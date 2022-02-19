Class B state wrestling: Waverly's Brown didn't wrestle two years ago, but he sure made up for it with two state titles

OMAHA — Two injuries kept Trevor Brown on the shelf for his sophomore wrestling season.

The focus was rehab, but he made his way to the state tournament to watch the championship finals at CHI Health Center Omaha that year.

"I was sitting up in the stands watching the heavyweight match and it made me pretty pissed off," he said.

It was the last time Brown watched the heavyweight finals.

The Waverly senior put the finishing touches on his prep wrestling career Saturday with a second straight Class B heavyweight title. He outlasted Aurora's Aaron Jividen 3-1 to repeat.

Brown dominated his way to a state title as a junior. He pinned his first three opponents this week before Jividen pushed him for six minutes in the final.

"I could tell I was in better shape than him," Brown said. "I was up and I wasn't going to do anything stupid, so kind of pushed the pace a little bit, but not get too reckless."

Brown tore a pectoral muscle during football of his sophomore season. Rehab was to take six months. Then he tore his meniscus a month later.

"That was another four months," he said.

It stung not being able to wrestle.

"It stung on us as a team, too," Waverly coach Eric Dolezal said. "Having him at heavyweight, he could have possibly been a three-timer, so missing that opportunity, I think he wanted that. I think it kind of drove him a little bit for last year, and this year the drive obviously was to repeat."

A year away from wrestling meant Brown spent a lot of his junior season working to get in wrestling shape. He still went 37-1 and left Omaha on top.

"Kind of a shaky comeback," Brown said of last year. "Not quite in shape, but this year I was coming in strong and I finished strong."

Brown wanted to leave on a high note against a good opponent. Now he's leaving wrestling behind for good. After a Super-State career at Waverly, he'll be playing on the defensive line at North Dakota State.

He loves hitting people, he said, and wrestling has helped with that.

"Wrestling is like six minutes of nonstop training at a very high level," Brown said. "Helps with football getting those blasts off."

Brown ended his senior season at 42-1 — so 79-2 over two seasons — and his only loss came to a Fargo champion out of South Dakota.

Behind Brown's win and four third-place finishes, Waverly took third in the team standings behind champion Bennington and Hastings.

Bennington had five champions — Kael Lauridsen (113 pounds), Connor Ritonya (120), Kyler Lauridsen (126), AJ Parrish (138) and Luke MacDonald (195).

Parrish defeated No. 1 Malaki Brodovsky of Wahoo at 5-3 at 138 pounds.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.