Class C state wrestling: David City's Tre Daro, a picture guy, is using one image to drive his title quest

He's hoping to be a state champion guy, too, when he heads back to David City on Saturday night.
A year after finishing runner-up at 170 pounds, the David City senior is a victory away from reaching the Class C state wrestling championship finals. He got there with a pinfall victory in 1 minute, 32 seconds, in Thursday's 182-pound quarterfinals at CHI Health Center Omaha.
"I wake up, see that every morning," said Daro, who is ranked No. 1 at 182 this year. "There'd be mornings that I'd have to hit a 6 a.m. lift ... 'Ah, I don't really want to.' Wake up, see that, yeah, I'm not losing in the state finals again."
Daro recalls a 12-1 major-decision loss to Arlington's Josh Miller in that final. He remembers the winner doing a victory backflip. It was on TV and it hurt, Daro says.
The image of Daro and his coach also serves as the screen-lock image on his cell phone.
Daro is looking to add the family's success on the wrestling mat.
Dylan Vodicka, a first cousin, was one of Class C's top wrestlers over the past two years, winning two state titles. Trent Daro, also a first cousin of Tre's, won a state crown.
There is another photo — remember, Daro loves photos — of the three together at a recent state meet.
"I'm the only one that doesn't have a big bracket yet," Daro said of the poster brackets each champion receives after winning state.
Vodicka has played a big part in Daro's success on the mat. They were training partners at David City. Daro had a hard time getting takedowns against his cousin, but he knew it was making him a better wrestler.
"I think I learned so much from him and he's one of the guys that I credit my success to," Daro said.
Only two days remain to Daro's prep wrestling career, and he's hoping to change out that image on his phone.
It starts with Friday's 5 p.m. semifinals in front of a sold-out crowd in downtown Omaha.
What will it take to end on top?
"Crazy amount of focus, hard work, a good night's sleep," Daro said.
