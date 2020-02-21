Class C and D notes: Milford's Schluckebier, Scdoris look to make history Saturday

OMAHA — Milford’s Konner Schluckebier and Jeaven Scdoris hope to make history Saturday. The duo hope to end a state title drought that dates back to 1989 at this year's state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Schluckebier, a junior, is hoping to duplicate the feat accomplished back in 1997 by his father and Milford head coach, Joe Schluckebier, when the elder Schluckebier won an individual title wrestling at Seward.
“Everything’s running through my head,” Konner Schluckebier said after he avenged a loss in last year’s semifinals to Bridgeport’s Casey Benavides, winning 10-1 over Benavides this year at 113 pounds.
“I have lots of family and friends watching. It would mean everything to them and for Milford if I can finish it tomorrow.”
Joining Schluckebier is the senior Scdoris. Scdoris will be looking to make it 4-for-4 this season against David City’s Jacson Valentine in the Class C 145-pound finals.
“I’m not going to underestimate him,” Scdoris said of his final opponent. “I’m just going to go out there and wrestle like I know I can.”
Said Joe Schluckebier: “Man ... these guys have been working hard for this all year long. We’re proud of these two, and they have one more to get in the medal round tomorrow.”
Tom Havlat, Milford’s last champion 31 years ago, keeps asking Joe Schluckebier when the next one will come.
“Tom’s one of my best friends,” Joe Schluckebier said. “I hear it every weekend ... 'When are you gonna get the next one?’ We’re hoping to get two tomorrow.”
Schernikau's work pays off: Gaven Schernikau’s record entering state wasn’t spotless. However, the Centennial 126-pound senior wasn’t concerned with glitz and glamour coming into his semifinal match against unbeaten, top-ranked, and 41-0, Samuel Foster of Sutherland.
Schernikau’s blue-collar approach paid off as he upended Foster 6-2 to move into Saturday’s finals against Central Valley’s Shae Wood.
“My mindset was that he might be undefeated, but that’s something he’s trying to protect,” Schernikau said. “My record (46-7, coming in) didn’t look all that bright, but I came in and wrestled to win and not to lose.”
Schernikau, who’s qualified for state all four years, will not only be wrestling for his first-ever medal, but also a gold.
“I’ll try my hardest. With all the preparation I’ve done, I hope I deserve it.”
Scouts, Plainview in control: David City looks to be in control of the Class C team race. The Scouts pushed four of their five semifinalists through to the finals and lead second-place Valentine, 118-83.
Finalists for the Scouts include: Dylan Vodicka (170), James Escamilla (195), Wayne Moore (220), Jake Ingwersen (285).
Valentine dispatched of Aquinas’ Cameron Schrad 14-3 in his semifinal match. After the match Valentine had a message for his teammates who came to congratulate him.
“Gotta keep it going!” Valentine said. “We’re all in this together. Four more of you boys gotta be in the finals!”
Plainview also has a stranglehold on the team race in Class D. The Pirates also sent four of five semifinal wrestlers onto Saturday’s finals. They have 121 team points. Second place Mullen and third place Neligh-Oakdale have 88 and 56 respectively.
— Shawn Ekwall
State wrestling, 2.21
