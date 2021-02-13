District wrestling: Class A results and state qualifiers

Wrestling
A-1 AT COLUMBUS
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Millard South 251-14, Columbus 154-11, Bellevue East 116½-9, Millard West 116-8, Lincoln Southwest 98-7, Bellevue West 49½-4, Lincoln High 30-3.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106: 1st--Miles Anderson, Millard South, dec. Brenyn Delano, Columbus, 22-8; 3rd--Hunter Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest, dec. Enrique Haynes, Millard West, 4-2.
113: 1st--Adrian Bice, Columbus, pinned Gino Rettele, Millard South, 1:46; 3rd--Avery Russell, Millard West, dec. Liam Thew, Lincoln High, 15-3.
120: 1st--Caleb Coyle, Millard South, won in the ultimate tiebreaker over Gabriel Grice, Bellevue East, 3-3; 3rd--Tanner Hosick, Bellevue West, dec. Blake Cerny, Columbus, 2-1.
126: 1st--Conor Knopick, Millard South, pinned Kash Bates, Lincoln Southwest, 1:04; 3rd--Caydn Kucera, Columbus, won by injury default over Kenneth Bryant, Bellevue West.
132: 1st--Garrett Grice, Bellevue East, tech. fall Landan McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest, 26-11; 3rd--Aiden Robertson, Millard South, pinned Aiden Schollmeyer, Millard West, 2:23.
138: 1st--Joel Adams, Millard South, dec. Daniel DeRosier, Bellevue East, 6-4; 3rd--Grant Moraski, Bellevue West, dec. Korbin Arnold, Lincoln High, 8-3.
145: 1st--Tyler Antoniak, Millard South, pinned Jackson Jeanette, Millard West, 1:44; 3rd--Alex Korte, Columbus, dec. Truman Koehler, Bellevue East, 3-1.
152: 1st--Scott Robertson, Millard South, pinned Carter Braun, Columbus, 1:43; 3rd--Kaden Williams, Millard West, pinned Mason Chandler, Bellevue East, 4:19.
160: 1st--Antrell Taylor, Millard South, pinned Drew Loosvelt, Columbus, 3:20; 3rd--Cooper Jackson, Lincoln Southwest, tech. fall Evan Gann, Bellevue East, 15-0.
170: 1st--Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West, pinned Blayze Standley, Columbus, 4:39; 3rd--Quinn Thew, Lincoln High, pinned JJ Latenser, Millard South, 0:24.
182: 1st--Noah Blair, Millard West, dec. Rylee Iburg, Columbus, 6-2; 3rd--Caeden Olin, Millard South, won by injury default over Garrett Erickson, Bellevue East, 3:16.
195: 1st--Connor Hoy, Millard South, dec. Charlie Nosal, Millard West, 7-3; 3rd--Blake Baker, Lincoln Southwest, dec. Liam Blaser, Columbus, 7-3.
220: 1st--Noah Sprieck, Lincoln Southwest, pinned Christian Nash, Millard South, 1:13; 3rd--Steven Zimmer, Bellevue East, pinned Justin Gaston, Columbus, 0:54.
285: 1st--Ryan Kocovsky, Millard West, won by ultimate tiebreaker over Nolan Olafson, Millard South, 3-2; 3rd--Preston Welch, Bellevue East, pinned Braxton Peters, Lincoln Southwest, 2:24.
A-2 AT GRAND ISLAND
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Grand Island 215-13, Omaha Westside 181½-11, Creighton Prep 141-11, Lincoln Southeast 124-8, Omaha Burke 65½-4, Lincoln North Star 56-4, Omaha North 45-3, Omaha South 19-2.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106: 1st--Logan Edwards, Omaha Westside, pinned Jordan O'Conner, Lincoln North Star, 1:04; 3rd--Madden Kontos, Grand Island, pinned Sirah Lane, Omaha North, 1:42.
113: 1st--Juan Pedro Jr., Grand Island, dec. Presden Sanchez, Creighton Prep, 9-3; 3rd--Evan Fuchs, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Ethan Hallett, Lincoln North Star, 4:33.
120: 1st--Ein Obermiller, Grand Island, dec. Julio Reyes, Omaha Burke, 8-6; 3rd--Kooper Brandle, Omaha Westside, pinned Francisco Becerra, Creighton Prep, 3:22.
126: 1st-- Blake Cushing, Grand Island, tech. fall Caleb Durr, Lincoln Southeast, 19-4; 3rd--Nate Sanchez, Creighton Prep, won by medical forfeit over Sam Johnson, Omaha Westside.
132: 1st--Rogelio Ruiz, Grand Island, pinned Jose Hinz, Lincoln Southeast, 3:41; 3rd--Aden G. Hargis, Omaha Westside, dec. Jasper Sobetski, Creighton Prep, 5-0.
138: 1st--Dane Arrants, Grand Island, pinned Andrew Guinan, Creighton Prep, 4:23; 3rd--Connor Dillavou, Lincoln North Star, pinned Loren Pasco, Lincoln Southeast, 2:23.
145: 1st--Brody Arrants, Grand Island, pinned Noah Aken, Omaha Westside, 4:58; 3rd--Christian Graser, Creighton Prep, dec. Ian Mendoza, Lincoln Southeast, 6-2.
152: 1st--Michael J. Myers, Omaha Westside, dec. Pierce Johnson, Creighton Prep, 12-2; 3rd--Jayden Looney, Omaha Burke, won by medical forfeit over Tyler Salpas, Grand Island.
160: 1st--Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island, tech. fall Dominic Fate, Creighton Prep, 15-0; 3rd--Amani Mfinanga, Lincoln North Star, dec. Tavian Thomas, Omaha Westside, 8-3.
170: 1st--Blaine Miller, Omaha Burke, pinned Cannon L. McCarty, Omaha Westside, 2:50; 3rd--Caiden James, Lincoln Southeast, pinned Casey Reis, Grand Island, 2:38.
182: 1st--Joey Glogowski, Creighton Prep, pinned Max McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast, 3:28; 3rd--Jaiveonce Mitchell, Omaha Burke, dec. De Andre Brock, Grand Island, 10-4.
195: 1st--Cole D. Haberman, Omaha Westside, pinned John Friendt, Lincoln Southeast, 1:38; 3rd--Alexander Ramirez, Omaha South, pinned Pray Pope, Creighton Prep, 1:50.
220: 1st--Tyler Stewart, Omaha North, dec. Daylon Keolavone, Grand Island, 8-7; 3rd--Ryan D. Zatechka, Omaha Westside, pinned Dylan Sheard, Omaha South, 0:52.
285: 1st--Cade D. Haberman, Omaha Westside, pinned Isiah Guzman, Omaha North, 0:51; 3rd--Michael Isele, Grand Island, pinned Sam Sledge, Creighton Prep, 1:45.
A-3 AT FREMONT
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
North Platte 112-13, Papillion-La Vista 208½-12, Millard North 119½-6, Gretna 100-7, Papillion-La Vista South 87½-6, Fremont 78½-5, Lincoln Northeast 65½-5, Omaha Northwest 31-2.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106: 1st--Tyler Durden, Papillion-La Vista South, dec. Dominic Martinez, Papillion-La Vista, 10-2; 3rd--Josiah Leslie, Omaha Northwest, dec. Kole Weigel, North Platte, 12-3.
113: 1st--Jacob Campbell, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Joshua Shaner, Lincoln Northeast, 6-3; 3rd--Jace Kennel, North Platte, pinned Aidan Brakenhoff, Papillion-La Vista South, 3:35.
120: 1st--Solomon Allerheiligen, Millard North, pinned Cal Price, Papillion-La Vista, 1:49; 3rd--Ethan Jackson, North Platte, dec. Cameron Gable, Papillion-La Vista South, 13-0.
126: 1st--Brock Little, North Platte, dec. Jordan Bobier, Papillion-La Vista, 13-10; 3rd--Ayden Hall, Gretna, dec. Camdyn Golden, Lincoln Northeast, 15-4.
132: 1st--Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte, pinned Cam Ralston, Papillion-La Vista South, 1:29; 3rd--Dylan Shelden, Gretna, pinned Billy Walters, Lincoln Northeast, 4:14.
138: 1st--Darian Diaz, North Platte, dec. Ian Rudner, Papillion-La Vista, 9-4; 3rd--Josh Arend, Gretna, dec. Daniel Rangel-Kramp, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-4.
145: 1st--Jack Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Ryan Fox, North Platte, 7-5; 3rd--Parker Schendt, Papillion-La Vista South, pinned Daniel Krause, Lincoln Northeast, 3:53.
152: 1st--Nick Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista, pinned Ben Enders, Millard North, 1:27; 3rd--Luke Figi, Gretna, pinned Justin Leon, Fremont, 2:23.
160: 1st--Thomas Wentz, Fremont, dec. Coleton Haggin, Papillion-La Vista, 3-1; 3rd--Cash Arensdorf, North Platte, pinned John Weed, Gretna, 1:22.
170: 1st--Cole Price, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Cameron Cunningham, Gretna, 5-0; 3rd--Guillermo Espinoza, Millard North, tech. fall Luke Rathjen, North Platte, 15-0.
182: 1st--Gavyn Brauer, North Platte, pinned Lucas Nigh, Millard North, 3:51; 3rd--Malachi Alley, Lincoln Northeast, pinned Alex Morris, Papillion-La Vista, 3:52.
195: 1st--Vincent Genatone, North Platte, dec. Benny Alfaro, Fremont, 6-0; 3rd--Jayson Bottorff, Papillion-La Vista, won by injury forfeit over Davis Hill, Millard North, :58.
220: 1st--Breken Heiman, Gretna, dec. Garret Moser, Fremont, 7-5; 3rd--Kaen Johnson, Papillion La Vista, pinned Peyton Dimmitt, North Platte, 1:27.
285: 1st--Zephaniah Sivels, Millard North, pinned Tyson Danner, Omaha Northwest, 5:10; 3rd--Matthew Musselmann, North Platte, pinned Titus Richardson, Fremont, 3:57.
A-4 AT OMAHA CENTRAL
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Norfolk 187-11, Lincoln East 158-9, Kearney 150-10, Elkhorn South 118-9, Lincoln Pius X 109-7, Omaha Central 64½-5, Omaha Bryan 55-4, Omaha Benson 23-1.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106: 1st--Jesse Lewis, Norfolk, dec. Mohamud Abdi, Omaha Bryan, 2-0; 3rd--Gabe Turman, Lincoln East, won by forfeit over Darrelle Bonam, Omaha Central.
113: 1st--Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East, dec. Archer Heelan, Kearney, 7-2; 3rd--Gavin Van Driel, Norfolk, pinned Kieran McGlynn, Elkhorn South, 1:37.
120: 1st--Keith Smith, Lincoln East, pinned Quentin Donald, Omaha Benson, 4:41; 3rd--Calvin Empkey, Norfolk, pinned Ethan Lawrence, Kearney, 3:00.
126: 1st--Case Jurgens, Lincoln East, dec. Perry Swarm, Kearney, 13-4; 3rd--Yusuf Mohamud, Omaha Bryan, pinned Dylan Busch, Norfolk, 3:59.
132: 1st--Weston Godfrey, Norfolk, pinned Cisco Rivas, Kearney, 1:15; 3rd--Cole Toline, Lincoln East, dec. Samuel Webster, Elkhorn South, MD 10-0.
138: 1st--Nic Swift, Lincoln East, dec. Grant Kingston, Elkhorn South, 9-1; 3rd--Luke Andres, Lincoln Pius X, dec. Jake Hoffman, Norfolk, 14-1.
145: 1st--Beau Hostler, Kearney, dec. Jacob Licking, Norfolk, 5-1; 3rd--Zane Faust, Lincoln Pius X, dec. Chris Kueny, Omaha Central, 8-3.
152: 1st--Deon Davis, Omaha Central, pinned Gage Ferguson, Kearney, :22; 3rd--Ryan Mazour, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Collin Miigerl, Lincoln East, :54
160: 1st--Joshua Licking, Norfolk, pinned Ayden Welch, Elkhorn South, 5:02; 3rd--Chase Kammerer, Lincoln East, pinned Ray Hubbard, Omaha Central, 2:45.
170: 1st--Austin Miller, Norfolk, pinned Lincoln Pius X, 3:51; 3rd--Tate Kuchera, Kearney, pinned Cole Neimi, Elkhorn South, 2:08.
182: 1st--Dontae Thomas, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Henry Thomsen, Elkhorn South, 5:10; 3rd--Justin Davis, Omaha Central, pinned Carter Abels, Kearney, :21.
195: 1st--Aidan Ingwersen, Lincoln East, dec. Jacob Schoenauer, Omaha Bryan, 3-0; 3rd--Matt Bohy, Lincoln Pius X, dec. Gabe Edwards, Elkhorn South, 9-1.
220: 1st--Ben Uhl, Elkhorn South, dec. Dario Rodriguez, Kearney, 14-7; 3rd--Ethan Bosland, Lincoln Pius X, pinned Joel Mercado, Norfolk, :50.
285: 1st--Brayden Heffner, Norfolk, dec. Chase Emsick, Elkhorn South, 3-2; 3rd--Caden Johnson, Kearney, dec. Fabian Reid, Omaha Bryan, 3-1.