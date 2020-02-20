Class D state wrestling notes: Centennial battle-tested for state meet, sends two to semifinals

OMAHA — This season marks the first time in many years that the Centennial wrestling team is competing in the Class D division and the Broncos find themselves in 15th place after the first day with 18 points and two semifinalists.

Junior Ryan Payne (44-9) won 5-3 over Carter Buchhelt of Hemingford in the opening round and then 3-1 over Keagan Mosel of Plainview in the 132-pound semifinals to assure himself a second state medal after placing sixth at 120 pounds in Class C last year.

"I just kept telling myself circle, circle, circle late in those matches," Payne said. "My cousin Samuel Payne lost at districts at 195 pounds when he was up four points because he wasn't circling at the end and got caught in a headlock and lost by one point. That was kind of a reminder to all of us. It's about wrestling smart."

For Payne, he feels like he had to wrestle a state tournament-quality bracket just to make it through districts in fourth place.

"Four out of the top five wrestlers in my weight in Class D were in my district," said Payne, who finished fourth. "This is like my second state meet in a row."

The Broncos haven't had much time to change their schedule so many of the teams and wrestlers they had faced prior to districts and state were Class C, B and A opponents.