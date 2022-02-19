Class B state wrestling: Waverly's Brown didn't wrestle two years ago, but he sure made up for it with two state titles

OMAHA — Two injuries kept Trevor Brown on the shelf for his sophomore wrestling season.
The focus was rehab, but he made his way to the state tournament to watch the championship finals at CHI Health Center Omaha that year.
"I was sitting up in the stands watching the heavyweight match and it made me pretty pissed off," he said.
It was the last time Brown watched the heavyweight finals.
The Waverly senior put the finishing touches on his prep wrestling career Saturday with a second straight Class B heavyweight title. He outlasted Aurora's Aaron Jividen 3-1 to repeat.
Brown dominated his way to a state title as a junior. He pinned his first three opponents this week before Jividen pushed him for six minutes in the final.
"I could tell I was in better shape than him," Brown said. "I was up and I wasn't going to do anything stupid, so kind of pushed the pace a little bit, but not get too reckless."
Brown tore a pectoral muscle during football of his sophomore season. Rehab was to take six months. Then he tore his meniscus a month later.
"That was another four months," he said.
It stung not being able to wrestle.
"It stung on us as a team, too," Waverly coach Eric Dolezal said. "Having him at heavyweight, he could have possibly been a three-timer, so missing that opportunity, I think he wanted that. I think it kind of drove him a little bit for last year, and this year the drive obviously was to repeat."
A year away from wrestling meant Brown spent a lot of his junior season working to get in wrestling shape. He still went 37-1 and left Omaha on top.
"Kind of a shaky comeback," Brown said of last year. "Not quite in shape, but this year I was coming in strong and I finished strong."
Brown wanted to leave on a high note against a good opponent. Now he's leaving wrestling behind for good. After a Super-State career at Waverly, he'll be playing on the defensive line at North Dakota State.
He loves hitting people, he said, and wrestling has helped with that.
"Wrestling is like six minutes of nonstop training at a very high level," Brown said. "Helps with football getting those blasts off."
Brown ended his senior season at 42-1 — so 79-2 over two seasons — and his only loss came to a Fargo champion out of South Dakota.
Behind Brown's win and four third-place finishes, Waverly took third in the team standings behind champion Bennington and Hastings.
Bennington had five champions — Kael Lauridsen (113 pounds), Connor Ritonya (120), Kyler Lauridsen (126), AJ Parrish (138) and Luke MacDonald (195).
Parrish defeated No. 1 Malaki Brodovsky of Wahoo at 5-3 at 138 pounds.
Photos: Championship Saturday at the state wrestling tournament in Omaha
Lincoln East’s Cole Toline makes his entrance before the 138-pound Class A final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East’s Garrett Grice celebrates his fourth state championship after winning at 138 pounds in Class A Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest’s Hunter Jacobsen enters for his championship match at 120 pounds in Class A Saturday during the state wrestling meet at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Westin Sherlock adjust his headgear during the Class A 145-pound final against eventual champion Joel Adams of Millard South on Saturday at the state tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
The Class A 120-pound top six, including champion Gabe Turman of Lincoln East, are honored on the podium at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Gabe Turman gets ready to make his entrance for the 120-pound final Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Gabe Turman wins the Class A 120-pound title at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Brandon Baustert (bottom) battles Columbus’ Adrian Bice during the Class A final at 126 pounds Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Bice won 4-3.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Keith Smith enters for his championship match at Class A 132 pounds Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Smith defeated omaha Burke's Julio Reyes on a pin.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East’s Garrett Grice enters before the Class A 138-pound title match
at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Brandon Baustert reacts after losing the Class A 126-pound title match
at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Gabriel Turman (right) gets ready to resume the match after a reset during the 120-pound Class A match at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bellevue East’s Garrett Grice (middle) points to the fans as he wins his fourth state wrestling title Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Westin Sherlock takes a knee after his match for the 145-pound title in Class A Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Joel Adams of Millard South defeated Sherlock 16-4.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Gabe Turman enters for his championship match at 120 pounds in Class A at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Keith Smith wins the Class A 132-pound title at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Brandon Baustert looks to make a move on Columbus’ Adrian Bice during the Class A 126-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East fans cheer on Gabe Turman during the 120-pound Class A final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
The Class A 132-pound top six, including champion Keith Smith of Lincoln East, are honored on the podium at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Keith Smith (right) locks arms with Omaha Burke’s Julio Reyes during the Class A 132-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen (left) attempts to take down Sidney’s Chance Houser during the Class B 113-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Keith Smith celebrates with his family after winning the Class A 132-pound title at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln East’s Gabe Turman celebrates with his coaches after winning the Class A state title at 120 pounds Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen (right) pins Sidney’s Chance Houser during the Class B 113-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Plattsmouth's Zoey Barber wrestles Conestoga's Kylee Plowman during the Girls 114-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Cross County/Osceola's Cameron Graham wrestles Grand Island Central Catholic's Ben Alberts (left) during the Class C 160-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Cross County/Osceola's Cameron Graham (left) and Grand Island Central Catholic's Ben Alberts battle in the Class C 160-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Millard South's Antrell Taylor (right) and Millard North's Brian Petry wrestle for the Class A state title at 170 pounds Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Millard South's Antrell Taylor celebrates after winning the Class A 170-pound state wrestling championship Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Cross County/Osceola's Cameron Graham (back) and Grand Island Central Catholic's Ben Alberts compete for the Class C 160-pound state championship Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Aquinas' Christopher Nickolite (left) gets a point against Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt during the Class C 152-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Aquinas' Christopher Nickolite wrestles Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt (bottom) during the Class C 152-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Aquinas' Christopher Nickolite (top) and Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt clash for the 152-pound state title in Class C on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Aquinas' Christopher Nickolite (top) controls Tekamah-Herman's Logan Burt during the Class C 152-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Fans dress like Aquinas' Christopher Nickolite during the Class C 152-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Bennington's AJ Parrish and Wahoo's Malachi Bordovsky (left) battle for the championship at 138 pounds in Class B during the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Millard South's Joel Adams wrestles Lincoln East's Cole Toline (front) in 145-pound state final in Class A on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Fillmore Central's Alexander Schademann (right) and Raymond Central's Logan Bryce compete for a state championship at 132 pounds in Class C on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Plainview's Tanner Frahm celebrates after winning the Class D 145-pound final Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Winside's Art Escalante (top) wrestles Plainview's Tanner Frahm during the Class D 145-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Winside's Art Escalante (top) takes on Plainview's Tanner Frahm during in the Class D state final at 145 pounds Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Bennington's AJ Parrish (left) and Wahoo's Malachi Bordovsky are paired in the Class B state championship at 138 pounds Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
David City's Simon Schindler celebrates after winning the Class C 126-pound championship Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabe Turman pins Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen (left) during the Class A state final at 120 pounds Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabe Turman wrestles Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen during the Class A 120-pound final, won by Turman, on Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Gering’s Jacob Awiszus (left) goes for a takedown against Beatrice’s Deegan Nelson during the 182-pound state final in Class B on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
David City's Simon Schindler (top) wrestles Central City's Tristan Burbach in the Class C 126-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
David City's Simon Schindler wrestles Central City's Tristan Burbach (left) during the Class C 126-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Gering’s Jacob Awiszus does a flip in celebration of his win in the 182-pound Class B finals at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen makes his entrance for the Class A 120-pound final Saturday at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Gabe Turman makes his entrance for the Class A 120-pound final at the state wrestling tournament Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Bennington's Kael Lauridsen (top) and Sidney's Chance Houser battle for the state championship at 113 pounds in Class B on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Plattsmouth's Zoey Barber (left) and Conestoga's Kylee Plowman compete in the girls 114-pound state championship on Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Gering's Ashton Dane (top) wrestles Bennington's Cadyn Coyle in the Class B 106-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Yutan's Aubrie Pehrson wrestles Weeping Water's Raelyn Wilson during the girls 107-pound final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!