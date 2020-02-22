Class C wrestling: Milford pair Schluckebier, Scdoris both don state gold to break program drought

OMAHA — It’s a process to break long streaks. The Eagles have had champions before, six in fact, but no one has worn the gold medal since 1989. That all changed Saturday afternoon.
Jeaven Scdoris, a senior, and junior Konner Schluckebier both won their respective final matches to stand on top of the podium at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
For Scdoris, it was a story of redemption. In 2019, Scdoris lost in the 132-pound title match to Valentine’s four-time state champion Gage Krolikowski. This time around, Scdoris flipped the script, dominating almost every aspect of his 11-4 championship match triumph against David City’s Jacson Valentine to give Milford their first champion of the day.
“This is huge for me. It’s been a goal of mine since I was little," Scdoris said. "I just wanted to rewrite history today, so I went out there and did it."
On the other hand, for Schluckebier, it was a vision that was crafted all the way back in preschool. Konner’s father, Joe, is a former Nebraska state champion and head coach of Milford. Ever since Konner was a young kid, Joe would bring him to youth wrestling and their relationship blossomed.
You have free articles remaining.
“We started in preschool and I’d drag him to practice since I was already coaching little kids wrestling, and it’s just something I always envisioned as a dad,” said Joe Schluckebier. “We try to have fun with the sport, and it’s a way him and I have built a really good, fun relationship through it.”
The Milford junior took on Boone Central/Newman Groove’s Gavin Dozler, who gave Schluckebier a run for his money. Despite the match being close most of the way, Schluckebier’s offense caught fire late, including two takedowns in the third period to clinch a 7-1 win.
The title for Schluckebier comes a year after the junior missed the finals entirely. While he did clinch third, he wasn’t satisfied. As a result, Schluckebier hit the weight room — and he hit it hard.
“I got in the weight room a lot, got bigger and got up to weight. You know, just got bigger, better on my feet and just all around stronger and better,” Schluckebier said.
What makes the title and snapping the streak even better for Schluckebier was doing it with his teammate, Scdoris, who captured the state title in his senior season.
“It’s amazing. Him (Scdoris) and I have been working for 12-13 years to get to this point," Schluckebier said. "Him getting it his senior year, we finally did it. I got one more shot and I’m going to come back even stronger and do it again.”