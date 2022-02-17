Class C state wrestling: David City's Tre Daro, a picture guy, is using one image to drive his title quest

OMAHA — Tre Daro is a picture guy.

He's hoping to be a state champion guy, too, when he heads back to David City on Saturday night.

A year after finishing runner-up at 170 pounds, the David City senior is a victory away from reaching the Class C state wrestling championship finals. He got there with a pinfall victory in 1 minute, 32 seconds, in Thursday's 182-pound quarterfinals at CHI Health Center Omaha.

"All week we knew we just got to attack every match and just keep working, get to my shots, keep pushing the pace, work my turns, and it will come," Daro said.

It was a year ago when Daro fell a win short of his ultimate goal, and he doesn't need anyone to remind him.

He's been reminding himself every day.

Next to his bed is a white poster board with eight photos from last season. One of those images is of him being consoled by his coach moments immediately after the match.

"I wake up, see that every morning," said Daro, who is ranked No. 1 at 182 this year. "There'd be mornings that I'd have to hit a 6 a.m. lift ... 'Ah, I don't really want to.' Wake up, see that, yeah, I'm not losing in the state finals again."

Daro recalls a 12-1 major-decision loss to Arlington's Josh Miller in that final. He remembers the winner doing a victory backflip. It was on TV and it hurt, Daro says.

The image of Daro and his coach also serves as the screen-lock image on his cell phone.

Daro is looking to add the family's success on the wrestling mat.

Dylan Vodicka, a first cousin, was one of Class C's top wrestlers over the past two years, winning two state titles. Trent Daro, also a first cousin of Tre's, won a state crown.

There is another photo — remember, Daro loves photos — of the three together at a recent state meet.

"I'm the only one that doesn't have a big bracket yet," Daro said of the poster brackets each champion receives after winning state.

Vodicka has played a big part in Daro's success on the mat. They were training partners at David City. Daro had a hard time getting takedowns against his cousin, but he knew it was making him a better wrestler.

"I think I learned so much from him and he's one of the guys that I credit my success to," Daro said.

Only two days remain to Daro's prep wrestling career, and he's hoping to change out that image on his phone.

It starts with Friday's 5 p.m. semifinals in front of a sold-out crowd in downtown Omaha.

What will it take to end on top?

"Crazy amount of focus, hard work, a good night's sleep," Daro said.

