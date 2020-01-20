Competition for a cause: Silver Hawk wrestling team helps veterans with Takedown for Troops dual

A takedown in wrestling is worth two points — for Lincoln Southwest's team, it has always meant a little more at least one day over each of the past seven years.

The Silver Hawks will host their annual Takedown for Troops dual, which helps raise money for active service members and veterans, against Lincoln Southeast on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Aaron Finley is in his 17th season as the Silver Hawks head coach and said Southwest has hosted the annual event since 2013.

"We had just been doing our thing for several years," Finley said. "We thought maybe it was time to put on an event — more of a community outreach kind of thing. A lot of other sports and activities have something like that, so we just wanted to think of something we wanted to do, as well.

"I just came up with the idea of we could something for our veterans and our active military."

It started as a small idea seven years ago that has blossomed over time. In 2019, the event raised nearly $4,500, given to the Disabled American Veterans organization, a nonprofit that helps support veterans and their families.