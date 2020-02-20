Class B wrestling: Canoyer 'feels great' after injury break, dominating again at state tournament

OMAHA — The objective for Waverly junior Evan Canoyer on the wrestling mat is to make his opponent feel like he couldn't do anything against him.
That's what happened for his two opponents during the first day of the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha, with Canoyer getting two easy wins to advance to the Class B 170-pound semifinals.
In his first match, Canoyer got a pin just 93 seconds into the match against Jaramie Elton of Central City. Then in the quarterfinals Canoyer dominated from the start of the match against Isaiah Young of Gothenburg and won 17-1 by technical fall in the third period.
“I truly believe that when I wrestle my best nobody can take me down, and I can take down anybody,” Canoyer said. “I just want them to go off the mat frustrated because they weren’t even close to scoring.”
Canoyer is ranked No. 1 (NSWCA) in his weight class and is going for this third state medal. He was the state runner-up last year, also at 170 pounds.
Canoyer has a 27-1 record, but the season hasn’t been all easy. He actually lost his first match of the season, getting pinned by Burton Brandt of Syracuse, the No. 1 ranked wrestler in Class C.
And Canoyer had to miss several weeks of matches in January due to a knee injury. So he’s wrestled about 20 fewer matches than usual.
Now he’s healthy and hoping that having to take some rest can become a positive.
“At the start it made me really mad, but I realized that I haven’t taken a break since I don’t even know when,” Canoyer said. “I went from school wrestling to summer wrestling into football and then back to school wrestling. It was probably the best thing that I could have done this year is take a little bit off, and I feel great right now.”
Now Canoyer is excited for Friday’s semifinals, which is a great night in high school sports, with semifinals in all four classes going on at the same time.
“Last year that Friday night was electric,” Canoyer said. “It was fun to be out there. I was one of the last matches to go, so by the time I got out there I just saw all the Waverly fans sitting there. And my semifinal match last year was my 100th career win, so that was nice to get.”
He’ll face sixth-ranked Brock Skinner in the semifinals. It will be the first time they’ve wrestled each other, and that’s how Canoyer prefers it.
“They don’t know how you wrestle, and you just get to feel them out throughout the match,” Canoyer said. “It makes it more of a challenge, and it’s exciting. And kids who you have wrestled before know they can just back up and back up, and it’s hard to do anything.”
Waverly has four wrestlers at state, but Canoyer was the only one to reach the semifinals.
State wrestling - Class B and Class C first round and quarterfinals, 2.20
