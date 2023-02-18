OMAHA — Alex Schademann and his Fillmore Central wrestling coaches started plotting as they looked at the schedule earlier this season.

If Schademann was going to become the first Panther to reach 200 career wins, it was likely going to happen at the state championships.

But even they couldn't plan Saturday's storybook ending.

Schademann's milestone victory came in the final wrestling match of his career, an 11-5 major decision against Bishop Neumann's Cade Lierman in the Class C 138-pound final at the state wrestling championships at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Those in Schademann's cheering section quickly unveiled a poster of a photo of Schademann with the number 200 in large lettering. Clearly, Schademann isn't superstitious.

"To have the 200th win, a milestone that few have reached — let alone an FC wrestler has reached — was just like icing on the cake for me on top of the second state championship," Schademann said.

More important to Schademann than wins and championships is his influence on the Fillmore Central wrestling program's younger kids.

Everyone knows Schademann in the community, Panthers coach Ryan Komenda said. Youth wrestlers look up to him and try to emulate his moves. He's confident and calm, and a leader who sets the standard by doing the little things the right way.

"I think that just motivates me to be better," Schademann said. "Because I know that I have more than just myself, counting on me, I've got other people looking up to me, we're trying to be a role model for these young kids. And I'm trying to overall grow the sport in the community that I love because I love it."

Schademann's quest to win back-to-back titles went without a single defeat, but he needed overtime earlier this season to slip past Lierman, setting up a Saturday showdown.

Schademann started the match with a takedown, and added three more along the way to control the match. Takedowns are Schademann's specialty — he has over 900 of them in his career.

"He just goes through his stuff, and his footwork and speed work and takedowns it's just incredible to watch," Komenda said.

Joining Schademann as Fillmore Central medalists are fellow seniors Travis Meyer (sixth, 126 pounds) and Aiden Hinrichs (fifth, 145).

Now, Schademann turns his attention to high school golf, which is the sport he will play in college next year at Nebraska Wesleyan.

"Wrestling is a little bit different as far as the toll on the body mentally and physically," he said, smiling.