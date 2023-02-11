Wrestling
A-1 AT NORTH PLATTE
TEAM SCORING
Millard South 270, Kearney 195½, North Platte 165, Omaha North 134, Omaha Westside 98½, Gretna 40, Omaha Burke 14, Omaha Westview 3, Omaha South 0.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1st: Kiernan Meink, Millard South, pinned Jack Sponenburgh, Kearney, 4:56; 3rd--Brody Pitner, North Platte, pinned, Jack Thompson, Gretna, 0:23.
113--1st: Isaac Ekdahl, Millard South, pinned Logan Edwards, Omaha Westside, 5:58; 3rd--Tyler Haneborg, North Platte, dec. Tavean Miller, Kearney, 3-1.
120--1st: Kaden Kowalek, Kearney, dec. Noah Phillips, Omaha North, 8-6; 3rd--Kooper Brandle, Omaha Westside, maj. dec. Dayton Gipe, North Platte, 10-0.
126--1st: Miles Anderson, Millard South, pinned Jackson Lavene, Kearney, 5:02; 3rd--Kooper Brandle, Omaha Westside, maj. dec. over Dayton Gipe, North Platte, 10-0.
132--1st: Jermaine Dortch, Omaha North, maj. dec. over Kaedun Goodman, Kearney, 11-2; 3rd--Gino Rettele, Millard South, pinned Kale Vice, Gretna, 3:40.
145--1st: Logan Glynn, Millard South, dec. Jace Kennel, North Platte, 7-5; 3rd--Seth Philippi, Kearney, pinned Jaron Cannon Jr., Omaha North, 4:56.
152--1st: Joel Adams, Millard South, maj. dec. over Perry Swarm, Kearney, 14-3; 3rd--Phoenix Burt, Omaha Burke, pinned Tyler Sheldon, Gretna, 2:55.
160--1st: Josiah Aburumuh, Millard South, dec. Ryan Fox, North Platte, 3-2; 3rd--Cannon McCarty, Omaha Westside, dec. Sam Nachtigal, Kearney, 3-1.
160--1st: Henry Reilly, Millard South, dec. Michael Myers, Omaha Westside, 5-3; 3rd--Ethan Kowalek, Kearney, pinned Randy Smith, Omaha North, 25-27, 1:24.
170--1st: Aiden Robertson, Millard South, pinned Brock Roblee, North Platte, 1:52; 3rd--Taj Wilson, Kearney, pinned Chase A. Myers, Omaha Westside, 3:34.
182--1st: Xavier Albertson, North Platte, dec. Tanner Fuller, Millard South, 7-3; 3rd--Jesse, J, Smith, Omaha North, pinned Ty E. Sidzyik, Omaha Westside, 2:53.
195--1st: Caeden Olin, Millard South, pinned Lane Kovarik, Kearney, 2:53; 3rd--Dominik Decent, North Platte, dec. Tyson Johnson, Omaha North, 7-3.
220--1st: Tyler Stewart, Omaha North, pinned Peyton Dimmitt, North Platte, 4:28; 3rd--Trent Buescher, Kearney, pinned Tristen Williams, Millard South, 4:42.
285--1st: Tyson Terry, Omaha North, pinned Brock Dyer, Millard South, 1:48; 3rd--Broc R. Regner, Omaha Westside, dec. Jaxon Halverson, North Platte, 8-6.
A-2 AT LINCOLN EAST
TEAM SCORING
Lincoln East 242½, Lincoln Southwest 164½, Millard West 154, Millard North 102½, Bellevue East 101½, Lincoln North Star 70, Lincoln Pius X 43, Omaha Buena Vista 12.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1st: Leland Sindel, Lincoln East, dec. Creighten Lassen, Millard West, 11-4; 3rd: Carter Swearingen, Millard North, dec. Oscar Pena, Omaha Buena Vista, 7-2.
113--1st: Scottie Meier, Lincoln East, tech. fall over Carter Geschke, Lincoln North Star, 5:24, 17-0; 3rd: Avery Russell, Millard West, dec. George Ivanov, Lincoln Pius X, 6-5.
120--1st: Hunter Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest, dec. Enrique Haynes, Millard West, 9-8; 3rd: Noah Ingwersen, Lincoln East, pinned Ian Kling, Millard North, :57.
126--1st: Joshua Shaner, Lincoln East, dec. Brian Davis, Millard West, 5-0; 3rd: Jacob Snow, Lincoln Southwest, dec. Jordan O`Connor, Lincoln North Star, 9-6.
132--1st: Gabe Turman, Lincoln East, pinned Kash Bates, Lincoln Southwest, 1:49; 3rd: Mason Masters, Millard North, dec. Ben McAllister, Millard West, 7-3.
138--1st: Cole Toline, Lincoln East, 48-5 pinned Chase Moore, Millard North, 32-12, Fall 4:42; 3rd: Imran Murad, Millard West, pinned Alex Jochum, Lincoln Southwest, 3:56.
145--1st: Kyan Young, Lincoln Southwest, dec. Dillon Ginter, Bellevue East, 7-6; 3rd: Colton Hauschild, Lincoln North Star, pinned Levi Buelt, Millard West, 3:58.
152--1st: Westin Sherlock, Lincoln East, dec. LaBrian Parker, Bellevue East, 10-7; 3rd: Casey Olson, Millard West, dec. Ryan Manning, Lincoln Southwest, 6-1.
160--1st: Harrell Jackson, Millard West, dec. Juan Manzo, Lincoln North Star, 10-3; 3rd: Mason Miigerl, Lincoln East, dec. TJ Johnson, Millard North, 6-3.
170--1st: Jack Baptista, Lincoln Southwest, dec. Brian Petry, Millard North, 2-1; 3rd: Sam Andres, Lincoln Pius X, major dec. Landon Spivey, Lincoln East, 14-4.
182--1st: Noah Blair, Millard West, major dec. Cooper Jackson, Lincoln Southwest, 15-3; 3rd: Caleb Schwerdtfeger, Lincoln East, dec. Mason Chandler, Bellevue East, 3-2.
195--1st: Thomas Roth, Millard North, dec. Grant Schwerdtfeger, Lincoln East, 7-3; 3rd: Caleb Fogoros, Bellevue East, pinned Titus Miron, Lincoln Southwest, 2:04.
220--1st: Axel Lyman, Lincoln East, by major dec. Braylon Gartrell, Lincoln Southwest, 9-0; 3rd: Dallas Paxton, Lincoln North Star, pinned Chase Timm, Bellevue East, :13.
285--1st: Kyle Bollinger, Bellevue East, pinned Josh Tollefsen, Lincoln Southwest, 5:55; 3rd: Jase Frost, Lincoln East, James Koubsky, Millard West, 1:56.
A-3 AT PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH
TEAM SCORING
Columbus 189½, Grand Island 184, Papillion-La Vista South 151, Elkhorn South 146, Bellevue West 85, Fremont 84, Lincoln High 19, Omaha Benson 14.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1st: Leo Kriegler, Papillion-La Vista South, dec. Riley Bishop, Grand Island, 3-2; 3rd--Levi Cerny, Columbus, pinned Owen Schaecher, Elkhorn South, 0:45.
113--1st: Alex Gates, Grand Island, maj. dec. Quinlan Johnson, Fremont, 11-3; 3rd--Henry Kreigler, Papillion-La Vista South, dec. Kieran McGlynn, Elkhorn South, 5-0.
120--1st: Brenyn Delano, Columbus, pinned Madden Kontos, Grand Island, 0:47; 3rd--Ian Hardy, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Colin Crister, Elkhorn South, 1:37.
126--1st: Adrian Bice, Columbus, pinned Kaden Harder, Grand Island, 1:06; 3rd--JT Paxton, Elkhorn South, pinned Carter Gable, Papillion-La Vista South, 2:46.
132--1st: Mason Petersen, Columbus, dec. Cristian Cortez, Grand Island, 11-4; 3rd--Hser Htoo, Lincoln High, pinned Creighton Jongeling, Bellevue West, 2:11.
138--1st: Cadyn Kucera, Columbus, dec. Tanner Hosick, Bellevue West, 6-2; 3rd--Michael Lovejoy, Elkhorn South, dec. Cameron Gable, Papillion-La Vista South, 7-2.
145--1st: Kaden Brownlow, Columbus, dec. Jordon Boyles, Elkhorn South, 9-2; 3rd--Jesse Gage, Bellevue West, dec. Gavin Pedersen, Grand Island, 11-7.
152--1st: Alex Dzingle, Grand Island, dec. Sterling Sindelar, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-2; 3rd--Jaeston Delano, Columbus, maj. dec. Zen Fallquist, Elkhorn South, 12-1.
160--1st: Camden Ralston, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Ryan Fisher, Elkhorn South, 2:51; 3rd--Marcus Beltran, Columbus, pinned Andrew Pittman, Grand Island, 1:26.
170--1st: Grant Moraski, Bellevue West, pinned Brody Wilson, Papillion-La Vista South, 4:40; 3rd--Nolan Hoesing, Elkhorn South, sudden victory-1 over Michael Dalton, Fremont, 5-1.
182--1st: Trace Marco, Papillion-La Vista South, maj. dec. Hudson Oliver, Grand Island, 18-6; 3rd--Eliot Thomsen, Elkhorn South, pinned Adrien Roman, Omaha Benson, 1:58.
195--1st: Justyce Hostetler, Grand Island, dec. Benny Alfaro, Fremont, 5-3; 3rd--Liam Blaser, Columbus, won by med. fft. over Cannon O'Connor, Papillion-La Vista South.
220--1st: Ryland Schweiss, Bellevue West, dec. Preston Wagner, Fremont, 5-3; 3rd--Ralph Keen, Elkhorn South, sudden victory-1 over Carter Fedde, Columbus, 7-5.
285--1st: Titus Richardson, Fremont, pinned Zachary Pittman, Grand Island, 1:48; 3rd--Cooper Perrien, Elkhorn South, dec. Bryson Huey, Columbus, 5-3.
A-4 AT NORFOLK
TEAM SCORING
Norfolk 225, Papillion-La Vista 215-, Omaha Bryan 135½, Creighton Prep 103, Lincoln Southeast 86, Omaha Central 86, Lincoln Northeast 24, Omaha Northwest 20.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1st: Abdirahman Unle, Omaha Bryan, pinned Ryder Kahny, Norfolk, 1:34; 3rd--Cadillac Nirooman-rad, Papillion-La Vista, maj. dec. Hunter True, Omaha Central, 11-1.
113--1st: Presden Sanchez, Creighton Prep, maj. dec. Tyler Durden, Papillion-La Vista, 10-0; 3rd--Chase Firenze, Norfolk, pinned Saw Htoo Lay, Omaha Northwest, 1:57.
120--1st: Cree Soe, Omaha Bryan, pinned Darrelle Bonam, Omaha Central, 3:39; 3rd--Ronald Greer, Papillion-La Vista, pinned Rafael Lima Martinez, Lincoln Southeast, 2:45.
126--1st: Jacob Campbell, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Ross Bratetic, Omaha Bryan, 8-3; 3rd--Jesus Monrroy, Norfolk, pinned Alex Hicken, Lincoln Southeast, 0:34.
132--1st: Cal Price, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Calvin Empkey, Norfolk, 5-0; 3rd--Preston Woodward, Creighton Prep, pinned Joseph Schaffer, Lincoln Southeast, 1:41.
138--1st: Gavin Van Driel, Norfolk, pinned Victor Kaminski, Creighton Prep, 2:54; 3rd--Gavin Watterson, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Mohamed Salat, Omaha Bryan, 5-1.
145--1st: Kevin Boston, Omaha Central, dec. Caleb Durr, Lincoln Southeast, 7-3; 3rd--Jaime Sterling, Omaha Bryan, won by med. fft. over Kenneth Bryant, Papillion-La Vista.
152--1st: Dylan Busch, Norfolk, pinned Jordan Juma, Omaha Bryan, 1:35; 3rd--Collin Hurlburt, Papillion-La Vista, pinned Cayden Russell, Creighton Prep, 3:51.
160--1st: Jacob Licking, Norfolk, maj. dec. Pierce Johnson, Creighton Prep, 9-0; 3rd--Elijah Klothe, Papillion-La Vista, maj. dec. La KaMoo, Omaha Central, 12-2.
170--1st: Hudson Waldow, Norfolk, pinned Adam Bates, Omaha Central, 1:54; 3rd--Caleb Ketelsen, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Brayan Arevalo, Omaha Bryan, 4-1.
182--1st: Coleton Haggin, Papillion-La Vista, maj. dec. Adonis Bonar, Creighton Prep, 10-2; 3rd--Jaeden Thompson, Norfolk, pinned Fernando Gonzalez, Omaha Bryan, 2:06.
195--1st: Kayden Kettler, Norfolk, pinned Casey Popish, Papillion-La Vista, 0:59; 3rd--Ivan Eloume, Lincoln Northeast, pinned Mi'khel Thomas, Omaha Bryan, 1:52.
220--1st: Jackson Bos, Norfolk, dec. Alex Morris, Papillion-La Vista, 7-2; 3rd--Stephen Sullivan-Diaz, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Connor Barges, Creighton Prep, 2:18.
285--1st: Cooper Johnson, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Jace Wheeler, Papillion-La Vista, 1:22; 3rd--Jamison Kemp, Omaha Central, dec. Rylee Hammer, Norfolk, 5-2.