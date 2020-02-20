Class B wrestling: Canoyer 'feels great' after injury break, dominating again at state tournament

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Now he’s healthy and hoping that having to take some rest can become a positive.

“At the start it made me really mad, but I realized that I haven’t taken a break since I don’t even know when,” Canoyer said. “I went from school wrestling to summer wrestling into football and then back to school wrestling. It was probably the best thing that I could have done this year is take a little bit off, and I feel great right now.”

Now Canoyer is excited for Friday’s semifinals, which is a great night in high school sports, with semifinals in all four classes going on at the same time.

“Last year that Friday night was electric,” Canoyer said. “It was fun to be out there. I was one of the last matches to go, so by the time I got out there I just saw all the Waverly fans sitting there. And my semifinal match last year was my 100th career win, so that was nice to get.”

He’ll face sixth-ranked Brock Skinner in the semifinals. It will be the first time they’ve wrestled each other, and that’s how Canoyer prefers it.