Class C and D notes: Milford's Schluckebier, Scdoris look to make history Saturday

Tom Havlat, Milford’s last champion 31 years ago, keeps asking Joe Schluckebier when the next one will come.

“Tom’s one of my best friends,” Joe Schluckebier said. “I hear it every weekend ... 'When are you gonna get the next one?’ We’re hoping to get two tomorrow.”

Schernikau's work pays off: Gaven Schernikau’s record entering state wasn’t spotless. However, the Centennial 126-pound senior wasn’t concerned with glitz and glamour coming into his semifinal match against unbeaten, top-ranked, and 41-0, Samuel Foster of Sutherland.

Schernikau’s blue-collar approach paid off as he upended Foster 6-2 to move into Saturday’s finals against Central Valley’s Shae Wood.

“My mindset was that he might be undefeated, but that’s something he’s trying to protect,” Schernikau said. “My record (46-7, coming in) didn’t look all that bright, but I came in and wrestled to win and not to lose.”

Schernikau, who’s qualified for state all four years, will not only be wrestling for his first-ever medal, but also a gold.

“I’ll try my hardest. With all the preparation I’ve done, I hope I deserve it.”