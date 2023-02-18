OMAHA — Bennington's Kael Lauridsen didn't want to face anyone other than O'Neill's John Alden for a chance at history — even if it meant heartbreak.

A Nebraska wrestling commit, Lauridsen won Class B state titles in 2020 (106 pounds), 2021 (113) 2022 (113). He added No. 4 on Saturday with a 5-3 sudden victory in overtime over Alden in the 126-pound weight class at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

Alden and Lauridsen trained together all summer and are good family friends.

“It's just not the best circumstances, but I wouldn't have wanted anybody else in the finals,” Lauridsen said. “I'm always up for a challenge. I'll wrestle anybody, but it kind of sucks to beat him in the finals. … I knew (Alden) was going to be a tough kid. He came and stayed with me over the summer and I knew he was putting in the work. He wants to be good and I knew he wasn't going to come easy. I have a ton of respect for him, respect for all my other opponents, but tons of respect to him for coming out and battling.”

Even with three titles under his belt and a regular in the finals, the state tournament can still bring the elite the jitters.

“I really didn't feel any pressure until I got to the tournament and not even after I got to the tournament,” Lauridsen said. “After I got through the semis then I started to feel the pressure. I'm like, 'OK, it's next match. You've got one match and you've got one guy standing in front of you until I get my fourth state title.' I was willing to die on that mat.”

Lauridsen became the 36th Nebraska high school wrestler to capture four state championships.

“I don't think I'm as far up in history as I will be, but where I stand right now I definitely earned it, “Lauridsen said. “I'll continue to put in the work and make Nebraska proud.”

With Saturday's title, Lauridsen became Bennington's second four-time state champion after Brett Velasquez won four titles spanning from 2011-14.

“I grew up with Brett,” Lauridsen said. “We were banging heads eighth-grade year and we were getting after it. “I'm extremely grateful having him as a coach coming up.”

Lauridsen's younger brother, sophomore Kyler Lauridsen, added his second consecutive state title with a win in the 138-weight class Saturday.