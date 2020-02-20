Class D state wrestling notes: Centennial battle-tested for state meet, sends two to semifinals

OMAHA — This season marks the first time in many years that the Centennial wrestling team is competing in the Class D division and the Broncos find themselves in 15th place after the first day with 18 points and two semifinalists.
Junior Ryan Payne (44-9) won 5-3 over Carter Buchhelt of Hemingford in the opening round and then 3-1 over Keagan Mosel of Plainview in the 132-pound semifinals to assure himself a second state medal after placing sixth at 120 pounds in Class C last year.
"I just kept telling myself circle, circle, circle late in those matches," Payne said. "My cousin Samuel Payne lost at districts at 195 pounds when he was up four points because he wasn't circling at the end and got caught in a headlock and lost by one point. That was kind of a reminder to all of us. It's about wrestling smart."
For Payne, he feels like he had to wrestle a state tournament-quality bracket just to make it through districts in fourth place.
"Four out of the top five wrestlers in my weight in Class D were in my district," said Payne, who finished fourth. "This is like my second state meet in a row."
The Broncos haven't had much time to change their schedule so many of the teams and wrestlers they had faced prior to districts and state were Class C, B and A opponents.
"We are battle-tested," Payne said.
One such Bronco wrestler who definitely was ready was 126-pound senior Gaven Schernikau, who won 8-2 over No. 2 Adam Miller of Elkhorn Valley in his quarterfinal match.
Schernikau, who entered the match ranked No. 1 with a 45-7 record, took Miller to his back with about 40 seconds left in the opening period, but wasn't able to get the pin as time expired with him leading 5-0.
"I was able to relax a little bit once I got the big lead because I just had to make sure he didn't score a lot of points," Schernikau said.
Miller (36-4) scored two points in the second period to get within 5-2, but Schernikau was able to control the final period and ended the match 8-2 with Miller on his back again.
"I wanted to hold onto him as long as I could," Schernikau said.
Schernikau went 1-2 at state last season and now has assured himself of a medal in his final state tournament.
"That was my motivation all offseason," Schernikau said.
Centennial sophomore Carson Fehlhafer (43-11) also made the quarterfinals at 285, but he lost to Weeping Water's Marcus Cave (50-3) by fall in 27 seconds and he will be wrestling in the consolation round on Friday.
Weeping Water in running: Weeping Water is currently in fifth in Class D with 25 points and has Cave and Nolan Blevins at 132 pounds through to the semifinals. Trenton Baier at 220 and Jason Burch at 152 both lost their quarterfinal matches.
CLASS D TEAM SCORING: Plainview 60, Mullen 43, Neligh-Oakdale 35, Howells-Dodge 28, Weeping Water 25, Ansley-Litchfield 24, Burwell 24, Sandhills/Thedford 24, High Plains 22, Winside 21.5, Nebraska Christian 21, Twin Loup 21, Elkhorn Valley 20, Southwest 19, Centennial 18, Axtell 17, Palmer 16, Anselmo-Merna 15, Elm Creek 15, Sutherland 15, Thayer Central 14.5, Central Valley 14, Garden County 14, Maxwell 13, North Central 13, Meridian 12, Alma 11, Arapahoe 11, Brady 11, Overton 10, North Platte St. Pat's 9, Stanton 9, Kenesaw 8.5, Shelton 8.5, Minatare 8, Pleasanton 8, Hemingford 7, East Butler 6, Hitchcock County 6, Bayard 4, Crawford 4, Guardian Angels CC 4, South Loup 4, Southern 4, Southern Valley 4, Summerland 4, Superior 4, Fullerton 3.
FRIDAY'S SEMIFINALS
106--Ashton Dane, Plainview (38-4) vs. Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley (31-3); Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup (45-16) vs. Eli Lanham, Plainview (45-1).
113--Scout Ashburn, Plainview (44-5) vs. Cayden Ellis, Winside (33-5); Eli Paxton, Mullen (46-7) vs. Jesse Sauceda, Shelton (23-3).
120--Teven Marshall, Mullen (40-2) vs. Tate Phillips, Burwell (33-4); Cyrus Wells, Anselmo-Merna (29-0) vs. Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw (28-7).
126--Samuel Foster, Sutherland (41-0) vs. Gaven Schernikau, Centennial (46-7); Shaye Wood, Central Valley (41-5) vs. Connor Wells, Anselmo-Merna (26-9).
132--Ruger Reimers, Palmer (49-3) vs. Ryan Payne, Centennial (44-9); Nolan Blevins, Weeping Water (31-7) vs. Jeremy Larson, Brady (49-1).
138--Xavier Perez, Elm Creek (39-14) vs. Nate Christensen, Plainview (47-1); Gaev Escalante, Winside (38-7) vs. Dustin Klingsporn, Axtell (50-2).
145--Matt Van Pelt, Southwest (47-3) vs. Colton Holthus, Garden County (42-3); Chase Pawlowski, Pleasanton (37-10) vs. Levi Lewis, North Central (41-8).
152--Colby Coons, Twin Loup (45-1) vs. Brett Tryon, Southwest (41-8); Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale (41-7) vs. Elijah Green, Nebraska Christian (31-5).
160--Jarrett Parsons, High Plains (26-11) vs. Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford (45-6); Blake Racicky, Ansley/Litchfield (36-2) vs. Jackson Feulner, Thayer Central (23-2).
170--Talan McGill, North Platte SP (37-7) vs. Alizae Mejia, Plainview (29-0); Issiah Borgmann, Stanton (43-1) vs. Dylan Soule, High Plains (39-7).
182--Daylan Russell, Alma (45-2) vs. Bryan Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford (33-5); Kolby Larson, Ansley-Litchfield (29-8) vs. Corey Dawe (36-1).
195--Kaleb Pofahl, Neligh-Oakdale (41-3) vs. Ty Kvanig, Mullen (35-5); Wyatt Haverluck, Meridian (23-6) vs. Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian (45-1).
220--Clayton Hassett, Mullen (46-3) vs. Collin Gale, Plainview (42-2); Carter Throener, Howells-Dodge (50-3) vs. Luke Howitt (34-4).
285--Levi Kerner, Arapahoe (37-3) vs. Kien Martin, Overton (31-1); Kyle Pickhinke, Howells-Dodge (35-11) vs. Marcus Cave (50-3).