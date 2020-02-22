Class B wrestling: After state runner-up finish last season, Canoyer rises to top of 170-pound class

OMAHA — Evan Canoyer made the most difficult leap at the state wrestling tournament. A year removed from a runner-up finish, he got what he was after, capturing a state title at 170 pounds Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
“It’s been a long time coming,” he said. “I don’t know if it hasn’t settled in or if it just feels natural.”
Takedowns at the edge of the mat were Canoyer’s bread and butter all year long. Nothing changed in the championship match.
York’s Kobe Lyons got on his legs in the first period, but Canoyer’s upper body strength and scrambling ability took over in that moment.
He was able to overpower Lyons and get a takedown that set the tone and eventually gave him a 7-3 decision.
“Getting to the shot is only a third of the shot, and that has changed,” said Brad Canoyer, Evan's dad and bench coach. “Evan made a great move in that situation and it ultimately won him a state title.”
Winning state wrestling titles runs in the family. Evan’s brother, Kaleb, won a state title for the Vikings last year moments before Evan dropped his title match.
Brad Canoyer didn’t hesitate to say it was a really tough day.
“It’s an earned thing,” Brad said. “The word 'deserve' doesn’t enter our household. To watch Evan do what he does and train hard every day. He does it right, he doesn’t just put in the hours. He puts in the right hours.”
There is no doubt the elder Canoyer is proud of both of his sons’ work, and Evan wasted little time pointing out something after the match.
“It’s nice to get this one,” he said, “because now I can get two. He only got the one, so I need to get another so I can say that around the house.”
Until then, it is just going to be hard work to get there.
The Waverly junior said winning was more of a relief than anything. He knew he had put in the work and training, but just had to put it on the mat.
His opponent in the final is someone he and Waverly coaching staff expected to see in the final.
Canoyer beat Lyons in the district final last weekend in a tight one-point match.
“Neither of them really opened up in that match,” Brad said. “That kind of changed today. Evan was just able to score on the edge of the mat. There was some college-level scrambling today.”