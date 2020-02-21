Class B wrestling: After busting a perfect record, Beatrice's Reinke seeks a perfect state run

Gilmore bent Reinke backward and appeared to be on his way to sending the sophomore to his back, but Reinke twisted Gilmore around for a takedown and a near-fall. He won 6-2.

"I just kind of felt his right arm come up a little bit and I figured I might as well try something, put him on his back," Reinke said.

Reinke took fifth place at last year's state meet wrestling at 126. He said there was an adjustment period at the beginning of the season at 132.

What followed was 41 wins.

Reinke said he was motivated by his state finish as a freshman. His footwork improved and so did his technique.

His coach saw another factor behind Reinke's rise.

"I think it's more of an internal fire," Johnson said. "He wants to be really good and he wants to wrestle next level. Just that enough keeps pushing him."

Also pushing Reinke is his practice partner, Drew Arnold, who reached the Class B 120-pound semifinals.

"They both go at it every day," Johnson said. "It's entertaining, there's a lot of scrambles."

Arnold fell short in his semifinal match, losing to two-time state champion Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff.