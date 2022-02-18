 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class D state wrestling: Team race, notable performers and more from Day 2

  • Updated
State wrestling, 2.18

Plainview’s Scout Ashburn celebrates after defeating Sandhills Valley’s Dayton Gipe in the Class D 120-pound state championship match Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Here's what stood out in Class D on Friday in Omaha:

Team race

Sutherland is well on its way to winning the state championship for the first time, after winning the state dual championships already this year.

Sutherland already has 116 team points, well ahead of second-place Mullen with 71.

Sutherland still has six wrestlers still alive, including four finalists.

Notable performers

Gunner Mumford, Thayer Central: He upset top-ranked Aiden Kueser of Neligh-Oakdale 7-2 in the semifinals.

Scout Ashburn, Plainview: He’s going for his fourth state medal and third gold.

Worth noting

There were seven unbeaten wrestlers in the state in this class to start the tournament, and now they are five.

Two can’t-miss finals

Carter Brandyberry (Alma) vs. Braxton Hammond (Southern Valley), 106: Brandyberry needed just 90 seconds to get a pin in the semifinals. Hammond reached the finals despite having seven losses.

Eli Paxton (Mullen) vs. Braxton Siebrand (Wisner-Pilger), 120: Paxton has already knocked off the top-ranked wrestler in the division and will now go for No. 2 (Siebrand) to win his first state title.

Shoutout

To all of the coaches who put on their best dress clothes for the semifinals — suits and ties and flashy shoes.

— Brent C. Wagner

 

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

