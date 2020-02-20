Class C state wrestling notes: Albrecht starts strong day for Raymond Central; David City in first place

OMAHA — Mitch Albrecht had to wait one year to get another shot at the state semifinals.
He only needed 58 seconds to punch his final four ticket this time.
The Raymond Central junior pinned both of his first two opponents to open the Class C state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
He pinned Hershey’s Matt Bruns in less than a minute in the quarterfinal round at 120 pounds.
Last year, Albrecht (48-4) won his first-round match at 113 pounds (Raymond Central was Class B at the time), but he lost to eventual state champion Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff in the quarterfinals, and then dropped his next match.
“Last year, obviously B is really tough competition, but once I got done, I just felt terrible,” said Albrecht, who is ranked No. 2 at 120 this year. “I worked all that hard to come away with nothing, so this year I made sure that I worked as hard as I could every single day.”
It was a big day for Raymond Central, which advanced three wrestlers to Friday’s semifinals.
Sophomore Conner Kriekemeier trailed 3-0 entering the third period against North Bend Central’s Ethan Mullaly in the 152-pound quarterfinals, but tied the match on a takedown with 12 seconds remaining and scored a 6-3 win with a three-point near-fall in the final second.
Sophomore and No. 2 Logan Bryce, a year after going 0-2 at state, advanced with a 10-3 win against Kearney Catholic’s Christopher Feldner.
More for Moore and Scouts: David City’s Wayne Moore trailed 3-2 in his match against Bishop Neumann’s Jon Matulka, but got a pin late in the match to advance to the 220-pound semifinals.
Moore pulled Matulka over his body and rolled on top of him for pin position.
“I was a little surprised,” Moore said of the chance to pin. “I tried it earlier in the match and it didn’t work. I almost got myself in trouble with it. I figured, 30 seconds left, down by one, a little desperation in a way, and it worked out for my team.”
Moore was one of six wrestlers to advance to the semifinals for the Scouts, who are looking to challenge Valentine for the team title.
David City is in first place with 61 points, and Aquinas (48) is second.
Aquinas advanced four wrestlers to the semifinals.
— Clark Grell
CLASS C TEAM SCORING: David City 61, Aquinas 48, Archbishop Bergan 39m Valentine 36, Amherst 32, Ord 30, Raymond Central 27, Cross County/Osceola 25, Milford 25, Broken Bow 24.5, Syracuse 23, Louisville 22, Bishop Neumann 20, Conestoga 18, Logan View 18, Twin River 18, Hi-Line 16, Wisner-Pilger 15, Fort Calhoun 14.5, Bridgeport 13.5, Arcadia/Loup City 11, Battle Creek 11, Boone Central 11, Loomis/Bertrand 11, Madison 11, Malcolm 11, Oakland-Craig 11, Wilber-Clatonia 10, Chase County 9, Sutton 9, Ravenna 8.5, Fillmore Central 8, Lutheran High Northeast 8, Ponca 7, Gibbon 4, Norfolk Catholic 4, North Bend Central 4, Shelby-Rising City 4, Winnebago 4, BRLD 2, Hershey 2, Johnson County Central 2, Kearney Catholic 2, Wood River 2.
FRIDAY'S SEMIFINALS
106--Aaron Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann (44-4) vs. Trevin Edwards (36-4); Barret Brandt, Syracuse (33-16) vs. Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun (44-3).
113--Gavin Dozler, Boone Central (42-6) vs. Zach Dickau, Hi-Line (35-1); Casey Benavides, Bridgeport (36-1) vs. Konner Schluckebier, Milford (48-1).
120--Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas (35-4) vs. Caden Arps, Archbishop Bergan (22-1); Carter King, Battle Creek (30-9) vs. Mitch Albrecht, Raymond Central (48-4).
126--Chris Williams, Valentine (42-2) vs. Dalton Anderson, Ponca (34-4); Isaiah Shields, Amherst (41-8) 0vs. Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow (29-2).
132--Cameron Williams, Conestoga (37-11) vs. Quentyn Frank, Amherst (41-3); Logan Bryce, Raymond Central (42-4) vs. Colton Rowse, Ord (39-2).
138--Gage Krolikowski, Valetine (46-0) vs. Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola (56-0); Seth Fairbanks, Bishop Neumann (42-11) vs. Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas (40-3).
145--Jacson Valentine, David City (43-10) vs. Cameron Schrad, Aquinas (33-8); Jeaven Scdoris, Milford (43-3) vs. Bryce Reed, Cross County/Osceola (45-11).
152--Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm (47-7) vs. Conner Kreikemier, Raymond Central (44-4); Garret Kluthe, Ord (43-3) vs. Joseph Hinrichs, Sutton (36-1).
160--Dylan Jones, Louisville (48-3) vs. Chase Olson, Valentine (45-2); Jaxson Jones, Twin River (32-5) vs. Conner Shutz, Hi-Line (40-1).
170--Tom Maline, Oakland-Craig (28-9) vs. Burton Brandt, Syracuse (32-1); Dylan Vodicka, David City (47-3) vs. Jesse Drahota, Ravenna (43-5).
182--Brady Knott, Louisville (47-1) vs. Lathan Duda, Broken Bow (52-0); Cole Stokebrand, Amherst (44-4) vs. Trevor Peterson, Chase County (40-3).
195--Jazper Ames, Lutheran High Northeast (21-3) vs. James Escamilla, David City (32-11); Ethan Gabriel, Ord (45-1) vs. Hunter Thonen, Conestoga (39-10).
220--Landon Beaver, Wisner-Pilger (32-7) vs. Peyton Cone, Archbishop Bergan (39-1); Wayne Moore, David City (35-9) vs. Kolby Johnson, Madison (25-4).
285--Eli Simonson, Archbishop Bergan (37-7) vs. Jake Ingwersen, David City (35-4) vs. Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia/Loup City vs. Owen Schramm, Aquinas (32-9).
