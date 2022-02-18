Class C state wrestling: Team race, notable performers and more from Day 2

Here's what stood out in Class C on Friday in Omaha:

Team race

Aquinas has all but locked up the team race with 129 points through Friday's session. The Monarchs lead Central City by 45½ points and put four of 10 state qualifiers in the championship match. The Bison of Central City also had a good showing Friday, putting all three semifinalists into championship matches. Aquinas' last team title came in 2004, while the Bison took the team trophy in 2021. Crofton/Bloomfield is currently third with 80 points, while David City, who took home the 2020 team title is in fourth. The Scouts have 74½ points.

The Monarchs pulled away early Friday, putting all four semifinalists into championship matches early. Jakob Kavan took a 6-0 decision over Milford's Conner Kohout in the 120-pound class, while Hunter Vanderberg (138) pinned his way into the title match. Christopher Nikolite (152) and Michael Andle (182) also helped Aquinas with state championship berths.

Notable performers

Drew Garfield, Central City: The Bison 113-pound senior continues his quest of back-to-back undefeated seasons and state championships. Garfield won the 106-pound weight class with a 47-0 record., and is currently 48-0 heading into Saturday's championship match.

Jose Escandon, Gibbon: The Buffalo senior almost pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the state tournament, taking 47-0 Cole Kunz of Central City to overtime, but ultimately fell 5-3 in sudden victory in the 113-pound semifinal.

Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola: The senior moves to 55-0 and has a chance to win another state championship at a different weight class. Graham will go for the 160-pound title after winning the 152-pound class in 2020 with an overall 47-3 record.

Two can't-miss finals

Gavin Zoucha (Malcolm) vs. Conner Kreikemeier (Raymond Central), 170: Zoucha is ranked No. 1 and Kreikemeier No. 2. With their schools just miles apart, the two have yet to meet this season. Kreikemeier has a minimal résumé this season after reaching the state championship with a 13-1 record.

Cole Kunz (Central City) vs. Jakob Kavan (Aquinas), 120: Garfield, ranked No. 1, comes in undefeated and looks for a second-straight title. Kavan, ranked No. 4, is 44-4.

Shoutout

Medics were on the ball quick and fast to keep matches moving quickly on the mat. Class C had numerous blood stoppages in the same and different matches throughout the night.

— Tim Gray

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.