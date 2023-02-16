Here's what stood out in Class D on Thursday in Omaha:

Team race

Good luck catching Aquinas, which advanced five wrestlers to the semifinals. Aquinas leads the pack with 64½ points, and the closest team behind is Mullen with 37.

Notable performers

Jestin Bayer, Howells-Dodge: Bayer is ranked No. 1 in Class D by Huskermat, and he didn't flinch Thursday. He outscored his opponents 32-2 across two technical fall victories. He'll see Coy Vrbka from Shelby-Rising City in the semifinals.

Nick Kuehn, Kenesaw: Can Kuehn cap a perfect season? It seems likely after his Thursday dominance, which included a technical fall and a major decision. He will square off against James Mcginnis from Kimball in the semifinals.

Jacob Moravec, Aquinas: The junior wants hardware — and he got off to the right foot on Day 1. First up, an early pin. Then, a major decision. Aquinas is making a push for the Class D team title, and it could certainly benefit from some extra points from Moravec.

Worth noting

Turns out the state's high school football leader in yards can wrestle, too. That'd be Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden Kuester, who reeled off back-to-back pins to reach the semifinals at 170 pounds. Kuester broke the career offense record in October when he surpassed 11,095 yards to take down a record held for 30 years by one Scott Frost.

Three semifinals to watch

Owen Krafka (Shelby-Rising City) vs. Grady Romshek (Aquinas) 106: Romshek is first and Krafka second in the Huskermat rankings. Romshek won at North Bend and Krafka took a medical forfeit loss at the Schuyler meet.

Zander Kavan (Aquinas) Mason Nitz (Elkhorn Valley) 126: Nitz won by decision at the Dale Bonge Invitational at Boone Central on Jan. 28.

Tanner Frahm (Plainview) vs. Jacob Moravec (Aquinas) 152: Frahm was last year’s 145 champion. He’ll be wrestling Moravec for the first time this season.

— The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this story