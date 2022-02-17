Class D state wrestling: Team race, notable performers and more from the first day

CODY FREDERICK
Here's what stood out in Class D on Thursday in Omaha: Team race
Sutherland is leading the way with 63 points. The Sailors qualified 12 wrestlers for the tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha, an impressive feat for a Class D school. Six of them will wrestle in Friday’s semifinals.
Winside (43½) has a narrow lead over Thayer Central (43) for second. Plainview came into the tournament looking for its fourth straight title but the Pirates appear to be out of the race as they sit in eighth.
Notable performers Brenner McLaughlin, Thayer Central (132): The No. 3 132-pounder rolled to a 13-2 victory over East Butler’s Brayden Brecka in his quarterfinal match. McLaughlin came out hot and had two takedowns in the first period and finished with four total takedowns.
Luke Polivka, East Butler (126): After pinning his way to victory in the first round, the 126-pounder pulled off an upset in the quarterfinals. Polivka got a reversal with just four seconds left in regulation and had a takedown in overtime to give him the 6-4 sudden victory. Gunner Mumford, Thayer Central (160): Mumford won both of his opening matches with an 8-3 decision. The No. 5 junior will get to see another junior across the mat Friday night, No. 1 160-pounder Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale. Worth noting
East Butler's Lane Bohac, the No. 1 wrestler at 120, was knocked off in his quarterfinal match against Mullen’s Eli Paxton. Paxton dominated the match, holding an 11-3 lead before getting a pin with one minute left. Bohac was looking to improve upon last year’s second-place finish.
Two semifinals to watch Scout Ashburn (Plainview) vs. Matt Bruns (Sutherland), 132: Ashburn is ranked No. 2 and is aiming for his third straight gold medal. Bruns is No. 4 and an upset would increase Sutherland’s team score even more. Gunner Reimers (Palmer) vs. Kayden Stubbs (Maxwell), 220: Reimers is ranked No. 1 and is aiming for his second straight title, this time with an undefeated record. Stubbs is ranked No. 3 and will look to improve upon last season’s sixth-place finish. A shoutout
To Winside’s Cayden Ellis, who picked up his 150th career win with his quarterfinal victory.
East Butler 120-pounder Lane Bohac battles Mullen’s Eli Paxton in the Class D quarterfinals Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Paxton won on a pin.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock (left) listens to his coach before the match resumes against Norfolk's Dylan Busch in a Class A quarterfinal at 145 pounds Thursday at the the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Sherlock won 12-5.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Gabriel Turman (facing) and Millard South's Geno Rettele clash in a 120-pound match at the Class A state quarterfinals Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Turman won on a pin.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s 132-pounder Keith Smith looks for an opportunity to make a move during a Class A quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East’s 138-pounder Garrett Grice (left) looks at the clock during a Class A quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen gathers his breath during an 120-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Keith Smith wins a 132-pound Class A quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East's Garrett Grice (right) greets his opponent, Omaha Central’s Kevin Boston, after Grice won their Class A 138-pound quarterfinal at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Max McClatchey celebrates a win in a Class A 195-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X’s Sam Andres (left) pins his opponent during a Class A 170-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen holds Millard West's Avery Russell during a 120-pound Class A quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Westin Sherlock (left) has his hand raised after winning his 145-pound Class A quarterfinal match over Norfolk's Dylan Busch on Thursday during the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X’s Sam Andres (left) is knocked down by opponent, Papillion-Lavista’s Jayson Bottoroff, during the Class A 170-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X coach Josh Guerra (left) celebrates during wrestler Sam Andres' quarterfinal match Thursday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen wins his 120-pound Class A quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East 138-pounder Garrett Grice wins his Class A quarterfinals match Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
First-round matches are held at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
First-round matches are held at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Fans watch as first-round matches are held at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
First-round matches take place held at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
First round matches are held at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
West Point/Guardian Angels CC wrestlers Dax Doernemann (left in blue), George Fraher and Abraham Lopez stretch as Class A and D wrestlers warm up for first-round matches at the state wrestling tournament on Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Malcolm's Gavin Zoucha (top) controls Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Jake Hodson in a 170-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Trevor Brown pins Elkhorn North's Zach Protaskey in a 285-pound Class B quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Centennial's Carson Fehlhafer keeps ahold of Aquinas Catholic's Calib Svoboda in a 285-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Trevor Brown (top) works to position Elkhorn North's Zach Protaskey in a 285-pound Class B quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Malcolm's Gavin Zoucha (left) works to get on top of Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Jake Hodson in a 170-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
York's Kadence Velde celebrates a win against South Sioux City's Mwamba Ngeleka in a 285-pound Class B quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Levi McGrew wrestles Raymond Central's Logan Bryce in a 132-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Milford's Eli Vondra grapples with Battle Creek's Boston Reeves in a 132-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Beatrice's Trevor Reinke is pinned by Waverly's Garrett Rine in a 138-pound Class B quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Garrett Rine points to his fans after defeating Beatrice's Trevor Reinke in a 138-pound Class B quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Garrett Rine (left) tries to trip up Beatrice's Trevor Reinke in a 138-pound Class B quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Grant Wells tries to escape the grip of Central City's Tristan Burbach in a 126-pound Class C quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Brayden Canoyer puts weight on opponent Carson Wood of Boone Central in a 120-pound Class B quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Bennington's Kael Lauridsen works on top of Gering's Isaiah Murillo in a 113-pound Class B quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
