Class D state wrestling: Gavin White wins state title, dedicates it to late sister — 'Wrestling was my outlet'

OMAHA — Gavin White knew exactly who he was wrestling for when he won his first state title.
In overtime, tied 3-3 in the 195-pound championship with No. 1 Gunnar Reimer of Palmer, White came through with the biggest throw of his career to pin Reimer and give Sutherland its third state champion of the day Saturday at the state tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
But as his arm was raised, White immediately pointed to a tattoo on his right bicep.
It read “Gracie Rain” with the date “07.20.03” below a custom symbol.
That’s to commemorate his sister, Gracelyn Rain White, who passed away when they were both 13 years old in 2016.
“I’ve been through a lot of trials and tribulations, and wrestling was my outlet,” White said. “That’s what I turned to, and it’s paid off. It’s brought me a lot of success. So, I look at this arm all the time when I’m wrestling and it really just gives me extra strength thinking about my sister.”
White and his story came to a perfect culmination Saturday along with the rest of the Sutherland team. No one expected this sort of outbreak for the Sailors, who cruised to a 141-93 victory over second-place Mullen to claim the program’s first state championship.
A lot of that has to do with Sutherland’s senior class — three of them won individual state titles. That includes Jon Peterka at 138 and Hunter Cook at 152. Both were dominant en route to their state titles, with Peterka going 55-0 and Cook 51-0.
Combined with White, the three state champions went a combined 146-3 for the Sailors this season.
However, this was all according to plan as Sutherland’s quest was carefully crafted over the summer when all the seniors had a meeting.
“We’ve (Sutherland) sweated, we’ve bled, and we’ve cried together,” White said. “We met this summer and we talked about this. This is what we wanted and we wanted this for a long time.”
Qualifying 10 wrestlers for the tournament, the Sailors were deep. Cauy Kohl was runner-up at 126, Matt Bruns fourth at 132, and Samuel Foster fourth at 145.
“Probably a lot of people don’t know how hard these kids work during the summer,” coach Ryan Mraz said. “Just putting their time on the mat. Jon Peterka, Samuel Foster leading the way, going to camps this summer. Just all the hard work that people don’t see every day.”
Photos: Championship Saturday at the state wrestling tournament in Omaha
Lincoln East’s Cole Toline makes his entrance before the 138-pound Class A final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East’s Garrett Grice celebrates his fourth state championship after winning at 138 pounds in Class A Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen enters for his championship match at 120 pounds in Class A Saturday during the state wrestling meet at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Westin Sherlock adjust his headgear during the Class A 145-pound final against eventual champion Joel Adams of Millard South on Saturday at the state tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
The Class A 120-pound top six, including champion Gabe Turman of Lincoln East, are honored on the podium at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Gabe Turman gets ready to make his entrance for the 120-pound final Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Gabe Turman wins the Class A 120-pound title at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Brandon Baustert (bottom) battles Columbus’ Adrian Bice during the Class A final at 126 pounds Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Bice won 4-3.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Keith Smith enters for his championship match at Class A 132 pounds Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Smith defeated omaha Burke's Julio Reyes on a pin.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East’s Garrett Grice enters before the Class A 138-pound title match
at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Brandon Baustert reacts after losing the Class A 126-pound title match
at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Gabriel Turman (right) gets ready to resume the match after a reset during the 120-pound Class A match at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East’s Garrett Grice (middle) points to the fans as he wins his fourth state wrestling title Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Westin Sherlock takes a knee after his match for the 145-pound title in Class A Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Joel Adams of Millard South defeated Sherlock 16-4.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Gabe Turman enters for his championship match at 120 pounds in Class A at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Keith Smith wins the Class A 132-pound title at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Brandon Baustert looks to make a move on Columbus’ Adrian Bice during the Class A 126-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East fans cheer on Gabe Turman during the 120-pound Class A final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
The Class A 132-pound top six, including champion Keith Smith of Lincoln East, are honored on the podium at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Keith Smith (right) locks arms with Omaha Burke’s Julio Reyes during the Class A 132-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen (left) attempts to take down Sidney’s Chance Houser during the Class B 113-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Keith Smith celebrates with his family after winning the Class A 132-pound title at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Gabe Turman celebrates with his coaches after winning the Class A state title at 120 pounds Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen (right) pins Sidney’s Chance Houser during the Class B 113-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Plattsmouth's Zoey Barber wrestles Conestoga's Kylee Plowman during the Girls 114-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Cross County/Osceola's Cameron Graham wrestles Grand Island Central Catholic's Ben Alberts (left) during the Class C 160-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Cross County/Osceola's Cameron Graham (left) and Grand Island Central Catholic's Ben Alberts battle in the Class C 160-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Millard South's Antrell Taylor (right) and Millard North's Brian Petry wrestle for the Class A state title at 170 pounds Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Millard South's Antrell Taylor celebrates after winning the Class A 170-pound state wrestling championship Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Cross County/Osceola's Cameron Graham (back) and Grand Island Central Catholic's Ben Alberts compete for the Class C 160-pound state championship Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Aquinas' Christopher Nickolite (left) gets a point against Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt during the Class C 152-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Aquinas' Christopher Nickolite wrestles Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt (bottom) during the Class C 152-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Aquinas' Christopher Nickolite (top) and Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt clash for the 152-pound state title in Class C on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Aquinas' Christopher Nickolite (top) controls Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt during the Class C 152-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Fans dress like Aquinas' Christopher Nickolite during the Class C 152-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Bennington's AJ Parrish and Wahoo's Malachi Bordovsky (left) battle for the championship at 138 pounds in Class B during the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Millard South's Joel Adams wrestles Lincoln East's Cole Toline (front) in 145-pound state final in Class A on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Fillmore Central's Alexander Schademann (right) and Raymond Central's Logan Bryce compete for a state championship at 132 pounds in Class C on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Plainview's Tanner Frahm celebrates after winning the Class D 145-pound final Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Winside's Art Escalante (top) wrestles Plainview's Tanner Frahm during the Class D 145-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Winside's Art Escalante (top) takes on Plainview's Tanner Frahm during in the Class D state final at 145 pounds Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Bennington's AJ Parrish (left) and Wahoo's Malachi Bordovsky are paired in the Class B state championship at 138 pounds Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
David City's Simon Schindler celebrates after winning the Class C 126-pound championship Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabe Turman pins Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen (left) during the Class A state final at 120 pounds Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabe Turman wrestles Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen during the Class A 120-pound final, won by Turman, on Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Gering’s Jacob Awiszus (left) goes for a takedown against Beatrice’s Deegan Nelson during the 182-pound state final in Class B on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
David City's Simon Schindler (top) wrestles Central City's Tristan Burbach in the Class C 126-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
David City's Simon Schindler wrestles Central City's Tristan Burbach (left) during the Class C 126-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Gering’s Jacob Awiszus does a flip in celebration of his win in the 182-pound Class B finals at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen makes his entrance for the Class A 120-pound final Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabe Turman makes his entrance for the Class A 120-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Bennington's Kael Lauridsen (top) and Sidney's Chance Houser battle for the state championship at 113 pounds in Class B on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Plattsmouth's Zoey Barber (left) and Conestoga's Kylee Plowman compete in the girls 114-pound state championship on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Gering's Ashton Dane (top) wrestles Bennington's Cadyn Coyle in the Class B 106-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Yutan's Aubrie Pehrson wrestles Weeping Water's Raelyn Wilson during the girls 107-pound final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!