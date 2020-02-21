Class C wrestling: Raymond Central goes 3-for-3 in semifinals, brushes off 'disappointing' duals performance

Feeding off Albrecht’s win, Bryce improved to 43-5 with a workmanlike win over Rowse.
Bryce said the team’s mindset has been simple.
“Just keep on pushing. We’ve paid the price in practice. And tonight’s the night to shine,” Bryce said.
Bryce will square off against Amherst’s Quentyn Frank, a 2-0 winner in his semifinal.
A final flip of the script in the Mustangs’ final semifinal saw Kreikemier avenge an earlier OT loss to Zoucha.
Kreikemier said afterward that watching his teammates punch their tickets to Saturday’s finals added fuel to the fire.
“When they both won I knew I couldn’t be the lone soldier so I had to finish it up,” Kreikemier said.
Pester credited his kids’ approach not only Friday, but throughout the entire season as key to their success.
“They’ve done a good job of being focused and relaxed,” Pester said. “I’m just really happy for them.”
Kreikemier, who tangles with Sutton’s Joe Hinrichs in Saturday’s final said it best.
“We came in with a solid mindset. We came in and got things done.”
