OMAHA — Shelton's Sebastian Sauceda knew this day was coming.
With a 36-0 record and a Class D 113-pound state title after pinning Anselmo-Merna's Tristan Olson in 2 minutes, 21 seconds Saturday at the State Wrestling Championships at CHI Health Center Omaha, he is the first Bulldog to win a state title since 1992.
Robert Mendez was the last Shelton champion, winning at 135 pounds.
“I was a little nervous, but very confident,” Sauceda said. “I knew I was going to win this — I just needed to come out here and wrestle.”
Sauceda eventually finished the plan, but the road to a state title included wrestling every meet with a torn ACL suffered in the Bulldogs' football soap scrimmage before the season even started.
“I'm really proud of Sebastian,” Shelton head coach Tanner Hawks said. “He put in a lot of hard work this summer. Changing his mindset so when he stepped on the mat he wasn't as nervous as before.
“We had to manage him a little this year. He tore his ACL at the beginning of football season and he wanted to wrestle. We prepared him and rehabbed him so he could be 100% or almost 100% before we wrestled this weekend.”
Hawks, a Shelton graduate himself, knows the meaning of Sauceda's accomplishment.
“I know how much hard work that has been put into that wrestling room,” Hawks said. “And how much (Sauceda) has put into it. I'm just happy we can finally bring one back home.”
Sauceda, a junior, finished fifth in 2022 at 106 pounds and fifth in ’21.
“Last year I came in undefeated and came down here with a loss at state,” Sauceda said. “I wasn't going to let that happen again this year. Came in here undefeated, finished undefeated.”
The Class D 113-pounders included four returning medalists at 106, including the fifth-place Olson. Southern Valley's Braxton Hammon, who won the 106 title last season, and runner-up Carter Brandyberry of Alma were also in the 113-pound bracket.
“I just knew I was the baddest man,” Sauceda said. “No one was going to touch me. I knew that coming down here and it felt good to actually accomplish the goal.”
It earned him a one-point team deduction, but as Shelton's only qualifier, Sauceda showed his ACL is as strong as ever with a celebratory backflip.
“It was worth it,” Sauceda said. “I really didn't think, I just did it.”
Photos: Nebraska high school state wrestling championships
Rowdy fans wave their shirts between championship matches on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen wrestles Omaha Central’s Darelle Bonam Jr. during the class A 120lb championship matchon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Josiah Aburumuh collapses to the floor and celebrates after defeating North Platte's Ryan Fox in the class A 145lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha North's Tyler Stewart throws Norfolk's Jackson Bos during the class A 220lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Johnson County Center’s Jocelyn Prado is lifted into the air by her coach after she defeats Lincoln East’s Mileena Notaro during the girls 100lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Josiah Aburumuh slams North Platte's Ryan Fox during the class A 145lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South’s Jt Paxton Wrestles Lincoln East Joshua Shaner during the 126lb class A championship matchon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Michael J. Meyers (right) celebrates after beating Millard South's Henry Reilly in the class A 160lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademann wrestles Bishop Neuman’s Cade Lierman during the class C 138lb championship matchon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Johnson County Center’s Jocelyn Prad reacts after she defeats Lincoln East’s Mileena Notaro during the girls 100lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bishop Neumann Aaron Ohnoutka gains position over Valentine’s Will Sprenger during the class C 126lb championship matchon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Battle Creek’s Ayden Wintz (top) holds on to Gordon-Rushville’s Ashton Dane during the class C 113lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bishop Neuman’s Cade Liermanis flipped by Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademann B during the class C 138lb championship matchon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Central’s Darelle Bonam Jr. wrestles with Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen during the class A 120lb championship matchon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
David City Aquinas head coach Roy Emory lifts up Jakob Kavan after he won the class D 138lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly’s Drew Moser wrestles Cozad’s Isaac White during the class B 182lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South’s Jt Paxton lifts Lincoln East Joshua Shaner off the matt during the 126lb class A championship matchon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts celebrates after beating Crofton-Bloomfield's Annabelle Poppe (not pictured) during the Girls 170lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts pins Crofton-Bloomfield's Annabelle Poppe during the Girls 170lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly’s Drew Moser celebrates after beating Cozad’s Isaac White during the class B 182lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South's Logan Glynn takes a bow after he defeated Columbus' Cadyn Kucera after he won his class A 138lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Cozad’s Isaac White and Waverly’s Drew Moser vie for position during the class B 182lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Battle Creek’s Ayden Wintz (top) wrestles Gordon-Rushville’s Ashton Dane during the class C 113lb championship matchon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly’s Drew Moser reemoves his headgear after defeating Cozad’s Isaac White during the class B 182lb championship matchon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts exits the tunnel before the Girls 170lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha North's Tyler Stewart is lifted up by his coaches following his win against Norfolk's Jackson Bos (not pictured) during the class A 220lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Cooper Johnson stays on the mat after losing to Omaha North’s Tyson Terry during the class A 285lb championship matchon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Cooper Johnson becomes pinned by = Omaha North’s Tyson Terry during the class A 285lb championship matchon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Battle Creek’s Ayden Wintz does a flip after defeating Gordon-Rushville’s Ashton Dane during the class C 113lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard South’s Jt Paxton brushes himself off after beating Lincoln East Joshua Shaner during the 126lb class A championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademann grapples with Bishop Neuman’s Cade Lierman during the class C 138lb championship matchon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wrestlers take part in the parade of champions before the state championships on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Central’s Darelle Bonam Jr.celebrates after beating Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen during the class A 120lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The headgear of Omaha Central’s Darelle Bonam Jr.comes loose while he grapples with Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen during the class A 120lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Waverly’s Drew Moser wrestles Cozad’s Isaac White during the class B 182lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts celebrates after beating Crofton-Bloomfield's Annabelle Poppe (not pictured) during the Girls 170lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Mileena Notaro wrestles Johnson County Center’s Jocelyn Prado during the girls 100lb championship matchon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts (right) wrestles for position against Crofton-Bloomfield's Annabelle Poppe during the Girls 170lb championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fillmore Central's Alexander Schademann is declared the winner of the Class C 138-pound final at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabe Turman is declared the winner of the Class A 132-pound final against Norfolk's Cayden Empkey at the state wrestling championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
