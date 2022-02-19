Class C state wrestling: Aquinas' Nickolite says 'nothing else compares' to winning a state title, so he did it again

OMAHA — Christopher Nickolite sure has a way of keeping up his motivation.

After losing in the heartbreak round his freshman year and following that up with a state championship loss his sophomore season, he printed both those brackets to look up at every day when he woke up. That paid dividends as he stormed his way to his first state title last season at 145 pounds.

This season, he had to remind himself of that title-winning feeling every day, so naturally, he set it as his phone wallpaper.

As a result, the senior repeated that feeling with a 14-7 decision over Logan Burt of Tekamah-Herman to give the Monarchs their only champion of the day.

“Oh, it’s just pure enjoyment, nothing else compares to it,” Nickolite said. “I’ve lived through a lot of things and nothing else has even came close to winning a title.”

On top of that, Aquinas ran away for the Class C state championship, accumulating 141 points, 36½ more than second-place Central City, which beat the Monarchs a year ago for the title.

“This whole team, we are in it together,” Nickolite said. “If one person is succeeding, we’re all succeeding. We’re united where it’s just a whole other relationship.”

For the Monarchs, this wasn’t a surprising result and they showed that during the entire state tournament as seven of the 10 that Aquinas brought medaled including four finalists. All of them scored.

“You know, just kind of our mental perspective, a lot more confidence,” Aquinas coach Roy Emory said of the difference in this year’s team. “This team wasn’t going to be beat. We challenged them and they stepped up every time.”

One of the themes for this Aquinas team was growth, as multiple wrestlers placed this year compared to last year’s state tournament where they went 0-2. Two of those wrestlers were juniors Zander Kavan at 113 pounds and Paul Buresh at 195. After each went winless in this building last season, they both came back to finish fifth.

Even senior Riley Miller adjusted, claiming fifth. Throw in Jakob Kavan at 120, Hunter Vandenberg at 138 and Michael Andel at 182 all getting second and Aquinas cruised.

“We put in a lot of work in the offseason and made some improvements, made some adjustments, but a lot of confidence,” Emory said. “They’ve (Aquinas) been so close a number of times and that was a big motivating factor for them. They didn’t want it to happen again. So, they made sure it didn’t.”

