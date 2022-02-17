Class C state wrestling: Team race, notable performers and more from the first day

Here's what stood out in Class C on Thursday in Omaha: Team race
Aquinas got off to a great start Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha, rolling up 68 points and sending five wrestlers into Friday's semifinal round.
The Monarchs, who rolled to a state duals title less than two weeks ago, are 19 points up on Milford. Valentine is third at 41 points.
With competitors such as Christopher Nickolite and Hunter Vandenberg expected to make deep runs, it's tough to see anyone catching Aquinas.
Notable performers Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas (152): Speaking of which, the senior began his run for a second state title in dominant fashion, pinning his first-round opponent in 92 seconds and his quarterfinal foe in 81 seconds. So, yeah, he should be well-rested for Friday. Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm (170): The senior, who has placed fourth in each of the past two seasons, reached the semifinals with a pinfall victory over Jake Hodson of Red Cloud/Blue Hill. Zoucha's experience on the state stage was shining through Thursday.
Fire guts $310,000 house near Malcolm, Lancaster County sheriff says Logan Bryce, Raymond Central (132): The No. 1 wrestler at 132 had to scratch out a 7-5 decision over Lincoln Christian sophomore Levi McGraw after the match was tied at 5-5. Bryce reached the state finals as a sophomore before finishing fifth last year. Worth noting
Cross County/Osceola's Cameron Graham, wrestling at 160, added two more wins to his impressive career, which now stands at a Class C-record 211 career wins. Omaha Burke's James Burks (215) has won more. The Nebraska recruit is looking to add to his 152 title from a season ago.
Semifinals to watch Christopher Scdoris (Milford) vs. Conner Kreikemeier (Raymond Central), 170: Kreikemeier, who has been limited to 13 matches, is ranked No. 2 and Scdoris is No. 3. Hunter Oborny (Milford) vs. Ryan Gabriel (Ord), 195: Oborny, ranked No. 1, was trailing in his quarterfinal match before pinning his way to a win. That bumped him to 49-4. Gabriel is 42-3 and ranked No. 2. Shoutout
To Fairbury heavyweight Kazz Hyson, who entered this week in search of his first state medal and had a hell of a draw. He beat No. 2 Dahlas Zlomke in the first round and No. 4 Bridger Rice (3-1) in the quarterfinals.
Photos: Check out sights from the first day of the state wrestling tournament
East Butler 120-pounder Lane Bohac battles Mullen’s Eli Paxton in the Class D quarterfinals Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Paxton won on a pin.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock (left) listens to his coach before the match resumes against Norfolk's Dylan Busch in a Class A quarterfinal at 145 pounds Thursday at the the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Sherlock won 12-5.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Gabriel Turman (facing) and Millard South's Geno Rettele clash in a 120-pound match at the Class A state quarterfinals Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha. Turman won on a pin.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s 132-pounder Keith Smith looks for an opportunity to make a move during a Class A quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East’s 138-pounder Garrett Grice (left) looks at the clock during a Class A quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen gathers his breath during an 120-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Keith Smith wins a 132-pound Class A quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East's Garrett Grice (right) greets his opponent, Omaha Central’s Kevin Boston, after Grice won the Class A 138-pound quarterfinal at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast’s Max McClatchey celebrates a win in a Class A 195-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X’s Sam Andres (left) pins his opponent during a Class A 170-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen holds Millard West's Avery Russell during a 120-pound Class A quarterfinals match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Westin Sherlock (left) has his hand raised after winning his 145-pound Class A quarterfinal match over Norfolk's Dylan Busch on Thursday during the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X’s Sam Andres (left) is knocked down by opponent, Papillion-Lavista’s Jayson Bottoroff, during the Class A 170-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X coach Josh Guerra (left) celebrates during wrestler Sam Andres' quarterfinal match Thursday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen wins his 120-pound Class A quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East 138-pounder Garrett Grice wins his Class A quarterfinals match Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
First-round matches are held at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
First-round matches are held at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Fans watch as first-round matches are held at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
First-round matches take place held at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
First round matches are held at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
West Point/Guardian Angels CC wrestlers Dax Doernemann (left in blue), George Fraher and Abraham Lopez stretch as Class A and D wrestlers warm up for first-round matches at the state wrestling tournament on Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Malcolm's Gavin Zoucha (top) controls Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Jake Hodson in a 170-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Trevor Brown pins Elkhorn North's Zach Protaskey in a 285-pound Class B quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Centennial's Carson Fehlhafer keeps ahold of Aquinas Catholic's Calib Svoboda in a 285-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Trevor Brown (top) works to position Elkhorn North's Zach Protaskey in a 285-pound Class B quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Malcolm's Gavin Zoucha (left) works to get on top of Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Jake Hodson in a 170-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
York's Kadence Velde celebrates a win against South Sioux City's Mwamba Ngeleka in a 285-pound Class B quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Christian's Levi McGrew wrestles Raymond Central's Logan Bryce in a 132-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Milford's Eli Vondra grapples with Battle Creek's Boston Reeves in a 132-pound Class C quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Beatrice's Trevor Reinke is pinned by Waverly's Garrett Rine in a 138-pound Class B quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Garrett Rine points to his fans after defeating Beatrice's Trevor Reinke in a 138-pound Class B quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Garrett Rine (left) tries to trip up Beatrice's Trevor Reinke in a 138-pound Class B quarterfinal match during the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Grant Wells tries to escape the grip of Central City's Tristan Burbach in a 126-pound Class C quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Brayden Canoyer puts weight on opponent Carson Wood of Boone Central in a 120-pound Class B quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Bennington's Kael Lauridsen works on top of Gering's Isaiah Murillo in a 113-pound Class B quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com.
