Class C state wrestling: Malcolm's Zoucha taking businesslike approach to final; 'I still have to finish it'

OMAHA — A humble ending in Class C's 170-pound weight class turned into a chance of a lifetime for Malcolm's Gavin Zoucha on Friday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.

The No. 1 170-pounder took a 10-5 decision over No. 5 Samuel Vrana of Bishop Neumann in the semifinal to move into Saturday's championship.

Zoucha (49-2) did not point to the crowd in excitement, nor did he show much emotion. He simply shook his opponent's hand and moved on. With the semifinal victory, Zoucha is guaranteed his best medal at the state tournament after fourth-place finishes as a sophomore and junior.

“It's a nice feeling,” Zoucha said. “I know I'm going to feel a lot more later. As for the humble aspect, I'm all for class. I don't believe in these big wins. In the grand scheme of things, it's high school wrestling, but as of right now it's a big part of my life. So I know I have a reason to be excited, and as excited as I can, but I need to make sure to keep my cool and not let it get in my head. I still have to finish it.”

Not only will Zoucha be going for a state championship Saturday, he will go for the Clippers' career pin record of 119 currently held by his older brother Dylan. Gavin Zoucha set the season pinfall record (35) Friday in his semifinal match.

“It shows that I was there to work and not do wrestling just to wrestle,” Zoucha said. “I committed myself to this (Malcolm) program and I still am. I like to think the records will show I've put together the most effort and dedication to this program.”

Zoucha had a planned approach in Friday's semifinal, staying on his feet and looking for the single-leg takedown whenever he could, turning a 6-5 match with minutes remaining into the third period into a comfortable 10-5 decision with a takedown and two-point nearfall over Vrana. Zoucha and Vrana had met only once this season before the state tournament, in the third week of the season.

“I knew (Vrana) wasn't very aggressive on his feet and I knew with my style I can be,” Zoucha said. “I figured I'd use that to my advantage. I knew if I could get in the leg, I can either finish it or waste the clock time.”

Zoucha will face No. 2 Conner Kreikemeier (13-1) of Raymond Central for the state title. Kreikemeier took a 6-5 decision over Milford's Christopher Scdoris to reach the state final. Zoucha and Kreikemeir have yet to face off this season, but it won't be the first meeting between the two.

“He has the same style as me, on our feet,” the Malcolm senior said. “It's going to come down to who gives up the fewest points.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.