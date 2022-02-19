Class D state wrestling: Gavin White wins state title, dedicates it to late sister — 'Wrestling was my outlet'

OMAHA — Gavin White knew exactly who he was wrestling for when he won his first state title.

In overtime, tied 3-3 in the 195-pound championship with No. 1 Gunnar Reimer of Palmer, White came through with the biggest throw of his career to pin Reimer and give Sutherland its third state champion of the day Saturday at the state tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.

But as his arm was raised, White immediately pointed to a tattoo on his right bicep.

It read “Gracie Rain” with the date “07.20.03” below a custom symbol.

That’s to commemorate his sister, Gracelyn Rain White, who passed away when they were both 13 years old in 2016.

“I’ve been through a lot of trials and tribulations, and wrestling was my outlet,” White said. “That’s what I turned to, and it’s paid off. It’s brought me a lot of success. So, I look at this arm all the time when I’m wrestling and it really just gives me extra strength thinking about my sister.”

White and his story came to a perfect culmination Saturday along with the rest of the Sutherland team. No one expected this sort of outbreak for the Sailors, who cruised to a 141-93 victory over second-place Mullen to claim the program’s first state championship.

A lot of that has to do with Sutherland’s senior class — three of them won individual state titles. That includes Jon Peterka at 138 and Hunter Cook at 152. Both were dominant en route to their state titles, with Peterka going 55-0 and Cook 51-0.

Combined with White, the three state champions went a combined 146-3 for the Sailors this season.

However, this was all according to plan as Sutherland’s quest was carefully crafted over the summer when all the seniors had a meeting.

“We’ve (Sutherland) sweated, we’ve bled, and we’ve cried together,” White said. “We met this summer and we talked about this. This is what we wanted and we wanted this for a long time.”

Qualifying 10 wrestlers for the tournament, the Sailors were deep. Cauy Kohl was runner-up at 126, Matt Bruns fourth at 132, and Samuel Foster fourth at 145.

“Probably a lot of people don’t know how hard these kids work during the summer,” coach Ryan Mraz said. “Just putting their time on the mat. Jon Peterka, Samuel Foster leading the way, going to camps this summer. Just all the hard work that people don’t see every day.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.