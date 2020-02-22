Class B wrestling: After state runner-up finish last season, Canoyer rises to top of 170-pound class

OMAHA — Evan Canoyer made the most difficult leap at the state wrestling tournament. A year removed from a runner-up finish, he got what he was after, capturing a state title at 170 pounds Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he said. “I don’t know if it hasn’t settled in or if it just feels natural.”

Takedowns at the edge of the mat were Canoyer’s bread and butter all year long. Nothing changed in the championship match.

York’s Kobe Lyons got on his legs in the first period, but Canoyer’s upper body strength and scrambling ability took over in that moment.

He was able to overpower Lyons and get a takedown that set the tone and eventually gave him a 7-3 decision.

“Getting to the shot is only a third of the shot, and that has changed,” said Brad Canoyer, Evan's dad and bench coach. “Evan made a great move in that situation and it ultimately won him a state title.”

Winning state wrestling titles runs in the family. Evan’s brother, Kaleb, won a state title for the Vikings last year moments before Evan dropped his title match.

Brad Canoyer didn’t hesitate to say it was a really tough day.

