:25; 3rd: Caiden James, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Noah Molina, Kearney, 4:57.
285--1st: Jamison Kemp, Omaha Central, pinned Ryan Zatechka, Omaha Westside, :43; 3rd: Cooper Johnson, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Jake Lukis, Gretna, 2:14.
A-4 AT LINCOLN EAST
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Lincoln East 189½-11, Papillion-La Vista 181-10, Lincoln Southwest 139-8, Papillion-La Vista South 111-9, Omaha Bryan 96-8, Omaha North 94-5, Bellevue West 55½-3, Lincoln North Star 34-2.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1st: Tyler Durden, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Braedyn Rakes, Lincoln East, 3-0; 3rd: Abdirahman Unle, Omaha Bryan, dec. Noah Phillips, Omaha North, 15-3.
113--1st: Jacob Campbell, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Scottie Meier Jr., Lincoln East, 6-5; 3rd: Jordan O`Connor, Lincoln North Star, dec. Ross Bratetic, Omaha Bryan, 8-6.
120--1st: Hunter Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest, won in sudden victory-1 over Gabriel Turman, Lincoln East, 4-2; 3rd: Cree Soe, Omaha Bryan, dec. Dominic Martinez, Papillion-La Vista, 8-2.
126--1st: Kash Bates, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Cal Price, Papillion-La Vista, 3:42; 3rd: Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East, tech. fall Yusuf Mohamud, Omaha Bryan, 15-0.
132--1st: Keith Smith, Lincoln East, dec. Tanner Hosick, Bellevue West, 10-1; 3rd: Austin Brakenhoff, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Jacob Snow, Lincoln Southwest, 1:41.
138--1st: Cash Niroomand-Rad, Papillion-La Vista, won in sudden victory-1 over Cole Toline, Lincoln East, 3-1; 3rd: Cam Ralston, Papillion-La Vista South, dec. Jamie Sterling, Omaha Bryan, 3-2.
145--1st: Westin Sherlock, Lincoln East, pinned Kenneth Bryant, Bellevue West, 2:57; 3rd: Dameonte Lindsay, Omaha North, pinned Cameron Gable, Papillion-La Vista South, 1:25.
152--1st: Tobin Wingender, Omaha Bryan, dec. Cael Dempsey, Lincoln East, 1-0; 3rd: Garrett Morgan, Lincoln Southwest, dec. Jason Rivera, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-5.
160--1st: Nick Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista, pinned Grant Moraski, Bellevue West, :24; 3rd: Jack Baptista, Lincoln Southwest, dec. Brody Wilson, Papillion-La Vista South, 9-5.
170--1st: Cooper Jackson, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Jayson Bottorff, Papillion-La Vista, 2:54; 3rd: Jesse Smith, Omaha North, tech. fall Landon Spivey, Lincoln East, 17-2.
182--1st: Coleton Haggin, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Trace Marco, Papillion-LaVista South, 7-4; 3rd: Caleb Schwerdtfeger, Lincoln East, pinned Mi`khel Thomas, Omaha Bryan, 2:17.
195--1st: Tyler Stewart, Omaha North, pinned Chase Pokett, Omaha Bryan, 3:26; 3rd: Everett Swartz, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Cannon O`Connor, Papillion-La Vista South, :17.
220--1st: Axel Lyman, Lincoln East, dec. Hunter Foral, Papillion-La Vista, 6-2; 3rd: Dallas Paxton, Lincoln North Star, pinned Carson Brachtel, Papillion-La Vista South, 2:47.
285--1st: Tyson Terry, Omaha North, pinned Aaron Thiemann, Papillion-La Vista South, 1:44; 3rd: Jace Wheeler, Papillion-LaVista, dec. Braxton Peters, Lincoln Southwest, 1-0.