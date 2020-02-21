Class B wrestling: After busting a perfect record, Beatrice's Reinke seeks a perfect state run

OMAHA — Trevor Reinke wasn't intimated by 51-0, the record of his semifinal opponent.
"I'm not going to lie," The Beatrice 132-pound sophomore said. "Seeing a guy with (51) wins, the only thing I want to do is go out there and give him his first (loss)."
Reinke, ranked No. 2 in his weight class, defeated Hunter Gilmore of Arlington 6-2 during the state wrestling semifinals Friday evening at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Reinke knocked off the top wrestler, and now he seeks to become the top 132-pounder in Class B. He'll wrestle Hastings' Bryce Brown (31-4) in Saturday's championship finals.
Competing against wrestlers with distinguished track records is nothing new for Reinke. Two of his three losses this season came against Omaha Burke's Jakason Burks, who is unbeaten and going for his third Class A state title. The other loss came to Bellevue East's Daniel Derosier, who was in the Class A semifinals.
"It really stepped up my motion, with moving my feet," Reinke said. "I struggled with that at the beginning of the year. I thought those three matches helped a lot."
Beatrice coach Jordan Johnson said Reinke was in a great mindset going into Friday. The coaches joked around with him before the match to keep him loose.
It carried over into the match, where Reinke was sparked by a key second-period sequence.
Gilmore bent Reinke backward and appeared to be on his way to sending the sophomore to his back, but Reinke twisted Gilmore around for a takedown and a near-fall. He won 6-2.
"I just kind of felt his right arm come up a little bit and I figured I might as well try something, put him on his back," Reinke said.
Reinke took fifth place at last year's state meet wrestling at 126. He said there was an adjustment period at the beginning of the season at 132.
What followed was 41 wins.
Reinke said he was motivated by his state finish as a freshman. His footwork improved and so did his technique.
His coach saw another factor behind Reinke's rise.
"I think it's more of an internal fire," Johnson said. "He wants to be really good and he wants to wrestle next level. Just that enough keeps pushing him."
Also pushing Reinke is his practice partner, Drew Arnold, who reached the Class B 120-pound semifinals.
"They both go at it every day," Johnson said. "It's entertaining, there's a lot of scrambles."
Arnold fell short in his semifinal match, losing to two-time state champion Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff.
Reinke is looking to become the first Beatrice champion since Chance Helmick in 2014. He wrestled Brown earlier in the season, winning 4-2.
