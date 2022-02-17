 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class C state wrestling: Team race, notable performers and more from the first day

State wrestling, 2.17

Malcolm's Gavin Zoucha (top) controls Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Jake Hodson in a 170-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Here's what stood out in Class C on Thursday in Omaha:

Team race

Aquinas got off to a great start Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha, rolling up 68 points and sending five wrestlers into Friday's semifinal round.

The Monarchs, who rolled to a state duals title less than two weeks ago, are 19 points up on Milford. Valentine is third at 41 points.

With competitors such as Christopher Nickolite and Hunter Vandenberg expected to make deep runs, it's tough to see anyone catching Aquinas.

Notable performers

Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas (152): Speaking of which, the senior began his run for a second state title in dominant fashion, pinning his first-round opponent in 92 seconds and his quarterfinal foe in 81 seconds. So, yeah, he should be well-rested for Friday.

Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm (170): The senior, who has placed fourth in each of the past two seasons, reached the semifinals with a pinfall victory over Jake Hodson of Red Cloud/Blue Hill. Zoucha's experience on the state stage was shining through Thursday.

Logan Bryce, Raymond Central (132): The No. 1 wrestler at 132 had to scratch out a 7-5 decision over Lincoln Christian sophomore Levi McGraw after the match was tied at 5-5. Bryce reached the state finals as a sophomore before finishing fifth last year.

Worth noting

Cross County/Osceola's Cameron Graham, wrestling at 160, added two more wins to his impressive career, which now stands at a Class C-record 211 career wins. Omaha Burke's James Burks (215) has won more. The Nebraska recruit is looking to add to his 152 title from a season ago.

Semifinals to watch

Christopher Scdoris (Milford) vs. Conner Kreikemeier (Raymond Central), 170: Kreikemeier, who has been limited to 13 matches, is ranked No. 2 and Scdoris is No. 3.

Hunter Oborny (Milford) vs. Ryan Gabriel (Ord), 195: Oborny, ranked No. 1, was trailing in his quarterfinal match before pinning his way to a win. That bumped him to 49-4. Gabriel is 42-3 and ranked No. 2.

Shoutout

To Fairbury heavyweight Kazz Hyson, who entered this week in search of his first state medal and had a hell of a draw. He beat No. 2 Dahlas Zlomke in the first round and No. 4 Bridger Rice (3-1) in the quarterfinals.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

