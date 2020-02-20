Class C state wrestling notes: Albrecht starts strong day for Raymond Central; David City in first place

OMAHA — Mitch Albrecht had to wait one year to get another shot at the state semifinals.

He only needed 58 seconds to punch his final four ticket this time.

The Raymond Central junior pinned both of his first two opponents to open the Class C state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

He pinned Hershey’s Matt Bruns in less than a minute in the quarterfinal round at 120 pounds.

Last year, Albrecht (48-4) won his first-round match at 113 pounds (Raymond Central was Class B at the time), but he lost to eventual state champion Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff in the quarterfinals, and then dropped his next match.

“Last year, obviously B is really tough competition, but once I got done, I just felt terrible,” said Albrecht, who is ranked No. 2 at 120 this year. “I worked all that hard to come away with nothing, so this year I made sure that I worked as hard as I could every single day.”

It was a big day for Raymond Central, which advanced three wrestlers to Friday’s semifinals.