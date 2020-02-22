Class C wrestling: Milford pair Schluckebier, Scdoris both don state gold to break program drought

OMAHA — It’s a process to break long streaks. The Eagles have had champions before, six in fact, but no one has worn the gold medal since 1989. That all changed Saturday afternoon.

Jeaven Scdoris, a senior, and junior Konner Schluckebier both won their respective final matches to stand on top of the podium at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.

For Scdoris, it was a story of redemption. In 2019, Scdoris lost in the 132-pound title match to Valentine’s four-time state champion Gage Krolikowski. This time around, Scdoris flipped the script, dominating almost every aspect of his 11-4 championship match triumph against David City’s Jacson Valentine to give Milford their first champion of the day.

“This is huge for me. It’s been a goal of mine since I was little," Scdoris said. "I just wanted to rewrite history today, so I went out there and did it."

On the other hand, for Schluckebier, it was a vision that was crafted all the way back in preschool. Konner’s father, Joe, is a former Nebraska state champion and head coach of Milford. Ever since Konner was a young kid, Joe would bring him to youth wrestling and their relationship blossomed.

