Class D state wrestling: Team race, notable performers and more from Day 2

Here's what stood out in Class D on Friday in Omaha:
Team race
Sutherland is well on its way to winning the state championship for the first time, after winning the state dual championships already this year.
Sutherland already has 116 team points, well ahead of second-place Mullen with 71.
Sutherland still has six wrestlers still alive, including four finalists.
Notable performers
Gunner Mumford, Thayer Central: He upset top-ranked Aiden Kueser of Neligh-Oakdale 7-2 in the semifinals.
Scout Ashburn, Plainview: He’s going for his fourth state medal and third gold.
Worth noting
There were seven unbeaten wrestlers in the state in this class to start the tournament, and now they are five.
Two can’t-miss finals
Carter Brandyberry (Alma) vs. Braxton Hammond (Southern Valley), 106: Brandyberry needed just 90 seconds to get a pin in the semifinals. Hammond reached the finals despite having seven losses.
Eli Paxton (Mullen) vs. Braxton Siebrand (Wisner-Pilger), 120: Paxton has already knocked off the top-ranked wrestler in the division and will now go for No. 2 (Siebrand) to win his first state title.
Shoutout
To all of the coaches who put on their best dress clothes for the semifinals — suits and ties and flashy shoes.
