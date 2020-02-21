Class C wrestling: Raymond Central goes 3-for-3 in semifinals, brushes off 'disappointing' duals performance
Class C wrestling: Raymond Central goes 3-for-3 in semifinals, brushes off 'disappointing' duals performance

OMAHA — A disappointing showing at the Class C state duals tournament two weeks ago is all but a distant memory for the Raymond Central wrestling team.

The Mustangs, who went 0-2 in Kearney on Feb. 8, have wrestled with a chip on their shoulder through the first two days of competition in the Class C state tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Capped by sophomore Conner Kreikemier’s 5-3 win over Malcolm’s Gavin Zoucha at 152 pounds, Raymond Central finished a perfect 3-for-3 in the semifinal round Friday night.

Also winning semifinal matches were junior Mitch Albrecht, a 3-0 winner over Carter King of Battle Creek, and sophomore Logan Bryce, a 4-1 victor over Ord senior Colton Rowse.

“It was disappointing,” Mustangs coach Harold Pester said about the duals tournament. “We were happy to get there, but wanted to do something once we got there, and obviously we didn’t wrestle as well as we wanted. But this showing here helps us feel a lot better.”

Albrecht improved to 49-4 in a match where he never found himself in trouble. He’ll be vying to add another state title to the family hardware as he takes on Caden Arps from Archbishop Bergan. Older brother Grant is Raymond Central’s last individual champion, winning back in 2017.

“He’s all business,” Pester said of Albrecht. “He always does a good job on and off the mat of going about his business correctly.”

Feeding off Albrecht’s win, Bryce improved to 43-5 with a workmanlike win over Rowse.

Bryce said the team’s mindset has been simple.

“Just keep on pushing. We’ve paid the price in practice. And tonight’s the night to shine,” Bryce said.

Bryce will square off against Amherst’s Quentyn Frank, a 2-0 winner in his semifinal.

A final flip of the script in the Mustangs’ final semifinal saw Kreikemier avenge an earlier OT loss to Zoucha.

Kreikemier said afterward that watching his teammates punch their tickets to Saturday’s finals added fuel to the fire.

“When they both won I knew I couldn’t be the lone soldier so I had to finish it up,” Kreikemier said.

Pester credited his kids’ approach not only Friday, but throughout the entire season as key to their success.

“They’ve done a good job of being focused and relaxed,” Pester said. “I’m just really happy for them.”

Kreikemier, who tangles with Sutton’s Joe Hinrichs in Saturday’s final said it best.

“We came in with a solid mindset. We came in and got things done.”

 

