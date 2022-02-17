Class D state wrestling: Team race, notable performers and more from the first day

Here's what stood out in Class D on Thursday in Omaha:

Team race

Sutherland is leading the way with 63 points. The Sailors qualified 12 wrestlers for the tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha, an impressive feat for a Class D school. Six of them will wrestle in Friday’s semifinals.

Winside (43½) has a narrow lead over Thayer Central (43) for second. Plainview came into the tournament looking for its fourth straight title but the Pirates appear to be out of the race as they sit in eighth.

Notable performers

Brenner McLaughlin, Thayer Central (132): The No. 3 132-pounder rolled to a 13-2 victory over East Butler’s Brayden Brecka in his quarterfinal match. McLaughlin came out hot and had two takedowns in the first period and finished with four total takedowns.

Luke Polivka, East Butler (126): After pinning his way to victory in the first round, the 126-pounder pulled off an upset in the quarterfinals. Polivka got a reversal with just four seconds left in regulation and had a takedown in overtime to give him the 6-4 sudden victory.

Gunner Mumford, Thayer Central (160): Mumford won both of his opening matches with an 8-3 decision. The No. 5 junior will get to see another junior across the mat Friday night, No. 1 160-pounder Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale.

Worth noting

East Butler's Lane Bohac, the No. 1 wrestler at 120, was knocked off in his quarterfinal match against Mullen’s Eli Paxton. Paxton dominated the match, holding an 11-3 lead before getting a pin with one minute left. Bohac was looking to improve upon last year’s second-place finish.

Two semifinals to watch

Scout Ashburn (Plainview) vs. Matt Bruns (Sutherland), 132: Ashburn is ranked No. 2 and is aiming for his third straight gold medal. Bruns is No. 4 and an upset would increase Sutherland’s team score even more.

Gunner Reimers (Palmer) vs. Kayden Stubbs (Maxwell), 220: Reimers is ranked No. 1 and is aiming for his second straight title, this time with an undefeated record. Stubbs is ranked No. 3 and will look to improve upon last season’s sixth-place finish.

A shoutout

To Winside’s Cayden Ellis, who picked up his 150th career win with his quarterfinal victory.

— Cody Frederick

