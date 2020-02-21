Class C wrestling: Raymond Central goes 3-for-3 in semifinals, brushes off 'disappointing' duals performance

OMAHA — A disappointing showing at the Class C state duals tournament two weeks ago is all but a distant memory for the Raymond Central wrestling team.

The Mustangs, who went 0-2 in Kearney on Feb. 8, have wrestled with a chip on their shoulder through the first two days of competition in the Class C state tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Capped by sophomore Conner Kreikemier’s 5-3 win over Malcolm’s Gavin Zoucha at 152 pounds, Raymond Central finished a perfect 3-for-3 in the semifinal round Friday night.

Also winning semifinal matches were junior Mitch Albrecht, a 3-0 winner over Carter King of Battle Creek, and sophomore Logan Bryce, a 4-1 victor over Ord senior Colton Rowse.

“It was disappointing,” Mustangs coach Harold Pester said about the duals tournament. “We were happy to get there, but wanted to do something once we got there, and obviously we didn’t wrestle as well as we wanted. But this showing here helps us feel a lot better.”

Albrecht improved to 49-4 in a match where he never found himself in trouble. He’ll be vying to add another state title to the family hardware as he takes on Caden Arps from Archbishop Bergan. Older brother Grant is Raymond Central’s last individual champion, winning back in 2017.