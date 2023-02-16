Here's what stood out in Class C on Thursday in Omaha:

Team race

Top-ranked Broken Bow, which won the Class C state duals title, is out to an early lead in its quest for the school's first state team title. The Indians sent six of their 11 entries to the semifinals while scoring 58 points. Fillmore Central sits second with 47 points while Battle Creek is third with 39 points.

Notable performers

Zaiyahn Ornelas, Wilber-Clatonia: The highly-touted freshman was dominant Thursday, with a pair of first-period pins to advance to the 106-pound semifinals. Ornelas, 41-0, has been taken down just once this season. That came against Class A semifinalist Abdi Unle of Omaha Bryan.

Connor Wells, Broken Bow: A senior leader on the favorite for the team title, Wells set the tone Thursday with a major decision and a second-period pin to improve to 45-2 and roll into the 182-pound semifinals.

Braxon Rynearson, Broken Bow: Why not another Indian? Just a freshman, Rynearson scored a pair of pins to reach the 126-pound semifinals. The opponent there? Bishop Neumann's Aaron Ohnoutka, who is 51-1

Worth noting

Two really good freshmen will face off in the 106-pound semifinals. Ornelas, as mentioned above, is unbeaten and one of the best young prospects in the state. Devin Nuttelman of Cross County/Osceola is 49-2.

Two semifinals to watch

Ryan Gabriel (Ord) vs. Cael Peters (Mitchell), 195: Two of the top football players in Class C will meet for a spot in the finals. Gabriel was an all-state linebacker for the Chanticleers while Peters quarterbacked Mitchell to an 8-2 season.

Elijah Hintz (Battle Creek) vs. JT Brands (Oakland-Craig), 285: Hintz upset returning champion Quade Peterson of St. Paul to reach the semifinal against Brands, who sports a 44-1 record.